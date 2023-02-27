General Assembly deal sets Dominion profits for two years while overhauling regulatory system

As the 2023 legislative session draws to a close, a mounting number of delegates and senators are announcing this one will be their last.

Nine lawmakers have said they don’t intend to run again this fall when every one of Virginia’s 140 General Assembly seats is up for election.

Some of the announcements were expected. A handful of older, long-term representatives like Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, are effectively retiring after years in the legislature. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, is also saying goodbye as she heads to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The 2023 election cycle will be the first under the new legislative maps drawn in the independent redistricting process of 2021. Because those maps gave less protection to incumbents, several lawmakers were drawn into the same district as one or more colleagues. That dynamic partly fuels the retirement wave, as some lawmakers choose to step down rather than face a primary or compete in a dramatically different district.

Here’s who has waved farewell and why.

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax

Saslaw, who is 83 and will have chalked up 48 years in the General Assembly at the expiration of his term, said Thursday he was closing the book on a political career that began in the House of Delegates and ended up with him ruling the Senate Democrats for 25 years.

“Fish gotta swim. Birds gotta fly. And Saslaw’s gotta move on,” he told the chamber.

Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach

A firebrand conservative elected who flipped a competitive Hampton Roads district in 2021, Anderson announced he will not seek reelection in a new district that now includes the Eastern Shore and Del. Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack.

Anderson, an attorney, doesn’t appear to be calling it quits entirely. In his resignation message, he said he planned to “wait for the next door in my political life to open.”

Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond

Bourne, first elected to the House in 2017, said Monday he wouldn’t run again. While he told The Richmond Times-Dispatch that redistricting played “zero” in his decision, the new maps would have pitted him against veteran Democratic Del. Betsy Carr in elections to represent the new 78th District.

With a Richmond mayoral election coming up in 2024, there’s been some speculation Bourne, a former Richmond School Board member, and City Hall aide, might seek the capital city’s strong mayor job.

“I’m going to enjoy some time with my family,” he said when asked about his future plans. “Then figure out what, if anything, is next.”

Del. James Edmunds, R-Halifax

First elected in 2009, Edmunds, who serves as co-chair of the Virginia Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, said he’s not planning to seek reelection in his Southside Virginia district.

He was drawn into the same district as Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville.

In a farewell speech on the floor, Edmunds thanked his House colleagues for putting “humanity” above politics.

Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News

An influential voice on courts and criminal justice issues, Mullin isn’t running again after redistricting left him in a Republican-friendly district that would be tough for any Democrat to win.

Mullin, first elected to the House in 2015, said he planned to spend more time with his family.

Tragedy struck shortly after his announcement as Mullin announced the death of his 3-month-old son, news left some General Assembly members visibly shaken as they finished their work for the year.

Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax

First elected to the House in 2015, Murphy was drawn into a Northern Virginia district with Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Arlington.

“I really don’t know what the words should be. I’m going to miss you,” Murphy said on the House floor as she announced her decision to leave.

After losing a brother to gun violence, Murphy has been one of House Democrats’ top advocates for stronger gun control laws.

Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax

Plum, who, with 44 years in the House of Delegates, is the longest-serving member of the chamber, said Wednesday he was hanging up his hat.

“I entered politics and the House of Delegates to fulfill a lifelong dream that Virginia could do better than being a backward Southern state and could fulfill the dreams expressed by our Founding Fathers who were Virginians,” Plum wrote in an announcement of his retirement on Patch. “We have made significant strides, but as the current session of the General Assembly has shown, we need to be vigilant and continue our efforts.”

Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland

Ransone, the current chair of the House Privileges and Elections Committee, announced via Facebook that she wouldn’t seek another term representing her Northern Neck-based district.

“My love for community will never change,” Ransone wrote, adding that she was planning to spend more time with family after about a decade in the legislature.

Ransone was first elected in 2011. No other candidates had filed to run against her at the time of her announcement.

Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier

Vogel announced late last month that she wouldn’t seek another term after serving in the Senate since 2008.

“Anyone who makes that decision and says that they are not sad is not telling the truth!!” Vogel said on Twitter.

Vogel, the first woman to give birth to a child while serving as a member of the General Assembly, was the Virginia GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor in 2017. She lost that year to former Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax but outperformed other Republicans on the statewide ticket.

In a recent interview with The Winchester Star, Vogel indicated changes to her district were a factor in her decision.