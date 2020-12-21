Gazpacho shooters

Pickled beet and mozzarella salad is a great seasonal vegetable dish that can be made ahead of time, assembled quickly, and looks beautiful on a plate.

Best of all, beets don’t just look great–they’re nutritional powerhouses with ample antioxidants, fiber, folate, potassium, iron, and vitamin C. Homemade balsamic reduction is a snap to make at home and keeps in the refrigerator for a long time. No need to buy top-shelf vinegar – a cheap bottle will work just fine.

Beets and glaze can be prepared days ahead of time and plated before service. Use a mix of red and golden beets and experiment with herbs and spices to personalize this dish to your own tastes. If you use multicolored beets, you may want to cook and pickle them separately to avoid staining golden beets with red juice.

Recipe



6-8 medium fresh beets1 cup vinegar (apple cider works fine, or you can create your own mix)½ cup white sugar or less to taste1 1/2 teaspoons whole cloves1 1/2 teaspoons whole allspice1 bay leaf (optional)1 teaspoon saltOther ingredients:1 cup balsamic vinegarFresh mozzarella cheese – usually sold in approximately eight-ounce balls, each ball will make four to six servings

Remove tops from beets and scrub thoroughly. Place beets in a large pot and add water to cover. Bring beets to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 30 minutes. Remove the beets from water and rinse in cool water, rubbing the skin with your fingers to remove. Use a sharp knife to slice off any stubborn skin. Slice the beets around one-half to one-quarter inch thick, arrange them in a shallow dish, and set aside.

Combine the vinegar, sugar, cloves, allspice, and salt in a small saucepan and bring to a boil for about five minutes. Pour pickling mixture over pickled beets, turning and stirring as needed to coat each slice. You may have leftover pickling mixture. Place beets in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving, preferably overnight.

To make the balsamic reduction: Bring one cup of balsamic vinegar to a boil in a small pot, then reduce temperature and simmer for 10-15 minutes until reduced by one-third to one-half, depending upon your preference. The reduction will continue to thicken as it cools. For a sweeter glaze, add one to two tablespoons of maple syrup or honey. Pour finished reduction into a jar and refrigerate until serving.

To serve, thinly slice fresh mozzarella and arrange with chilled beet slices on a salad plate. Use a spoon to drizzle glaze over the top. Top with shredded fresh basil leaves, freshly ground pepper, and flaky salt, if desired.