Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate George Washington’s 290th Birthday
On February 22, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a wreath laying ceremony at George Washington’s Headquarters in Winchester, Virginia, to commemorate George Washington’s 290th Birthday.
Washington was born in 1732 at Popes Creek in Westmoreland County to Augustine and Mary Ball Washington. Augustine was a leading planter in the area and served as a justice of the county court. Washington had two older half brothers, Lawrence and Augustine Jr., from his father’s first wife. He was the eldest of six children born to Mary: George, Elizabeth, Samuel, John Augustine, Charles and Mildred.
A brief history of Washington’s childhood shows he only lived at Poles Creek for three years before the family moved to Little Hunting Creek, a plantation owned by Augustine, but managed by half brother Lawrence. The plantation was later renamed Mount Vernon. They moved again in 1738 to Ferry Farm near Fredericksburg, where Washington spent a great deal of his youth learning about agriculture and the operation of a plantation. It was here he developed a desire to become a surveyor. At the age of 17, he was commissioned County Surveyor of newly formed Culpeper County.
Washington left surveying in 1753 when given a commission as a Major and was tasked with delivering a message to the French, demanding they leave the area. The French declined and Washington later returned to the frontier with the intent of forcing the French to give up the land. This resulted in a skirmish with the French, and Washington retreated to Fort Necessity where he was defeated.
Washington resigned his commission, but returned to the frontier as a volunteer with General Braddock who was sent to drive the French from the country. Braddock was killed in the battle where his army was soundly defeated. Washington was able to rally the remains of the army to a successful retreat. As a result of his leadership and bravery, he was given command of Virginia’s military force and ordered to protect 350 miles of frontier.
In 1758, with the British victory over the French, Washington resigned his commission to return to Mount Vernon. Shortly after, in 1759, he married the widow Martha Dandridge Custis and assisted in raising her two children. In 1758, he had been elected to the House of Burgesses and stayed in that position until 1776 when he was given command of the colonial army. During the Revolutionary War, Washington was away from Mount Vernon for eight years, returning one time on the way from New York to Yorktown. After the war, they returned to Mount Vernon to rebuild their plantation.
In 1789, in their late 50s, the Washingtons became the first “first family” upon his election as President. Eight years later, the Washingtons retired to their beloved Mount Vernon. Over the next two years, they improved their home and welcomed many friends. Then on December 14, 1799, George Washington died.
Dale Corey emceed the ceremony with a wreath presentation by Chapter President Thomas “Chip” Daniel. The chapter color guard presented the colors for the Pledge of Allegiance. Brett Osborn was the color guard commander assisted by compatriots Sean Carrigan, John Petrie, Eric Robinson and Marc Robinson.
Community Events
Front Royal Presbyterian Church seeking nominees for community service award
Do you know someone in your life that is always giving to others in our community? If so, please nominate them for the “Making A Difference Community Service Award.”
This award was developed to honor persons who are making significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents and dedication (outside any volunteer work done for their employer). The honoree selected should serve as a role model for compassion, and service and be striving to make the world a better place. He/she should have a passion for helping others in his/her community.
For more information, visit the event webpage, or contact Front Royal Presbyterian Church at admin@frontroyalpres.org.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 24th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, February 24:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Premiering Thursday March 3rd “The Batman” @ 7:00pm
COMING SOON:
- “The Lost City”
- “Morbius”
- “Sonic The Hedge Hog 2”
Community Events
Commemoration ceremony honoring the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier
On February 21, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a commemoration ceremony to honor the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier. The ceremony was sponsored by the George Washington Chapter of the SAR, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Children of the American Revolution. The ceremony honors an unidentified soldier of the Revolutionary War.
In 1826, during construction of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, the body of an unidentified man, clothed in a Revolutionary War uniform was unearthed, found in a munitions box. He was reinterred within the cemetery of the Old Presbyterian Meeting House. On February 22, 1928, a temporary wooden marker was placed at the gravesite to coincide with Alexandria’s annual celebration of George Washington’s birthday. The current memorial was placed by the National Society of the Children of the American Revolution and dedicated 19 April 1929, to coincide with Lexington-Concord Day.
Here is the epitaph placed on the stone tablet memorial: “Here lies a soldier of the Revolution whose identity is known but to God. His was an idealism that recognized a Supreme Being, that planted religious liberty on our shores, that overthrew despotism, that established a people’s government, that wrote a Constitution setting metes and bounds of delegated authority, that fixed a standard of value upon men above gold and lifted high the torch of civil liberty along the pathway of mankind. In ourselves his soul exists as part of ours, his memory’s mansion.”
The commemoration honors this unknown soldier, all of those who rest in unmarked graves and the many other patriots who died in the cause of freedom to create an independent United States of America. We are reminded of the gratitude our citizens owe to all those who have served so the United States can remain a free and independent nation.
Participating in the ceremony were Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution President Bruce Meyer, Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution Regent LeAnn Turbyfill and Virginia Society Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox who all placed wreaths to commemorate the occasion.
The combined Virginia Society Color Guard presented colors and posted sentinels with participants from George Washington, Colonel James Wood II (CJWII), Colonel William Grayson (CWG), Culpeper Minutemen (CMM), Fairfax Resolves (FR) and Sergeant Major John Champe (SJC) chapters. The guard was commanded by Ken Bonner (SJC) and Brett Osborn (CJWII).
Additional participants from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips with dual members Dave Cooke (FR), Forrest Crain (FR), Leamon Duncan (CWG), Bill Schwetke (CMM), Barry Schwoerer (SJC) and Mike Weyler (CWG).
Community Events
62nd Highland County Maple Festival: The official maple festival of Virginia returns
The tradition of the Highland County Maple Festival in Virginia returns March 12-13 and 19-20, 2022. Since 1959, visitors have been drawn to Highland County to tour real maple sugar camps for a cultural and culinary adventure. All-you-can-eat pancake and buckwheat cake meals, over 100 arts & crafts vendors, and live entertainment make this county-wide event a fun outing with lasting memories for the entire family.
This year, the Highland County Maple Festival features ten unique sugar camps open for the public for free tours. Visitors have the chance to view traditional and modern techniques for creating maple syrup from tree to bottle. In addition to pure maple syrup, some local camps offer a variety of flavored maple syrups infused with native plants or aged in spirit barrels, as well as black walnut syrup, hickory syrup, and even birch syrup. New for 2022, the familiar faces of Back Creek Farms that have been set up for years at the Courthouse Lawn in Monterey will now have their sugar camp open for tours along beautiful Back Creek in the western portion of Highland County.
Local civic clubs and organizations will be bringing back their delicious food offerings, including those famous fresh maple doughnuts, pancake and buckwheat cake meals with sausage and gravy, trout sandwiches, pork rinds, funnel cakes, and just about anything maple-flavored! Additional food vendors on North Water Street in Monterey offer treats like maple fudge, pizza flatbreads, waffle on a stick, chorizo white queso fries, falafel, and much more.
Over 100 juried arts & crafts vendors will be available in Monterey and McDowell, providing one-of-a-kind treasures, tasty treats, and special gifts. Browse and shop with new and returning vendors for a seemingly endless variety of handcrafted items, from exclusive artwork to exquisite jewelry. Admission to access vendors at the Highland High School and Elementary School gyms remains at $3 purchased onsite, and payment comes with a collectible maple leaf keychain that also provides access to daily noon entertainment at The Highland Center in Monterey. Although those keychains will be branded with “2020”, they will grant visitors entry for 2022 and are sure to be a unique reminder and talking point of these interesting times.
All four days of the festival will feature entertainment. On Saturday, March 12th, enjoy the popular bluegrass band Southern Rail Express at noon and the acoustic high energy duo of Scuffletown at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday, March 13th at noon, take a step back in time for a showing of the 1921 silent film Tol’able David that was filmed in Highland County, courtesy of the Highland Historical Society. On Saturday, March 19th, put on your dancing shoes with square dance workshops from noon to 2:00 p.m., concluding with a full square dance at 7:00 p.m. with callers Ellen and Eugene Ratcliffe and music by Juanita Fireball & The Continental Drifters. On Sunday, March 20th, finish up the festival with crowd favorites The Little Switzerland Cloggers starting at noon. All entertainment at The Highland Center is brought to you with the assistance and sponsorship of the Highland County Arts Council. For more entertainment options, visitors of all ages can listen to bluegrass music at Southernmost Maple in Bolar starting at noon on Saturdays, or those 21 and up can groove to the acoustic blues of Delta Junction at Hull’s Hideaway Restaurant & Tavern in Monterey starting at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12th.
While traveling the beautiful scenic roads of the rural mountain community, visitors will discover many other additional activities, such as spending time at kids’ fishing fun days at Hiner Town Trout Fishing north of Monterey, experiencing a living history camp and new exhibits at the Highland County Museum in McDowell, enjoying award-winning cider at Big Fish Cider Co. in Monterey, browsing local art and books at the Gallery of Highland located in The Highland Center, viewing additional vendors at The Church at the Old Oak in Meadowdale, visiting a local restaurant or store, or taking in the thrilling sights of a Valley Aerospace Team Model Rocket Launch south of Monterey on Saturday, March 12th.
2022 will mark the first time the Highland County Maple Festival has been held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additional hand sanitizer units will be placed throughout populated areas in Monterey and McDowell this year. Disposable masks will be provided at the entrance to the Arts & Crafts Show at Highland County Public Schools for those who need them. Nonprofit organizations that are usually located in the High School Hallway will be found in the Elementary School Gym, allowing for more social distancing room for visitors in the hallway. Please stay home if you have symptoms of COVID-19, and follow recommended guidelines for isolation/quarantine if you recently had COVID-19 or were exposed to COVID-19.
In 1999, the Library of Congress designated The Highland County Maple Festival a “Local Legacy,” and in 2014, the Governor of Virginia signed a bill into law designating the festival as the “official maple festival of Virginia.” Even in its absence in 2020 and 2021, the festival was announced as the 2021 first-place place winner for Best Food or Drink Festival of the Shenandoah Valley Region in Virginia Living’s Best of Virginia issue, receiving the distinction for the second consecutive year. It has also been awarded the top spot in the Best Family Entertainment category in the 2021 Best of the Valley by readers of Harrisonburg’s Daily News-Record. Tens of thousands of visitors arrive annually to enjoy the event. The Highland County Maple Festival is coordinated by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce and made possible with the help of countless volunteers and organizations. Top sponsors include Summit Community Bank and Kissito Healthcare Hot Springs.
Traditional hours of the festival include Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., though visitors can get a jumpstart to the day with an all-you-can-eat pancake meal as early as 7:00 a.m. Full details on all the festival happenings can be found at www.highlandcounty.org/maple-festival, with posts highlighting the festival available at www.facebook.com/HighlandCounty.
Virginia is for Maple Syrup Lovers!
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) membership nonprofit organization with a mission to lift up local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote Highland County, and champion economic prosperity and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.highlandcounty.org.
Community Events
The Wildlife Center of Virginia speaks with international bestselling author
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Great Backyard Bird Count, which took place from Friday, February 18 through Monday, February 21. To celebrate, continue join the Center on its live events channel throughout the month for a collection of themed virtual programs.
Today, February 24 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern, Wildlife Center Senior Vice President for Outreach and Education Amanda Nicholson and Wildlife Center President/co-founder Ed Clark will be speaking with a very special guest — international bestselling author Jennifer Ackerman. Viewers will also have the chance to “meet” Ambassador Animals from the Wildlife Center of Virginia during the live stream — and learn how these birds came to the Center and what their stories are, as well as the stories of the thousands of patients that the Center treats each year, and the steps that each of us can take to protect wildlife and the environment.
This program is free and is available via Zoom and Facebook Live. Email info@nationalsporting.org for a Zoom link or visit the Wildlife Center of Virginia on Facebook.
Community Events
Terms of Endearment presented by Selah Theatre Project in partnership with Lord Fairfax Community College
Lord Fairfax Community College will host Selah Theatre Project’s production of TERMS OF ENDEARMENT, adapted by Dan Gordon, based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Larry McMurtry and the Oscar-winning screenplay by James L. Brooks, and directed by LaTasha Do’zia.
The play follows Emma whose often exasperated by her highly opinionated mother, Aurora. They talk every day about their problems, from Aurora finding unexpected love even as she becomes a reluctant grandmother, to Emma’s struggle in her troubled marriage. But when they need one another the most, their relationship has turned from a typical mother/daughter bond to best friends. TERMS OF ENDEARMENT, is a funny and touching story that captures the delicate, sometimes fractured bonds between mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, lovers, both old and new.
TERMS OF ENDEARMENT stars Paige Ulevich (Glory Bea, Barefoot in the Park, To Wake the Dead) as Aurora Greenway and Beau Bostock (in her Selah Theatre Project stage debut ) as her daughter Emma. This production also features: Richard Clem as Garrett, Jacob Reed (Twelve Angry Jurors, The Diviners, Kindergarten) as Flap, Corinna Taylor (The Diviners, The Vagina Monologues) as Patsy Clark/Doris/Nurse, and Paul Martin as Doctor Maise.
“It is a privilege for me to work for the first time with Selah Theatre onstage”, says Richard Clem. “The cast has a tremendous command of the stage that engages the audience from lights up to curtain,” says director, LaTasha Do’zia, “The power of how relationships affect every aspect of our lives is ever present in this show”.
TERMS OF ENDEARMENT has some mature language and topics. Performances begin on Friday, March 18 at 7pm for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 27. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 regulations at LFCC. Audience members are required to wear masks during the performance.
For tickets, go online to www.selahtheatreproject.org/terms or call 540-686-5185.
Wind: 14mph W
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 30.06"Hg
UV index: 4
54/27°F
41/25°F