Generate enthusiasm for Monday morning

Does your Monday feel like the first day of spring or the first day of winter?

Some people can’t wait to get started on the challenges of the new week. Others, even those who like their work, dread Monday mornings. If you are in the second group, here are some ideas on how to generate some enthusiasm for Mondays.

* Before leaving work on Friday, make a note of what you will do on Monday. Include something you like to do. If you think about work on Saturday or Sunday, you’ll have something enjoyable to anticipate. It can take the pressure off Sunday night and Monday morning.

* When you are checking your wardrobe on Saturday, decide what you’ll wear on Monday. Make it something nice.

* Stop thinking ahead about work on the weekend when you should be involved in personal activities. Author and consultant William Bridges says many people live 18 hours ahead of themselves. He advises people to practice mindfulness and live in the moment.

* Enjoy the whole weekend. Those who dread Mondays often rob themselves of the joys of Sunday.

Safety experts say Monday morning is also a danger zone. More accidents occur then and people may not work as well because they are not mentally prepared.

When you wake up on Monday morning and you know what you will do, you’ll be ready for the week. You will be safer and more effective. You’ll have a head start.