George Michael DiCostanzo (1942 – 2022)

George Michael DiCostanzo, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, peacefully passed away on June 8, 2022.

George was born on October 9, 1942, in Staten Island, NY to the late Lillian Jeffers and Louis DiCostanzo. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Louis and Lawrence DiCostanzo.

Surviving George is his beautiful wife of 53 years, Barbara, as well as his siblings, Johanna, Maureen (Nick), Janice (Wayne), and Donald; his children, Christine (Richard), Cheryl (David), Jim (Sherry); his grandchildren, Jessica (David), Adam (Chelsea), Gina (Cameron); and great-grandchildren, DJ, Levi, Olivia, David, Declan, Tegan, and Alexis.

George was a man with many passions. He loved to work on his 1957 Corvette and enter it into local car shows, which he often won. He was an adult umpire and staple of the Northwest Virginia softball community from 1986 until his final day. George loved to travel with his family. He traveled the country in many RVs with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren throughout the years. He would often reminisce about being chased by buffalo in Montana, or how much fun we had doing theme nights in Pennsylvania. George also had a passion for photography, and NEVER missed a memory. Most of all, George was passionate about just spending time and making memories with his loved ones. He spent most of his time teaching the kids sports, making up silly games or songs, dancing around, and making sure we all knew how much we were loved.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 17 at Maddox Funeral Home from 6:00 to – 8:00 pm.