George D. Gwinn (1940 – 2022)

George D. Gwinn, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Mr. Gwinn was born August 24, 1940, in Hinton, West Virginia, the son of the late George Edward and Eleanor Mae Humphries Gwinn.

He was a National Guard veteran and retired after many years of hard work.

Surviving are two sons, Edward L. Gwinn and wife Vickie of Pennington Gap, Virginia, and Anthony W. Gwinn of Front Royal; two daughters, Stephanie L. Showers and husband Ricky of Maurertown and Kimberly K. Henry and husband Jackie of Front Royal; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 2, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to Front Royal Fire and Rescue Company 1, 221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.