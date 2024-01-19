George Thomas Wimer, Sr. (1935 – 2024)

Edward Warren Irre, Jr., aged 88, passed away on December 30, 2023. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Edward was born and raised in New Jersey. He attended Purdue University, where he earned a degree in physics and mathematics. After working in atmospheric research for a short time, he became an educator, building a distinguished career in Freehold, Lakewood, and Point Pleasant Beach high schools. After retirement, Edward and his wife lived on the Eastern Shore of Maryland before finally settling in northwest Virginia.

One of the greatest joys of his life was teaching and mentoring young people, and he is remembered fondly by hundreds of former students.

More than anything, Edward was a devoted father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, camping, fly fishing in mountain streams, and reading stories to his grandchildren. He was always there to offer guidance, support, and encouragement, no matter what challenges they faced.

In his free time, Edward was an avid reader and lifelong learner. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping across the country with his family. He was owner/captain of the Storm King, a private charter fishing boat out of Brielle, New Jersey, during the 1970s and ‘80s. He was a small-business owner and an active member of every community he was part of.

Edward is survived by his loving wife Dorothy (Schanck), his children James (Carrie), Steven (Harolyn), Karen (Ben Sargent), and Thomas (Phuong), as well as 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was a rich man, indeed.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 28, at 11 a.m. at the Bethel Community Center, 49 Kendrick Ford Rd., Front Royal, VA 22630.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Edward’s name.