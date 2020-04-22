State News
General Assembly approves accelerated effective date for consumer lending reforms
RICHMOND (April 22, 2020) – Following Attorney General Mark Herring’s letter to Governor Northam asking for an accelerated effective date for important comprehensive reforms aimed at curbing predatory lending practices, the General Assembly has moved the effective date for these reforms up to January 2021. In his letter, Attorney General Herring asked that the effective dates for House Bill 789 (Delegate Lamont Bagby) and Senate Bill 421 (Senator Mamie Locke) be moved earlier citing the need to better protect Virginians during these difficult financial times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is great news for the many Virginians finding themselves in a tough financial situation because of COVID-19 and who may turn to small-dollar loans in order to make ends meet,” said Attorney General Herring. “These consumer lending reforms will close easily abused loopholes and provide much-needed protections for Virginia borrowers. I’m glad I was able to help get the effective date for these important bills moved up so that Virginians who take out these small-dollar loans during this difficult time can be better protected.”
The legislation tightens the rules on exploitative predatory lenders and closes easily abused loopholes so that Virginia borrowers are afforded protections regardless of the type of loan they seek. It will also give Attorney General Herring’s Predatory Lending Unit more tools to enforce these new protections and better combat predatory lenders operating in the Commonwealth.
Attorney General Herring has made it a priority to protect Virginians from predatory lenders. He created the OAG’s first Predatory Lending Unit to investigate and prosecute suspected violations of state and federal consumer lending statutes, including laws concerning payday loans, car title loans, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, mortgage servicing, and foreclosure rescue services. The Unit also focuses on consumer education so Virginians are aware of the potential risks of these loans, as well as alternatives.
Local News
UPDATED AMBER ALERT: Missing children have been found
Per the Roanoke County Police Department, the three children have been safely located, and John and Ruby Allison taken into police custody. The AMBER Alert is officially cancelled.
The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on April 21, 2020, at 3:30 pm.
The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia.
- Cameron Allison, White, Male, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 6 years old
- Emma Allison, White, Female, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 6 years old
- Colin Allison, White, Male, Blonde hair, Brown eyes, 21 months old
The children are believed to have been abducted by John Varion Allison, white male, blonde hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 185 lbs. He is believed to be operating a 1999 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV bearing a Virginia Registration of VVU-3796, or a 2006 Maroon Cadillac 4 door car bearing a Virginia Registration VMV-8238. Mr. Allison may be in the company of his wife Ruby Marie Allison, white female, brown hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs.
For further information, contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798, 540-777-8799, or the Virginia State Police at #77.
PHOTOS of the children and parents are available at www.vaamberalert.com.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 20, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 17, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Local News
Coronavirus Fraud Task Force committed to protecting U.S. Postal Service delivery of economic impact payments
ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force announced today that they are preparing for potential criminal activity, including theft and fraud, from the Economic Impact Payment checks or debit cards soon to be hand-delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service will be extra vigilant as Economic Impact Payments are mailed to approximately 80 million Americans across the country,” said Peter R. Rendina, Inspector in Charge of the Washington Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. “We are prepared to protect our employees, our customers, and the U.S. Mail from criminals who are looking to take advantage of our nation during the Coronavirus pandemic. We will continue to work in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partners in the COVID-19 Task Force to investigate anyone who seeks to take advantage of consumers during these unprecedented times, and bring them to justice.”
In response to the significant economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Government passed a $2 trillion stimulus package which includes providing Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) to millions of Americans. These EIPs will be distributed in two ways: direct deposit into the recipient’s bank accounts and Treasury checks or debit cards mailed by the U.S. Treasury. The distribution of electronic direct deposits has already started. The mailings through the U.S. Postal Service of Treasury checks are expected to begin April 20.
“Fraudsters frequently prey upon vulnerable individuals during difficult times,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We are working closely with our law enforcement partners like the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to guard against fraudulent pandemic profiteers, as well as to ensure the rule of law and public safety is not eroded during this critical time. For anyone victimized by a COVID-19 scam, our office remains steadfastly committed to pursuing justice on your behalf.”
The U.S. Postal Service anticipates delivering over 80 million EIPs over the next few months. This is an unprecedented mailing the Postal Service is ready to deliver for the American public.
“We are committed to ensuring that economic-impact payments are safely delivered to the citizens of Virginia and prosecuting those who interfere with those efforts,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen. “We will aggressively investigate and prosecute mail theft and tampering related to these impact payments, as well as fraud schemes associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service will have critical security and investigative role to ensure these checks make it to intended recipients. U.S. Postal Inspectors are preparing to protect against and prevent criminal activities that may arise relating to the distribution of these benefits. There will also likely be a variety of related fraud schemes to investigate as criminals attempt to exploit these EIP mailings for their own greed.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service will partner with the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force on any investigations surrounding EIPs in continued partnership to bring criminals to justice.
The Department of Justice remains vigilant in detecting, investigating, and prosecuting wrongdoing related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the leadership of Attorney General William Barr, U.S. Attorneys appointed Coronavirus Fraud Coordinators to work with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement partners to protect the public from scammers who are attempting to prey upon fears. If you think you are a victim of a scam or attempted fraud involving COVID-19, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via email at disaster@leo.gov.
For More information about the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, please visit: https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdva/covid-19-fraud
Western Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Baudinet, USAVAW.COVID19@usdoj.gov or 540-278-1494.
Eastern Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kaitlin G. Cooke, Kaitlin.Cooke@usdoj.gov or 804-819-5416.
To report a COVID-19 fraud scheme or suspicious activity, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) by calling the NCDF Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or sending an email to disaster@leo.gov.
For more information, visit the IRS website at www.irs.gov/coronavirus
FBI at: https://www.ic3.gov or 804-261-1044.
To report fraudulent activity to the Virginia State Police, Virginians can contact the Virginia Fusion Center (VFC) at vfc@vfc.vsp.virginia.gov.
For continuing information on the COVID-19 virus and the federal response, check https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Local News
Governor Northam announces new actions to expand health care workforce
~ Executive order increases the use of nurse practitioners, out-of-state doctors, medical students, and telehealth in COVID-19 response ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 17, 2020) signed Executive Order Fifty-Seven, implementing several new policies to bolster Virginia’s health care workforce to assist with the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 response. This order comes days after the Governor called for additional medical and non-medical volunteers as part of a statewide effort to combat novel coronavirus. It is estimated that up to 30,000 additional workers are needed in Virginia’s hospitals, long-term care facilities, and public health departments, should a surge occur.
“While we are seeing promising signs in our ongoing fight against COVID-19, we must continue to prepare for all scenarios, and that includes making sure we have to the necessary staff to confront a potential medical surge,” said Governor Northam. “This pandemic is placing extraordinary demands on our doctors, nurses, and nurse practitioners, and these policies will enable us to expand our health care workforce so more trained medical professionals can step in and help.”
The order adds physician offices and other health care facilities to the section in Executive Order Fifty-Two allowing hospitals, nursing facilities, and dialysis facilities to have out-of-state licensees provide in-state care. It allows Virginia-licensed nurse practitioners with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a collaborative agreement. It provides additional flexibility to hospitals in the supervision of interns, residents, and fellows, and allows hospitals to use fourth-year medical students in the provision of care.
Executive Order Fifty-Seven also allows for expanded use of telehealth. Physicians with licenses from another state who have current Virginia patients may continue to treat their patients via telehealth, which will help ensure Virginians who live in border communities do not have to travel out-of-state for care.
The order is in effect through June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order. The full text of Executive Order Fifty-Seven is available here.
For assistance, resources from across state government, and up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Virginia, please visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Full Release
###
Local News
Virginia dramatically decreases jail population following guidance from Governor Northam
~ Virginia sees a 67 percent decline in new commitments for misdemeanors, 17 percent decrease in jail population ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 17, 2020) announced that Virginia’s collaborative efforts to release low-level offenders from local and regional jails in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are working, and the administration’s guidelines have been effective in decreasing the jail population.
“We are facing an unprecedented public health emergency, which has required us to work collaboratively to develop unique solutions,” said Governor Northam. “Criminal justice stakeholders across the Commonwealth are using the tools available to them to decrease our jail population and address this crisis responsibly, humanely, and deliberately. This is exactly the type of cooperation we need, and I commend our public safety officials and urge them to continue these important efforts.”
On March 19, Governor Northam issued guidance to local criminal justice officials, calling for them to consider proactive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring public safety. The Northam administration issued a joint statement with local public safety agencies, including the Virginia Sheriffs Association (VSA), the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys (VACA), the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission (IDC), and the Virginia Association of Regional Jails (VARJ).
Governor Northam recommended the following:
• Allowing sentence modifications that can reduce populations within the jails, as outlined in § 19.2-303 of the Code of Virginia.
• Diverting offenders from being admitted into jails prior to trial, including the use of summonses by law enforcement in lieu of arrest pursuant to § 19.2-74 of the Code of Virginia, and use of local pretrial programs as available and with consideration to local capacity.
• Considering ways to decrease the number of low-risk offenders being held without bail in jails.
• Utilizing alternative solutions to incarceration such as home electronic monitoring, pursuant to § 53.1-131.2 of the Code of Virginia.
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran sent a letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, Donald Lemons, on March 25 requesting his assistance in encouraging all magistrates and other judicial officers determining bail to consider the health and safety of those that appear before them and the residents and employees in local and regional jails.
Since late February, the number of new commitments to local and regional jails has decreased from approximately 10,000 during a two-week period to just over 4,000. On April 7, the jail population in the Commonwealth was 24,000, which is a 17 percent decrease from March 1. Virginia has also seen a 67 percent decline in the number of new commitments for misdemeanors across the Commonwealth.
“Governor Northam called on local officials to work together to safely reduce our jail population, and this early and aggressive effort is clearly working,” said Secretary Moran. “Localities are taking these recommendations seriously, and I expect them to continue making decisions with the public safety of their communities in mind.”
In addition to working with local partners to address local and regional jails, Governor Northam proposed a budget amendment allowing the Director of the Department of Corrections to release individuals with less than a year left to serve in their sentences for the duration of the state of emergency. The legislature is set to reconvene on April 22 to consider the Governor’s amendments to legislation, which includes the budget. If the amendment is adopted, it will be effective immediately.
King Cartoons
Wind: 12mph W
Humidity: 26%
Pressure: 29.98"Hg
UV index: 2
61/50°F
61/46°F