Opinion
George Banks is well deserving of street renaming honor
To the Editor:
Longtime residents of Front Royal pride themselves on knowing the names of our streets, from the main thoroughfares to those less traveled. I believe this is why the prospect of changing street names has garnered so much attention in our community.
George Banks is remarkable, both as a private man and a public figure. My first memory of him was when he gave remarks at the opening day ceremony for the Front Royal Little League in the late 1990s – when he was serving as the Mayor of Front Royal.
Since then I regularly saw George along his school bus route. He always made time to speak with me about life, kids, our Christian faith, the weather, you name it. On several occasions I witnessed him befriending troubled students and challenging them to reexamine their life choices.
Many Front Royal residents take delight in sharing stories about The Banks. Most people who know them consider them family and love them accordingly. One of the most surefire ways I’ve made friends in this community is to simply say, “George Banks is my friend,” to which many respond, “Mine too.”
George deserves special recognition for his character and his public service. No national politician has cared for this community like George has. This town, as an institution, may not canonize individuals. If we did, though, George Banks would undoubtedly be part of our pantheon.
I can’t think of a more caring, humble, dignified, gracious person who would deserve to have one of our streets renamed in his honor.
Respectfully,
Zach Logan
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
A pre-registration system might help ease the pain of waiting for that COVID-19 vaccination
It’s great to hear that the COVID vaccination clinics are working so smoothly. That gives one a sense that things will get better. Getting an appointment for that first shot, however, can be hellish.
The Lord Fairfax Health District decided early on not to use a pre-registration system, opting to wait for a Virginia-wide system. That Virginia-wide system has yet to be deployed. In fact, no one, from people at the Virginia Department of Health hotline to our elected state representatives know when or indeed, if, that will happen. In the meantime, here in the LFHD, we are left with the Valley Health 12 noon auction. I previously described it as a lottery and that was incorrect. It is more like an eBay auction for a very coveted item or trying to get tickets for a Rolling Stones or Garth Brooks concert.
As anyone who has tried to use that system knows, it is frustrating at best. Slots fill up in minutes if you are even able to get to the registration page. Many times there is such a load on the Valley Health system that one cannot even get to the first page. And in many cases, you go through this only to find out later there were no slots available anyway. (There are open clinics, which are great if you can get to them.)
To make matters worse, many, if not most of the other Health Districts in Virginia have implemented their own pre-registration systems, choosing not to wait for the state-wide one. I wonder, what did they know that our own district did not? In the pre-registration systems, you go online once whenever you want to put in your information. When vaccines are available people are contacted to make an appointment. I’m sure there are issues with those systems as well, but they cannot be as anxiety-provoking as the one we have to deal with.
When I brought this up with various officials, part of their argument was that it was largely due to vaccine shortage. I don’t see how the lack of vaccines has much to do with how one ultimately gets an appointment. It has bearing on when you can get an appointment depending on vaccine availability, but if you know you are on a waitlist then you don’t have to devote your day to web surfing, calling over-burdened phone numbers, and just plain worrying. Not to mention bothering health officials over and over again.
To add insult to injury #1 – The LFHD published the information about CVS offering COVID vaccinations at selected locations a day after registration was opened. All appointments were of course already filled.
To add insult to injury #2 – The CVS site said that to be eligible for a vaccination you had to be 65 or older AND on a waitlist for your particular health district. If your health district does not keep a waitlist as ours does not, then what?
I hope something can be done about this situation. At this time states and localities don’t have much control over vaccine distribution, but they can do something to make the sign-up easier and more equitable.
Vicki Althaus
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Transportation: Past, Present, & Future
Late last month, General Motors announced that GM would aim to sell only zero-emission cars and trucks by 2035. That’s only 15 years away. I have to admit I was shocked. While hybrid and electrical cars are here, it appears that now they are here to stay. It made me think back to a little more than a century ago, when we changed from real horse-power to vehicles with an internal combustion engine.
Humans and horses had been in partnership for millennia. But word back when we moved from 4 legged horses to internal combustion horsepower was positive: automobiles were cleaner, could travel faster, farther, and required less upkeep. Consider that horse manure created real problems, especially for townspeople. A 1,000-pound horse can produce up to 50 pounds of raw waste per day. Horses often relieve themselves so there was no telling when and where. Road apples were just a part of life, and that drew flies, mosquitoes, etc. This made for contamination of groundwater and caused typhoid fever to spread. Let’s not forget the smell, either. In addition, disposing of a dead horse was not an easy task. While this change to cars had its issues, like badly rutted roads and lack of convenient fueling stations (abundant now), it happened all the same. I am sure that the next transition to electric cars will happen, too.
Please know that I love riding a nice calm horse on a beautiful day; I wish I had been able to do more of it when I was younger. While horses have not disappeared, watering troughs, hitching posts and road apples have. But change happens, whether we want it to or not.
Sometimes change leaves long lasting, ugly, unhealthy, dangerous, and even deadly marks. In the 20th century, companies would set up factories, and when no longer profitable, simply closed the doors and walked away. Frequently, these companies moved to other countries with cheaper labor and less regulation. Some went bankrupt. But walk away they did, leaving all sorts of dangerous chemicals and structures behind along with the newly unemployed. This made long term problems for citizens and for local governments. Remember Love Canal and the houses built upon cancerous soil? Google Superfund sites and it will all come back to you. Warren County has several such sites, like Avtex Fibers, Allied Chemical, etc. There are 8 in all. Let’s not forget this region has had issues with coal mining, and coal ash ponds, too.
What does this small tour of history tell us? Change happens. That’s nothing new. What’s changing in the near future? We will be driving more electric cars. The air will be cleaner. Internal combustion engines will not go away totally. I’m guessing that some local deliveries might well require a more powerful gasoline engine. At the very least, they will remain as a hobby, just like some of us still ride horses or drive horse drawn carriages.
Fewer internal combustion engines mean there will be less demand for gasoline and gas stations. Gasoline is a carcinogen, a pollutant. That’s putting it mildly. What do gasoline stations have underground? They have great big tanks to hold the gasoline. All tanks leak, eventually. As demand for gasoline decreases, so will the demand for gasoline stations. No doubt, some gas station folks will lock the door and walk away once profit permanently disappears. By the time the tanks begin to break down and cause a problem, the humans involved with that particular station will be long gone. It will be up to the local governments and citizens to deal with the problems.
Change is coming. Yeah, I’ve already mentioned that, haven’t I? Well, what can be done to manage this risk? The nation will likely be dotted with abandoned gas stations with untended tanks in the not far-off future. Groundwater will suffer. There will be increased risk of fire. Indeed, forest fires on the West Coast left a haze in our air, over 3,000 miles away. A refinery fire in the Midwest would dirty our air, also. Accidents will happen. For one thing, I don’t think there is any real need to allow any more gas stations here in Warren County or perhaps anywhere. There’s rarely even a line at the local pumps. Gas stations are plentiful and competition at the pumps is robust. But have no doubt; some of these tanks will be abandoned in the years to come. There is no need to add more gas stations.
Next, consider how to handle the gas stations that already exist. Right now, they serve a purpose. They make a profit. They pay taxes and employ people. All well and good. But those huge gasoline tanks underground will still be there when we plug in our vehicles instead of filling them up. What is the next right thing to do to manage this change to electric cars? Any ideas? I sure hope so!
PJ Payne
Warren County, Virginia
Opinion
Front Royal’s health is in their hands
Thank you to staff of the Warren County Office of Emergency Management and to the many volunteers at the Health and Human Services Complex on 15th Street who made my first COVID vaccine shot such a pleasant experience.
Talk about coordinated? With the greeters, navigators, observers, pharmacists, runner and floaters—besides the vaccinators—we were completely taken care of.
Talk about efficient? In at 9:00 a.m. Out at 9:30 a.m. And, that included a compulsory 15-minute wait time after the shot to ensure safety.
Talk about cheerful? With four greeters to wish us “Good Morning” when we got there, and four greeters to wish us “Good Day” when we left, my husband later remarked, “This is better than Walmart!”
Jeanne Trabulsi
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Not the First Canceled Train Ride
The week before Biden’s Inauguration, it was announced that his planned arrival to D.C. would no longer happen by train. This was significant for Biden because rail travel has been an important part of his identity so much that he has earned the nickname “Amtrak Joe.” Biden began taking the train back when he was just a Senator in the 1970s, partly to connect with common folks, but also because he lost his wife and daughter to a car accident and he wanted a safer mode of transportation to allow him to raise his two sons. Biden hoped to continue this common man theme for his inauguration but with security heightened he was forced to change his plans.
Having to modify his arrival by train may sounds strange in today’s world, but it was not the first time this happened for security reasons.
There is still yet an election as polarizing as the 1860 election. The new upstart Republican Party had been around for six years. The Republicans were different from other parties. First, the Republican Party was a sectional party. Parties in the past – Federalists, Jeffersonian Republicans, Whigs, Democrats – had all been national parties. They fought over issues like banks and tariffs but did so as parties instead of sections. Republicans only had members from the north, so if they won the election, they would only represent northerners. With that it is understandable why the South had issues with the party.
The reason Republicans were a northern party only is their second difference – they pledged to stop the spread of slavery. The Republicans were a diverse party, even when it came to slavery. At one end were those who did not have an issue with slavery itself but did not think whites in the west should have to compete with the peculiar institution. On the other end were strong abolitionists who wanted to see slavery eradicated. The Party’s official stance was stopping the expansion of slavery, not outlawing it, but to the south anything restricting slavery was the same as abolition. Between Republicans solely representing northern interests and wanting to restrict the southern way of life, the south declared that if the Republicans won, the south would be forced to leave the Union to start their own nation where their concerns would be protected.
The day after Lincoln’s victory, South Carolina followed through with its threat and voted to leave the Union. Six more states quickly followed. Getting ready for Lincoln’s inaugural, the nation was teetering on the brink of war with all sides waiting to see what Lincoln would say in his speech, especially about Fort Sumpter. Sumpter was the only Fort in the South still controlled by the Union and it happened to be in the Charleston, S.C., harbor, the birthplace of secession.
In such a climate, Lincoln’s chief of security, Allen Pinkerton, of the detective agency fame, worried about Lincoln’s safety. Just like Biden’s inaugural, D.C. was on heightened security fearing a secessionist plot. Since his election, Lincoln had received numerous death threats. Pinkerton’s biggest fear was Lincoln’s route to D.C. and what worried him most was Baltimore. People forget today, but Maryland was a slave state and Baltimore at the time was a strong southern city. In Baltimore, Lincoln needed to take a short carriage ride between two stations, and Pinkerton believed he had uncovered a plot to kill Lincoln as he made that connection.
Lincoln, however, was not as confident about an assassination plot and refused to veer from his planned schedule. He took his time from Illinois to the Capitol, stopping at every city along the way to speak and attend celebrations. However, once in Pennsylvania, Lincoln received word from General Winfield Scott verifying a potential plot which forced Lincoln to act.
Against his wishes, Lincoln excused himself after dinner and, instead of staying the night, left by train to the Capital. When he left his residence, he wore a new hat instead of his traditional stove pipe hat and wore a shawl to disguise himself. Leaving after dinner instead of the next day meant he arrived in Baltimore in the middle of the night without warning or fanfare. His car was unhooked from the train and pulled by horse to Camden Station and hooked to a new engine which brought him safely to Washington. The inaugural went off without a hitch and Lincoln was safe. It was not until four years later that an assassin’s bullet finally found its mark, leaving Lincoln to the ages.
As Lincoln feared, his entrance into the Capital drew some criticism. Instead of a grand triumphal entrance, he had more of what some thought was a subdued back-door whimper. His arrival was called cowardice and some even reported he wore women’s clothes to escape detection, a crime charged against Jefferson Davis four years later as he tried to escape capture.
In the end both Lincoln’s and Biden’s inaugurations went smoothly. Both had a large military presence to keep the peace, but neither was ultimately needed. Lincoln did not enter the way he had hoped but went on to be arguably the greatest president in history. Biden’s legacy still needs to be written.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.
Opinion
Our Community Colleges are important to career and technical training programs in high-demand fields
Community college students and prospective students are facing substantial challenges right now. The pandemic has left many unemployed or underemployed. Trying to make ends meet while also navigating the process of matching existing skills, previous experience, and career aspirations to enroll in higher education is daunting. Furthermore, all this is happening at a time when Shenandoah Valley employers are seeking employees with the specific skills taught in our community colleges.
For students needing support getting started, community colleges pride themselves on having advisors dedicated to helping. Last fall, a recently laid-off single mom (Jane) called our college wanting to get enrolled in a program, so she could get back into the workforce. Jane’s advisor talked with her, listened to the challenges she was facing and walked her through the steps necessary to get into her first classes. Our advisor helped Jane get through the financial aid process, helped her check out a laptop, and provided her with an internet hotspot, so she could do her online classes from home. At the end of the fall semester, Jane had earned an A and a B in her first two classes, all while helping her young daughter with her own online schooling. Jane and her advisor continue to talk every month, and she is feeling much more confident about completing her program and starting a new career.
This is why our advisors are so important. Virginia’s Community Colleges (VCCS) are seeking an additional $5 million in the 2021 General Assembly session so more advisors can be hired to support our students. This additional funding will also ensure that the Governor’s G3 (Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back) initiative is put to its most effective use. G3 students will be supported by advisors who provide onboarding support, financial counseling, and career planning to get into the program pathways that will directly lead to a well-paying job or a seamless transfer into a four-year university to complete a bachelor’s degree.
The G3 program will make higher education more accessible to low- and middle-income individuals like Jane by providing financial support for tuition, textbooks, and living expenses. Not only will it help students consider those career pathways that are in high demand, but will also help match well-trained workers to local employers who desperately need them.
Our community college advisors will help those students navigate the pathways to achieve their goals and help them access career and technical training programs in the high-demand fields of Healthcare; Information Technology and Computer Science; Manufacturing and Skilled Trades; Early Childhood Education; and Public Safety.
Our Valley needs these workers more than ever. Graduates from G3 program areas are indeed the “essential workers” of our times.
Dr. Kimberly P. Blosser, President, Lord Fairfax Community College
Dr. John A. Downey, President, Blue Ridge Community College
Opinion
‘Send lawyers, guns and money – dad, get me out of this’
“Hello, American Bar Association, we are running out of lawyers here in Front Royal, could you send about six or seven? We need to sue the Town. For what you say? Don’t know yet, but they are about to have a meeting, and that always brings out the lawyers. Who will pay? Well, the citizens of course.
My oh my, what a week we have had. First, there was the sexual harassment lawsuit – much more to be said; questions about the FOIA process; our stunning NBC TV-4 D.C. News moment; how the new Vice Mayor was picked; and over on the County side, Tony Carter’s meltdown.
Let’s start with NBC’s TV-4. Nice shot of Main Street, but the rest was pretty embarrassing. But hey, we’re used to that. I don’t think we should name a street after Trump, but name the Afton Inn, the Trump Tower. It’s broken down, abandoned, an eyesore and the Republicans want to keep it as is. And what a guy to recommend it. Mr. McFadden correctly opines: “If you don’t think it is a good idea – don’t vote for it. If you think it is an issue, express that in the work session. It’s good government. And in a County where 67% of the population voted for #45 – I’m not sure you need to go on the offensive against bad press on this one.”
Note, Mr. Lloyd is also trying to grow a beard just like his fellow Council members, Tederick, Meza, Holloway – but Mr. Napier strangely has not joined the hirsute-challenged crowd. Neither has Letasha or Lori. I am pretty sure Mr. McFadden will not, but then again, he doesn’t seem to be one of them thar Ole Boys (good for him). But more on “them” later.
The FOIA industry. Here is where I get confused. I pay taxes, lots of taxes. I thought those taxes pay to make the government work. You know, like answer questions. Mr. McFadden has it right.
The figures don’t add up. But you see, what Mr. McFadden doesn’t realize is that none of the figures add up, ever, for anything. Don’t be harsh with the New Guy, he is a Marine after all, so it takes them a little bit longer to catch on. He will get it, eventually. Correct answer: believe the Town Attorney. He has psychic connections with laws the normal person will never understand, and only he can ever decipher them.
So, we had to appoint a Town Vice Mayor. Nothing against Mrs. Cockrell. I am certain she will do a great job, whatever that job is. But here is the rub, she was picked, according to Mr. Holloway and the Town Attorney who disemboweled a sheep and read the entrails and said “it is NOT a tradition”. Hmm, now I don’t want to start a problem, but what is the tradition – that Mrs. Thompson, who volunteered as the senior member, should not be chosen? Wonder what the difference was? I mean, Meza volunteered and was chosen as was the previous vice mayor, so was Magic Matthew who couldn’t stop himself from volunteering – constantly.
Well, so much more to discuss but I am limited on space. But there was one more. Tony Carter’s much-publicized public meltdown. Carter watchers saw it coming. He wasn’t happy with the other members of the Board of Supervisors. I mean, they axed his best friend and confidant; then his private “no conflict of interest, I can represent both sides of an argument” attorney Whitten took a powder; and then they took away his county insurance monopoly. So he pouted and didn’t show up at meetings and then attended only half of an off-site one. Well, the other Supervisors went on with their responsibilities and started changing and adding policies, and then had the temerity to say “Tony, you should have stayed”. With a flourish of papers, he essentially said “I don’t like you and don’t want to spend eight hours with you”.
Maybe some anger management courses are in order or maybe Mr. Carter should resign, like the petition said, so he doesn’t have to play nice and attend the meetings.
Stay tuned, NBC 4 is on the trail of the Happy Creek destruction, the Meza appointment, etc. Maybe I could convince my ex-wife’s lawyer to sue somebody (other than me).
Fred Schwartz
Warren County
(Headline with a musical nod to Warren Zevon)