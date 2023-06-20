Obituaries
George Gregory “Greg” Baumann (1955 – 2023)
George Gregory “Greg” Baumann, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 24, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home with the Rev. Christy Mcmillin-Goodwin officiating. The interment will be private.
Greg was born July 18, 1955, in Washington D.C., the son of the late John George and Jane Elizabeth Figgins Baumann.
He drove a school bus for Warren County Public Schools for many years and retired as a Lineman from Dominion Power.
Surviving is his daughter, Brooke Whetzel (Stephen) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; his granddaughter, Emma Dongoski; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 24, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Randolph Lee Swanson (1948 – 2023)
Randolph Lee Swanson, 74, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Monday, May 1, 2023, at HCA Doctors Hospital in Sarasota after a brief illness.
Randy was born on August 20, 1948, the son of the late Forrest and Lillian Swanson. He married his second wife, Karen Leonard, who predeceased him in January 2023.
Randy was a Boy Scout in Troop 4 in Front Royal, attaining the rank of Life Scout. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow and often talked about being a camp counselor and member of the O A Dance Team at Camp Rock Enon in Gore, Virginia.
He graduated in 1967 from The John S. Mosby Academy in Front Royal, VA. Randy served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1972, where he was an airplane mechanic, and went on to earn a Certificate in Criminal Justice in 1976 from Allegany Community College (now the Allegany College of Maryland) Cumberland, MD.
In addition to law enforcement, he had several careers in the course of his working life. He was a “people person” and didn’t really know a stranger. He enjoyed football, especially Washington Redskin Football, and in more recent years, Bingo and Poker in his community in Florida. He was not a “technology” guy and resented the need to do so much on the phone or by computer. He loved to laugh and make others laugh and was always telling a joke or two.
Randy kept his faith quiet but enjoyed sharing it in one-to-one settings and normally when you least expected it. He loved to share Jesus with those he felt needed it most.
He was incredibly proud of his grandchildren and, given the chance, would tell you all about them. He taught his children and grandchildren how to play chess and would challenge them to play whenever he got to visit.
Left to cherish his memory include his daughter Rebecca L. Swanson Stern (David) of Winchester, VA, and two sons Philip R. Swanson of Winchester, VA, and Robert J. Swanson (Serene) of Hagerstown, MD. His grandchildren: Jennifer Swanson of Winchester, VA; Cole Swanson of Moorefield, WV; Garrett Swanson of San Antonio, TX; Paige Peterson of Dillsburg, PA; and Sarah E Stern of Winchester, VA. One Brother, Richard L. Swanson (Connie) of Blacksburg, VA; and two sisters: Barbara J. Woodward of Silver Spring, MD; and Charlotte Swanson Smith (Charley) of Winchester, VA; Five nephews, eight nieces, and their families.
Randy is preceded in death by his brothers George Swanson of Massachusetts and Thomas Swanson of South Carolina, and sisters Elizabeth Betty (Swanson) Ondish of Pennsylvania; and Patricia A. Swanson (Ondish) of Virginia.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life reception will follow at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal. Arrangements were handled by All Veterans All Families Funeral Homes of Sarasota, Florida.
Obituaries
Robert Curtis “Bobby” Blevins (1964 – 2023)
Robert Curtis “Bobby” Blevins, 59, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Bobby was born in Virginia on February 2, 1964, to the late Herbert “Hoover” and Ada Finley Blevins. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Lola Jean Bostic.
Surviving Bobby are his sisters, Wanda Peters and Cathy Blevins; his brothers, Gerald Blevins, and Earl Blevins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bobby enjoyed taking long walks with his mother and sister Cathy in his free time.
Obituaries
Elfriede “Connie” Leichmann Steed
Elfriede “Connie” Leichmann Steed, 86, departed this life Monday evening, June 5, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal, Va., surrounded by her family following complications from surgery. Born in Bayern, Germany March 25, 1937, she was the daughter of the late George and Rosa Fischer Leichmann.
She met her husband while he was serving in the U.S. Army in Germany in 1956. On January 19, 1957, she married Beverley Steed in Oberschleissheim, Germany, before coming to the United States, where she has made her home for the last 65 consecutive years. She worked as a hairdresser for 60+ years before retiring. Known to many as Connie and Omi, she will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
She was the last living member of her family. Predeceased by both parents and sisters Rosalid Leichmann Schorosch and Balbine Leichmann Elsner, all of Germany.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Beverley W. Steed; Daughters Patricia “Patty” Morris and Connie Sue Morris and her husband Rocky, all of Front Royal; Grandsons, Dana Anthony Mangene and Aaron Morris of Front Royal; Granddaughter, Mindy Sue Morris Gibson and her husband Jason of W.V.; Great-grandchildren, Katherine, Samuel and Gabriella Mangene all of Front Royal, Jaylen Gibson and Austin Wiles of Sod, W.V., whom Omi had a very special relationship with.
At Connie’s request, there will be no viewing. Family and friends are invited to share in a Celebration of Life at the home of Connie and Rocky Morris, with April Ross officiating on July 15, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Food and beverages will be served. The interment will be at a later date.
Obituaries
Robert Stone Simpson, USMC Ret. (1940 – 2023)
Robert Stone Simpson, USMC Ret. 82, of Kent, Delaware, passed away on June 6, 2023, at Christiana Care-Accent Care in Newark, Delaware.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 13, at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Simpson was born October 1, 1940, in Charleston, West Virginia, the son of the late Charles Roy and Lillian Gertrude Stone Simpson. He retired from the United States Marine Corps.
He was married to the late Gladys Edwards Simpson, who preceded him in death in 2022.
Surviving are two daughters, Michelle Ashton of North Carolina and Kimberly Scarbro (Chris Lennon) of Delaware; one granddaughter, Amanda Alger (P.J. Garhart).
Obituaries
Barry Arnold Trent (1965 – 2023)
Barry Arnold Trent, 58, of Cross Junction, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Pastor Chad Hrbeck officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, Virginia.
Barry was born on January 8, 1965, in Farmville, Virginia, to Kenneth Trent and his late mother, Loraine Stickley.
Surviving Barry is his loving wife of 35 years, Kay Trent; his father, Kenneth Trent; his son, Kirk Trent (Kayla); his siblings, Margie Trent and Crystal Stickley; and his grandchildren, Elijah Trent and Maverick Trent.
Barry was a successful business owner for most of his married life. His hobbies included going fishing and camping with his son.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Trent, Greg Bowman, Derek Geary, Blaire Bowman, Raven Roff and Rick Couchman.
Obituaries
Shelby Jean Daniel (1939 – 2023)
Shelby Jean Daniel, 84, died on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. She was born in Chester Gap, VA, to Andrew Ramsey Williams and Sarah Elizabeth Showers Williams.
Shelby graduated from Warren County High School in 1957. After her marriage to Billy Daniel, she began her life as a Navy wife living in Illinois, Maine, and Connecticut. They moved to Charlottesville, VA, where her husband attended the University of Virginia. She was employed as a medical secretary at Martha Jefferson Hospital.
They moved to Newport News in 1969. Shelby and her family joined Second Presbyterian Church, now Denbigh Presbyterian, in 1970, where she was an Elder and Chairman of the Flower Committee, creating beautifully artistic arrangements for the worship service for 30 years. Shelby was awarded the Presbyterian Honorary Life Membership Award for serving the life of the church and the Presbyterian Women’s Organization. Shelby was a beautiful artist creating many China painting articles, painting portraits, flowers, and a mural on her home wall.
After her husband died, she began traveling with her sister. They spent winters in Florida and traveled Europe, including Scotland, Ireland, England, Paris, and Hawaii. Shelby was a kind and loving soul, giving of herself to so many. She always tried to see the good in people.
Shelby was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Davis Daniel; her daughter, Cynthia Elizabeth Daniel, and her brother, George Noah Williams.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Dawn Daniel; her sister, Judy Harris; her brother, Andrew Williams and 4 nieces and 3 nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Denbigh Presbyterian Church by Rev. Deborah Dail. Burial will be private at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Denbigh Presbyterian Church or your favorite wildlife rescue. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.