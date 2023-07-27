Obituaries
George A. “Andy” Smith, Jr. (1963 – 2023)
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Andy was born January 31, 1963, in Fauquier County, Virginia, the son of the late George A. Smith Sr. and Ruth Haun Smith.
He retired as a truck driver after many dedicated years.
Surviving is a brother, Randolph L. Smith, and wife, Ann Marie of Front Royal, and his five fur babies, Diogi, Daisy, Boss, Whiskey, and Brandi.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Brenda Ellen Smith.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Linda B. Habron (1943 – 2023)
Linda B. Habron, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on July 24, 2023, in Warren Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be held for Linda on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 4;00 PM at Asa Hebron Cemetery, 1040 Habron Hollow Rd. Fort Valley, Virginia, with Pastor Larry Closter officiating.
Linda was born on August 9, 1943, in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, to the late David and Irja Marshall. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Janie and Susie, and her daughter, Kristine.
Surviving Linda is her loving husband of 23 years, John Habron; her children, Eric Carlson (Heather), Karin Carlson, Curtis Carlson (Candice), and Allisa Love; her grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Sarah, Brendon, Anna, Emma, William, Alexandra, Lincoln, Ashton, and Jameson; and her two great-grandchildren.
Linda was a proud member of the National Honor Society. She enjoyed cooking and gardening, loved her cats and her dogs, and adored trips to the beach.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clarke County Humane Foundation.
Charles Robert “Bob” Mills (1950 – 2023)
Charles Robert “Bob” Mills, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Mills was born on July 13, 1950, in Arlington, Virginia, to the late Warren B. Mills and Lillian Painter Lambert. He was also preceded in death by his son, Christopher R. Mills; daughter, CarlaJo M. Mills; and sister, Kathy Mills. He was a truck driver for 45 years and a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Teresa G. Mills; sister, Judy Conrad (Jimmy); brother, Donald Mills; and two grandchildren, Jaylen Mills and Evan Mills.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Winchester Cancer Center, Blue Ridge Hospice, Caring Angels Hospice, and especially to Larry and Shawn for helping Teresa with Bob, they were her angels.
Michael Alexander “Mike” Smith (1956 – 2023)
Michael Alexander “Mike” Smith, 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mike was born in Germany on November 21, 1956, to the late Robert and Helen McCarthy Smith. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Pat Smith. He was an avid fisherman.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Janice; son, Dylan; stepson, Jack; stepdaughter, Jennifer; sister, Kathy; two grandchildren, Jackson and Morgan and his best friend, Jay.
In place of flowers, please plant a tree in his memory.
Margaret Lois Smelser (1940 – 2023)
Margaret Lois Smelser, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Funeral services will be private.
Mrs. Smelser was born on August 16, 1940, in Ridgely, West Virginia, to the late John and Levie Carr Phillips. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Larry, and Donnie Phillips; grandson, Chad Smelser and granddaughter, Stacey Prechtel. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church in Cumberland, Maryland.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Richard William Smelser Sr.; son, Richard William Smelser Jr. (Vanessa Van Meter); two daughters, Joyce L. Smelser (Tommy Jenkins) and Jeanne A. Smelser (Jason Brittain); sister, Marsha Smelser; four grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and her dog, Buddy.
In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Barbara Ann “Barb” Cunningham (1940 – 2023)
Barbara Ann “Barb” Cunningham, 82, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Ms. Cunningham was born on December 1, 1940, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late James Bolt and Belva Cameron Motz. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Bolt; sister, Shirley Maynard; and niece, Justine Miller.
Survivors include her son, John Cunningham of Lorton, Virginia; sister and best friend, Ellen L. Williams of Chester Gap; niece Raegan Miller; great nephew Kane Miller and six grandchildren.
Instead of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rappahannock County Animal Welfare League, 160 Weaver Rd, Amissville, Virginia, 20106.
Jeffrey Calvin Martin, Sr. (1964 – 2023)
Jeffrey Calvin Martin, Sr., 59, of Linden, VA, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at home.
Jeffrey was born in 1964 in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Mary Martin and the late J.C. Martin. He served our country in the United States Marine Corps. Jeffrey received multiple Associate’s Degrees in Computers, Communications and Electronics from Vincennes University in Indiana. He worked as a web developer from NeosTEK in Arlington, Va. Jeffrey had five loves in his life, family, woodworking, photography, Star Trek, and conservative politics.
He is survived by his wife, Lucinda, whom he married on October 14, 2006; daughters, Kayla Hargaden, Sarah Paez (Art), Erin Webster; sons, Jeffrey C. Martin, II (Heather), Christopher Martin, Adam Jolliff; six grandchildren, sisters, Patricia, Vickie, Deborah, Martie; brothers, Jimmy, Terry Wayne, Michael, Ricky, and Scott.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father and brothers, Larry and Ronnie.
A service will be held for Jeffrey on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 6:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, with a one-hour visitation prior. Burial will be on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 3:30 pm in West Newton Cemetery in West Newton, IN.
Please visit the obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com