Interesting Things to Know
Generate enthusiasm for Monday morning
Does your Monday feel like the first day of spring or the first day of winter?
Some people can’t wait to get started on the challenges of the new week. Others, even those who like their work, dread Monday mornings. If you are in the second group, here are some ideas on how to generate some enthusiasm for Mondays.
* Before leaving work on Friday, make a note of what you will do on Monday. Include something you like to do. If you think about work on Saturday or Sunday, you’ll have something enjoyable to anticipate. It can take the pressure off Sunday night and Monday morning.
* When you are checking your wardrobe on Saturday, decide what you’ll wear on Monday. Make it something nice.
* Stop thinking ahead about work on the weekend when you should be involved in personal activities. Author and consultant William Bridges says many people live 18 hours ahead of themselves. He advises people to practice mindfulness and live in the moment.
* Enjoy the whole weekend. Those who dread Mondays often rob themselves of the joys of Sunday.
Safety experts say Monday morning is also a danger zone. More accidents occur then and people may not work as well because they are not mentally prepared.
When you wake up on Monday morning and you know what you will do, you’ll be ready for the week. You will be safer and more effective. You’ll have a head start.
George Washington’s rules of civility
In George Washington’s Rules of Civility & Conversation by George Washington (Little Books of Wisdom Series, Applewood Books, 30 pages), our founding father gives 110 rules of civility, many of which are still applicable today.
They include:
Rule 1: Every action done in the company ought to be done with some sign of respect to those that are present.
Rule 22: Shew (old-fashioned spelling of show), not yourself glad at the misfortune of another, though he were your enemy.
Rule 23: When you see a crime punished, you may be inwardly pleased, but always shew pity to the suffering offender.
Rule 35: Let your discourse of business with men be short and comprehensive.
Rule 38: In visiting the sick, do not presently play the physician if you be not knowing therein.
Rule 49: Use no reproachful language against anyone, neither curse nor revile.
Rule 56: Associate yourself with men of good quality if you esteem your own reputation. For ’tis better to be alone than in bad company.
Rule 70: Reprehend not the imperfections of others, for that belongs to parents, masters, and superiors.
Rule 81: Be not curious to know the affairs of others; neither approach those that speak in private.
Rule 110: Labor to keep alive in your breast that little spark of celestial fire called conscience.
June brides still follow ancient traditions
Wedding ceremonies are full of traditions that reach far into history.
* The practice of keeping the bride and groom apart until the ceremony was important prior to the 18th century. After all, most marriages were arranged and no one wanted a runaway bride or groom. Today, tradition is becoming less important. About 59 percent of adults live together before marriage, according to Pew Research.
* Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue, and a silver sixpence in her shoe. This lucky advice to brides first appear in print in 1871 and is still practiced today, likely without the silver sixpence.
* White dresses. Red was the most popular color until Queen Victoria wore a lacy white gown for her 1840 wedding. Later, the white dress came to symbolize innocence and purity.
* Wedding rings: While women have worn rings to symbolize betrothal since Roman times, men have only worn rings since the 1940s. Jewelers attempted to popularize male engagement rings in the 1920s, but it never caught on.
* The banns. During the Middle Ages, the custom arose of announcing an impending marriage three times in church, called the banns of marriage. This allowed news of the wedding to spread and could possibly prevent bigamy.
Today in traditional church ceremonies, the officiant may still ask the congregation to speak now or forever hold your peace. The number of weddings with that exhortation has dramatically diminished since just 22 percent of weddings are performed in churches today. That is down from 41 percent in 2009.
Rock climbing is popular and fun
Looking for a new summer sport that will “make the world go away” while you’re having fun? Try rock climbing. Both men and women are into it today. USA Climbing, the national governing board for the sport, says participation has grown by 75 percent in recent years.
Indoor rock climbing is offered in most cities, and there are usually several locations to choose from. Most offer safe climbing courses for beginners.
Proper equipment, like harnesses and climbing shoes, can be rented. A climbing session usually costs about $20-$30 including equipment rental.
Indoor facility operators report that beginners catch on fairly quickly. At first, their endurance level won’t allow them to climb very long, because they don’t use their arms like that on a normal day.
If they stick with climbing for a couple of months, however, they can develop the skill and strength to climb confidently.
No special clothing is required. Most climbers wear T-shirts or tank tops and shorts. On a cold day, they may bring sweats to wear while waiting to climb.
Terms used by climbers include:
- Crimper: Wall hold using curled fingers.
- Sloper: Wall hold using an open hand on a downward angled rock.
- Gaston: Wall hold using fingers sideways.
- Belay: Holding a safety rope for a climbing partner, using a friction device.
Many parks have climbing walls which are free. On-site equipment rental, however, is not usually available. Rock climbing shoes cost from $70 to $90, with harnesses costing around $50. Chalk sells for $2 to $4.
June Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Tom Holland, 26, actor (Spider-Man), Kingston-upon-Thames, England, 1996.
2 – Awkwafina, 34, actress (Crazy Rich Asians, Oceans 8), rap artist, born Nora Lum at Forest Hills, NY, 1988.
3 – Deniece Williams, 71, singer, Gary, IN, 1951.
4 – Maria Bakalova, 26, actress (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Burgas, Bulgaria, 1996.
5 – Chad Allen, 48, actor (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman), Cerritos, CA, 1974.
6 – Paul Giamatti, 55, actor (Sideways), New York, NY, 1967.
7 – Michael Cera, 34, actor (Arrested Development), Brompton, Ontario, Canada, 1988.
8 – Kanye West, 44, singer, producer, Atlanta, GA, 1977.
9 – Johnny Depp, 59, actor (Pirates of the Caribbean), Owensboro, KY, 1963.
10 – Tara Lipinski, 39, figure skater, Philadelphia, PA, 1982.
11 – Adrienne Barbeau, 77, actress (Escape from New York), Sacramento, CA, 1945.
12 – Marv Albert, 79, former sportscaster, born Marvin Philip Aufrichtig. New York, NY, 1943.
13 – Malcolm McDowell, 79, actor (A Clockwork Orange, O Lucky Man!), Leeds, England, 1943.
14 – Traylor Howard, 56, actress (Monk), Orlando, FL, 1966.
15 – Helen Hunt, 59, actress (Mad About You), Los Angeles, CA, 1963.
16 – Abby Elliott, 35, comedienne, actress (Saturday Night Live), Wilton, CT, 1987.
17 – Venus Williams, 42, tennis player, Lynwood, CA, 1980.
18 – Richard Madden, 36, actor (Game of Thrones), Elderslie, Scotland, 1986.
19 – Kathleen Turner, 68, actress (Romancing the Stone), Springfield, MO, 1954.
20 – Lionel Richie, 73, singer, Tuskegee, AL, 1949.
21 – Meredith Baxter, 75, actress (Family Ties), Los Angeles, CA, 1947.
22 – Kris Kristofferson, 86, singer, actor (A Star is Born), Brownsville, TX, 1936.
23 – Clarence Thomas, 74, Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, Pinpoint, GA, 1948.
24 – Lotte Verbeek, 40, actress (The Borgias), Venlo, Limburg, Netherlands, 1982.
25 – Jimmie Walker, 74, comedian, actor (Good Times), New York City, NY, 1948.
26 – Chris Isaak, 66, singer, Stockton, CA, 1956.
27 – Chandler Riggs, 23, actor (The Walking Dead), Atlanta, GA, 1999.
28 – John Cusack, 56, actor (High Fidelity), Chicago, IL, 1966.
29 – Gary Busey, 78, actor (The Buddy Holly Story), Goose Creek, TX, 1944.
30 – Mike Tyson, 56, former boxing champ, New York City, NY, 1966.
4 smart tips for exploring the used vehicle market
The used vehicle market is great if you’re on a budget. You can get your hands on a high-quality car, ATV or boat at a fraction of the original price. If you’re looking for a rare, inexpensive gem, here are some tips to keep in mind.
1. Don’t lose sight of your needs
While browsing used vehicles, you may come across a deal so good you forget what you originally intended to buy. Therefore, always keep your primary goal in mind to avoid making a purchase you regret.
2. Know the market
The word “used” isn’t synonymous with “bargain.” Before you make a deal, make sure the asking price reflects the vehicle’s value based on its year of manufacture and wear and tear.
3. Use caution
Don’t rely solely on what the seller tells you about the condition of the motorcycle, boat, or other vehicles you’re interested in. It’s always a good idea to take the vehicle for a test drive and have it inspected by a professional to avoid unexpected surprises.
4. Don’t be afraid to negotiate
Some people are reluctant to negotiate a lower price out of fear of being turned down or seen as cheap. The truth is that most sellers expect to negotiate and typically inflate their starting price accordingly. Therefore, don’t hesitate to haggle.
Lastly, you can consult several online resources to help you make your decision.
3 good reasons to try before you buy: new and used summer vehicles
It’s easy to fall in love with a beautiful ATV, powerful dirt bike, or shiny speed boat. However, before you sign on the dotted line, it’s a good idea to keep a cool head and take the vehicle for a test drive. Here are three reasons why.
1. Reality may not meet your expectations
No two vehicles are the same. For instance, some have overly sensitive steering, while others have weak acceleration or a noisy engine. Therefore, make sure you try driving the vehicle to ensure it meets your expectations.
2. The vehicle may be uncomfortable to drive
Some vehicles look great but are uncomfortable to drive. For example, taking the vehicle for a test run will allow you to determine if there are any undesirable features, such as overly firm seats or insufficient legroom.
3. You can gauge functionality and other details
It’s important to take the vehicle for a test drive to reveal shortcomings that may only become apparent during use, such as poorly positioned gauges and hard-to-reach controls or accessories.
Finally, take your time to make the most of your test drive. After all, you’re about to spend a lot of money and want to be fully satisfied with your purchase.
If you’re unsure if an RV, ATV, or boat is right for you, try renting. This way, you can confirm your interest before you start shopping.
