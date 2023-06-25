Health
“Get moving, feel better!”: Stretching and exercise to kick senior pain to the curb
One day, it sneaks up on you. Aches here, pains there, in your legs, your hands, even your neck. Suddenly, you’re hurting all over, and you’re left feeling more than a little surprised.
Now, think back to your younger days, what was your go-to remedy for pain? Yep, rest. But here’s the twist: as a senior, taking it easy might just be the worst approach you could take. Confused? Let’s unravel this together.
Did you know that a whopping 60 percent of seniors experience chronic pain? It’s a cocktail of causes – arthritis, neuropathy, chronic conditions, and at times, even the very medications meant to help. But don’t lose heart, because the solution may be simpler than you think: stay active. I know it sounds counterintuitive, but hear me out.
You may have noticed that pain seems to take a back seat once you start moving. If that’s the case, then my friend, stretching could be your first port of call. Simple maneuvers like neck rotations, shoulder shrugs, and ankle circles can make a world of difference. And the best part? You can do these anytime, anywhere.
Struggling with back pain? Don’t fret! You can find countless free seated stretching programs on YouTube. Low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, and cycling can also be a godsend, improving cardiovascular health while dialing down joint pain. Worried about balance? Try an adult tricycle – it could be a game-changer.
What’s more, strength training exercises aren’t just for those young guns at the gym. They can help improve balance and cut down the risk of falls, which, let’s face it, no one wants to deal with.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that seniors aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise and two days of strength training per week. But remember, slow and steady wins the race. It’s crucial to start off gently and gradually build up to this level of activity.
So there you have it. Pain relief for seniors? It’s all about getting on the move. Remember, you’re not just combating pain – you’re fostering health, balance, and vitality. And who could say no to that?
The French Fry Dilemma: Linking fried foods to mental health
In a world where our eating habits greatly influence our overall well-being, a recent study has uncovered a surprising correlation between fried foods and mental health. According to CNN, individuals who frequently consume fried foods, particularly fried potatoes, are more prone to experiencing depression and anxiety compared to those who abstain from such foods. The findings are based on a comprehensive study conducted by a Chinese research team, which followed a staggering 140,728 participants over a span of 11.3 years.
The researchers put forth a compelling hypothesis, suggesting that acrylamide, a chemical byproduct that forms during the frying process, may contribute to the aggravation of depressive and anxious symptoms. Acrylamide, which naturally occurs in starchy foods like potatoes, is formed when these foods are cooked at high temperatures. Although the exact mechanisms are still under investigation, it is believed that this chemical compound might disrupt certain biochemical processes in the brain, ultimately affecting mood regulation.
However, it is essential to consider alternative explanations put forth by experts in the field. Some argue that individuals who are already prone to anxiety or depression may find solace in fried comfort foods as a form of emotional support. The act of consuming these foods may temporarily alleviate negative emotions, providing a brief sense of comfort. This behavior may lead to a self-reinforcing cycle, where individuals turn to fried foods during periods of distress, inadvertently exacerbating their mental health conditions.
The implications of this study are significant, shedding light on the potential consequences of a dietary staple that has become a favorite indulgence worldwide. French fries, in particular, have gained immense popularity, becoming a ubiquitous presence on menus across the globe. Their irresistibly crispy exterior and fluffy interior make them a beloved treat for many. However, the study serves as a stark reminder that indulging in these fried delights may come at a cost to our mental well-being.
As with any research, it is important to approach these findings with caution. While the study establishes a link between fried foods and mental health, it does not establish a definitive cause-and-effect relationship. Additionally, individual factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and overall dietary patterns may contribute to the complex interplay between fried foods and mental health.
Nonetheless, this study underscores the need for further research and heightened awareness regarding the impact of our dietary choices on mental health. It prompts us to reflect on our eating habits and consider the potential consequences they may have on our overall well-being. Taking a proactive approach to nutrition and incorporating a balanced diet can not only benefit our physical health but also positively impact our mental state.
The study’s findings indicate that individuals who frequently consume fried foods, particularly fried potatoes, are more susceptible to depression and anxiety. While the exact mechanisms behind this correlation are still being explored, the study highlights the potential role of acrylamide, a byproduct of the frying process. It also suggests that emotional factors may contribute to this relationship. As we navigate the complex relationship between food and mental health, it is crucial to prioritize a well-rounded diet and maintain awareness of our eating habits.
Men’s mental health: 4 tips to be your best
Celebrated every June, Men’s Health Month raises awareness about men’s health issues and encourages the men in your life (including you!) to take care of their physical and mental well-being. After all, having a healthy mind is just as important as having a healthy body. Here are four tips for staying mentally strong.
1. Exercise regularly. Taking care of your body is good for your mental health. Getting 30 minutes of physical activity three times per week has been scientifically proven to reduce the risk of depression and anxiety.
2. Eat healthily. All nutrients play a role in healthy brain function. Do your best to eat a balanced diet of fresh, whole foods. Upping your intake of omega-3 fatty acids has been proven to prevent or moderate both depression and bipolar disorder.
3. Engage in a hobby. Make time for leisure activities that are meaningful to you. Whether you love hiking, woodworking, cooking, gardening, reading, or watching movies, having a hobby supports your mental well-being.
4. Build a strong social circle. Be social and spend time with positive, supportive, and open-minded people. Surrounding yourself with friends, family, and co-workers who uplift you is good for your mental state.
Don’t be afraid to seek professional help if you’re struggling with depressive thoughts. This Men’s Health Month, start on the road to making healthier habits part of your life.
Unlocking Relief: Inside the struggle of 10 million Americans with TMJ Disorder
In an engaging conversation over coffee, imagine I leaned in and said, “Did you know that about 10 million Americans suffer from pain in their jaw joints and muscles? They’ve got what’s called TMJ disorders. And get this, it’s not just a simple ‘ouch’ from biting into an apple – it messes with their sleep, makes eating a task, and even talking a chore.”
“That’s right,” I continue, “the pain doesn’t just stay put in the jaw. It’s a bit of a wanderer, moving to the backs of the eyes, the shoulders, the neck, and the back. What a nuisance, huh?”
So what’s the villain in this story? It’s a tiny joint connecting the lower jaw to the bone at the side of the head and its sidekick – the attached muscles. And the plot thickens. While misaligned teeth and dental problems often get the blame, there’s more to the story. It turns out repetitive jaw movement caused by grinding teeth during sleep, stress-induced jaw muscle clenching, or even issues with the joint itself could be the culprits.
But don’t lose hope yet! The plot does have a resolution – self-care. The first step is to rest the joint – limit movements while eating, yawning, or even laughing. And no more gum chewing. Using heat for muscle relaxation, over-the-counter NSAIDs like aspirin and ibuprofen, and even stress-reducing medication can help. If the teeth are causing trouble, an orthodontic device might come to the rescue.
However, if you’re among the 10 to 15 percent who don’t find relief from these strategies, don’t despair. Johns Hopkins Hospital says outpatient arthroscopy might be an option. Through this procedure, they use a small camera and instruments to get a good look at the site. Then, they can remove excess joint cartilage, correct misaligned discs, reshape the bone, or take out bone spurs.
“Then you just need some soft foods, a bit of rest, and some physical therapy,” I’d finish, “A bit of a journey, but one that can lead to relief from that annoying jaw pain.”
Why the Core Matters: Flexing the benefits of core strength
In fitness circles, core strength is all the rage, and for good reason! From top athletes to everyday fitness enthusiasts, and even those who simply desire a stronger body, core exercises are becoming the centerpiece of workout routines.
But why exactly should we be focusing on core strength? The Mayo Clinic gives us some solid reasons. Strengthening the muscles in your back, pelvis, hips, and abdomen helps maintain your balance and stability, as these muscles work together as the central powerhouse of your body.
And here’s some great news for all you thrifty fitness fanatics – no special equipment is required for these workouts. Anything that engages your trunk without support, from abdominal crunches to various forms of push-ups, counts as a core exercise. Looking to tone those abs? Core exercises will do the trick. However, remember to complement these with aerobic activity to effectively reduce belly fat.
Having a strong core is about more than just looking good. It helps prevent lower back pain and muscle injuries and even simplifies everyday tasks like swinging a golf club or tying your shoes. Starting off doesn’t take much time – simply work up to 10 to 15 repetitions of each exercise a couple of times a week.
So, are you ready to give it a shot? Try out exercises like the glute bridge, the lateral pillar bridge, or the plank with an arm lift. From lying on your back and lifting your hips for the glute bridge to balancing on one elbow and lifting your hip for the lateral pillar bridge or starting in a push-up position and lifting one arm at a time for the plank with an arm lift, these exercises are sure to set your core muscles ablaze.
So let’s embrace the power of the core and aim for a stronger, more balanced self. Remember, every fitness journey starts with a single rep!
New generation of obesity drugs: Promising solutions with caveats
In a world where obesity has become an epidemic, the search for effective weight loss solutions continues. However, recent developments in the pharmaceutical industry have introduced a new wave of hope for those struggling with weight management. With drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro making waves, the question arises: Are obesity drugs finally here? Here’s what you need to know.
If you’ve turned on your television lately, chances are you’ve come across commercials for Ozempic, a diabetes drug accompanied by a catchy jingle reminiscent of Pilot’s 1974 hit “Magic.” Although the onscreen text clearly states that Ozempic is not a weight loss drug, the commercial cleverly highlights its potential for weight reduction. This marketing strategy appears to be effective, as pharmacies filled more than double the number of Ozempic prescriptions during the last week of February 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
While Ozempic cannot be directly prescribed as a weight loss aid, a higher-dose variant called Wegovy has garnered attention. Developed specifically for weight loss, Wegovy received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year. Additionally, Eli Lilly, the drugmaker responsible for Wegovy, is eagerly awaiting FDA approval for Mounjaro, a drug that could potentially become the most potent anti-obesity medication on the market. If granted fast-track approval, Mounjaro may revolutionize weight loss treatments.
All three drugs belong to a class known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, which mimic hormones released after eating. These hormones help regulate blood sugar levels and slow down digestion, resulting in increased feelings of fullness and reduced caloric intake. Mounjaro, in particular, targets a second hormone that Eli Lilly believes can induce even more significant weight loss. Clinical trials for Mounjaro have shown remarkable results, with participants losing up to 22 percent of their body weight, compared to a mere 3 percent in the placebo group.
Despite their potential, these obesity drugs come with their fair share of caveats. Common side effects associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists include nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, and stomach pain. Moreover, Medicare and most private insurance plans do not cover weight loss drugs, leaving patients to bear the full financial burden. The cost can amount to over $1,300 per month, making it a substantial investment for those seeking treatment. Furthermore, discontinuation of these drugs often leads to weight regain, underscoring the need for long-term commitment and lifestyle changes.
The introduction of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy and the potential approval of Mounjaro offer a glimpse of hope for individuals battling obesity. The class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists shows promise in promoting weight loss, reducing the risks associated with obesity, and potentially revolutionizing obesity treatment. However, it is crucial to consider the potential side effects and financial implications before embarking on such a treatment. Obesity drugs might be here, but they come with important considerations that should not be overlooked.
Unleash your fitness potential: The power of kettlebells
In a world where fitness trends come and go, one unassuming piece of equipment has emerged as a true powerhouse in the realm of exercise: the kettlebell. With its sturdy build and a distinctive handle, this iron hunk offers a unique combination of strength and cardiovascular benefits, making it a go-to choice for fitness enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels.
The allure of the kettlebell lies in its versatility and portability. From improving aerobic capacity in young athletes to alleviating knee arthritis symptoms and enhancing grip strength in older users, the benefits of kettlebell training are vast and varied. It comes as no surprise, then, that this fitness tool, once confined to the shores of Russia, has gained widespread popularity around the world in the past two decades.
Embarking on your kettlebell journey begins with choosing the right tool. When selecting your first kettlebell, it is essential to opt for a cast-iron one made from a single piece of metal. Steer clear of lower-cost alternatives made of plastic or vinyl, as they can cause skin irritation or slip from sweaty hands. Aim for a weight that challenges you but remains manageable. Generally, women may start with kettlebells weighing around 10 to 12 kilograms (about 22 to 26 pounds), while men may begin with around 16 kilograms (about 35 pounds). Remember, you can always progress to heavier weights or incorporate additional kettlebells as you gain strength.
As with any fitness endeavor, proper technique is crucial to prevent injuries and maximize results. Take the time to familiarize yourself with foundational kettlebell movements such as the swing, goblet squat, clean, and press. Before diving into high-volume workouts, it is recommended to learn these movements from reliable sources. Online platforms like Nerd Fitness or instructional books like “Simple & Sinister” by Pavel Tsatsouline offer step-by-step instructions and a range of workout options to suit your goals and fitness level.
What sets the kettlebell apart from other fitness equipment is its ability to deliver an invigorating and satisfying workout experience. The dynamic nature of kettlebell exercises engages multiple muscle groups, challenging your body in ways that traditional weightlifting or cardio routines may not. It’s a perfect blend of strength training and cardiovascular exercise, providing a comprehensive fitness solution in a single compact package.
So, whether you’re a fitness enthusiast looking to shake up your routine or a beginner eager to embark on a fitness journey, consider the kettlebell as your new companion. Unleash your fitness potential, one swing and squat at a time, and discover the joy and benefits that this unassuming iron tool can bring to your workouts.
