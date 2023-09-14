Gerald Wilson Cauley (1953 – 2023)

Gerald Wilson Cauley, 70, a resident of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2023, following a nine-month battle with cancer. He was born on January 3rd, 1953, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Robert Nelson Cauley and Marjorie Pelter Cauley.

The son of a career military man, Gerry spent much of his childhood living in foreign countries such as Germany and Turkey, in addition to US military bases. Upon his father’s retirement, the family made their home in Leominster, Massachusetts.

Gerry was a proud graduate of Leominster High School in 1971 and then went on to the United States Military Academy at West Point, graduating in 1975. He continued his education at Loyola University in Maryland, earning an MBA in 1986. Gerry had a decorated 47-year career as an Engineer and Executive in the Electric Power Industry. His work and passion focused on solving reliability, cyber, and physical security challenges for the power grid and our nation’s energy supply. Over the span of his career, Gerry lived in Columbia, MD, San Jose, CA, Tampa, FL; and Atlanta, GA. He retired happily in May 2022 and would joke that he looked forward to a “20-year glide path” to live out his golden years.

Gerry was predeceased by his father, Robert Cauley, and his sister, Diane Cauley Crowley. He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Cauley, wife Kara Cauley, son Bryan Cauley and wife, Crista, granddaughters Laila and Antonia, and five siblings, including four brothers, Donald Cauley, Robert Cauley, Jr., William Cauley, and Thomas Cauley, and one sister Patricia Dee, and their spouses. He also leaves behind numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

In 1975, Gerry married Connie (Spencer) Cauley and moved to Bowie, MD, where they celebrated the birth of their beloved son Bryan. Gerry loved spending time with Bryan, daughter-in-law Crista, and granddaughters Laila and Antonia. Gerry loved playing golf and watching football and college basketball with his son. He treasured his visits to Connecticut to spend time with Bryan and his family. He would always make pancakes with the girls, and they even recently taught him to “gritty.” He was known for giving the best hugs.

In the summer of 2022, Gerry married Kara, and the two of them enjoyed their time together living in the country in Washington, Virginia. They quickly found they shared many interests and planned a future together. Despite his cancer diagnosis a few months later, their relationship remained steadfast. Kara’s care and devotion during the remaining months of his life were appreciated by Gerry’s family and friends.

Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life at a later date to honor Gerry.