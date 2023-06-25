George “Shirley” Williams (1938 – 2023)

George “Shirley” Williams, 84, of Luray, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 23, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Williams was born on November 16, 1938, in Chester Gap, Virginia, to the late George H. and Bernice Virginia Williams. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles “Sonny” Williams, and sister, Bernice “Loretta” Brady. He retired from Gilliam Realty.

He leaves behind a wife that he loved with the most amazing love, Elizabeth Williams, and two sons, Brian and Christopher Williams of Chester Gap and Luray, respectively. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Isabella, Atreyu, Haley, Connor, Gavin, Jason, and Chase; one great-grandson, Gabriel; two brothers, Tommy Williams and Donald Williams; sister, Kathy Longmire and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

Flowers are welcome and appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to the family.