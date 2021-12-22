Geometric design: how to use shapes in your home decor

Geometry, or the science of shapes, can be found everywhere in nature, from the hexagonal shape of honeycombs to the spirals inside pine cones. Consequently, it’s not surprising that geometry has been used throughout history to design attractive and interesting spaces. Here’s how to use common shapes in your home decor.

Squares and rectangles

These are the most common geometric shapes in design. Most houses, buildings, rooms, and windows are either square or rectangular. These angular shapes provide a sense of security, stability, and reliability. Squares work well in office spaces and can be used in any room when balanced with other shapes.

Triangles

Triangles have strong, masculine energy, and they represent motion and direction. They can create visual movement in the direction of their point. When pointing sideways, like the classic fast-forward and rewind symbols, they can represent either progression or backtracking. When pointing up, triangles create powerful, positive, and stable vibes.

Circles and ovals

Circles and ovals are symbolic of unity and eternity. They can create a sense of happiness, serenity, and warmth. These shapes have soft, feminine energy. Given this, they tend to work well in bedrooms and bathrooms but can be used to add harmony to any space.

You can incorporate geometrical shapes using picture frames, artwork, wallpaper, tiles, rugs, fabrics, and hardware. Look for these and other items at your local stores.