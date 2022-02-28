George Elbert “Skippy” Foster, Jr (1937 – 2022)

Benjamin “Ben” D. McComas, 35, died Sunday, February 20, 2022, at his residence in Manassas, Virginia.

Ben was born June 29 1986 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of R. Doss McComas and Mary Katherine McComas of Front Royal, VA. The youngest of four children, Ben is survived by his sister Katherine L. McComas of Front Royal, VA, his brother Matthew D. McComas of Ashburn, VA, and his brother Nicholas D, McComas (Adela) of Arlington, VA. He was the grandson of Margie Jane and William J. Perry (both deceased) and Richard D. and Mary E. McComas. He is also survived by his favorite niece, Allyson E. McComas, and close friend/cousin John McComas as well as many uncles, aunts, and cousins in Virginia, Washington state, California, and Arizona.

Ben was a 2005 graduate of Warren County High School. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Education from Liberty University and proceeded on to obtain a Masters of Education degree, with honors, from Shenandoah University.

He was a substitute teacher and assistant football coach for Warren County High School in addition to working in warehouse operations for Ferguson Enterprises while obtaining his Master’s Degree. He also worked in sales for BringCom Incorporated and was employed at Microsoft Corporation’s Data Center Operations in Manassas, VA as a Senior Data Center technician at the time of his passing.

Ben loved playing football. Not watching, playing. From defensive player of the year in the Front Royal/Warren County midget football league, while playing for the Rotary Mustangs to being a Captain and Co-Lineman of the Year as a Senior on the Warren County High School football team, win or lose, it was his game. His college football career at Bridgewater College was ended too early by a severe ankle injury.

He enjoyed grilling and cooking for his family, had an amazing repertoire of bad puns, and especially enjoyed being the “pyrotechnic engineer” for the extensive fireworks celebration held on the 4th of July each year by his family and friends. For many years he enjoyed being part of an international group who were Christmas Secret Santa, was a talented pencil sketch artist, and had friends worldwide as part of a D&D gaming group. Ben was always generous with his time seeking opportunities to help at every turn. He was a young man with a large heart who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at 3 pm, Friday, March 4th, 2022 at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA, and the family will receive friends and loved ones afterward in a celebration of his life.

In lieu of flowers donations/memorials may be made to the Ben McComas Scholarship Fund, ℅ Edward Jones, 986 John Marshall Highway, Suite C, Front Royal, VA 22630, (540) 635-8229 for the establishment of a Scholarship Fund for students of Warren County High School.