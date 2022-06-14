In George Washington’s Rules of Civility & Conversation by George Washington (Little Books of Wisdom Series, Applewood Books, 30 pages), our founding father gives 110 rules of civility, many of which are still applicable today.

They include:

Rule 1: Every action done in the company ought to be done with some sign of respect to those that are present.

Rule 22: Shew (old-fashioned spelling of show), not yourself glad at the misfortune of another, though he were your enemy.

Rule 23: When you see a crime punished, you may be inwardly pleased, but always shew pity to the suffering offender.

Rule 35: Let your discourse of business with men be short and comprehensive.

Rule 38: In visiting the sick, do not presently play the physician if you be not knowing therein.

Rule 49: Use no reproachful language against anyone, neither curse nor revile.

Rule 56: Associate yourself with men of good quality if you esteem your own reputation. For ’tis better to be alone than in bad company.

Rule 70: Reprehend not the imperfections of others, for that belongs to parents, masters, and superiors.

Rule 81: Be not curious to know the affairs of others; neither approach those that speak in private.

Rule 110: Labor to keep alive in your breast that little spark of celestial fire called conscience.