Get organized now for the 2021 tax year
Each year, millions of Americans scramble to locate every receipt, form, pay stub, and scrap of documentation they need to maximize their income tax refunds, or at least minimize the amount that they owe to the United States government on April 15.
If this sounds like you today doing your taxes for the 2020 tax year, it’s time to adopt a new way to prepare for the 2021 tax year now.
According to Turbo Tax, the best way to maintain a good record of receipts and expenses is to handle them regularly, so you can avoid tracking down months-old materials. They recommend color-coded folders in an easy-to-access location. Folders might include home and office expenses, vehicle expenses and mileage, education costs, child care expenses, medical expenses, and other items, such as charitable donations, work uniform purchase and cleaning costs (for work-only attire), and work-related expenses. Turbo Tax also recommends that you scan each receipt and maintain both electronic and paper copies.
If the multi-folder system sounds like too much hassle, The Motley Fool recommends a simpler three-folder tax filing system.
Folder number one: Income. Log every penny you earn on a sheet in this folder. Store other related documents, like 1099 and W-2 forms in this folder as well.
Folder number two: Expenses and deductions. If you choose to itemize your deduction instead of taking the standard deduction that Uncle Sam offers to most taxpayers, you’ll need to maintain a file of every receipt, mortgage statement, investment-related expense, medical bill, child care costs, and other employment-related expenses. Be careful, though: This folder can get fat in a hurry, so it may be worth your time to organize it into more sub-folders or use envelopes for each expense category.
Folder number three: Investments. Use this folder for statements, purchase receipts, sales confirmations, year-end overviews, and dividend notices. You’ll probably want to create sub-folders for deductible/tax-deferred investments, non-deductible investments, and taxable investments.
Maintaining a year-round system for tax documents may sound annoying, but it pays off big. In 2015, taxpayers left about $1.4 billion in tax refunds on the table with failure to file returns and other tax mishaps, according to CNBC. With a little planning and experimentation you can save the frantic search of tax season — and maybe even get a bigger return.
Dr. Seuss character word game
Dr. Seuss would be celebrating his 114th birthday on March 2nd. Can you fill in the blanks to form the names of Dr. Seuss characters?
1. G _ I _ C _
2. L _ R _ X
3. F _ X _ N _ O _ K _ S
4. T _ I _ G _ N _ A _ D _ H _ N _ T _ O
5. S _ E _ T _ H _ S
6. T _ I _ W _ C _
7. M _ C _ T _ E _ U _ T _ E
8. S _ U _ K _ N _ A _ O _
9. M _ R _ I _ K. _ O _ N _ Y
10. D _ I _ Y-_ E _ D _ A _ Z _ E
Don’t look yet!
OK Scroll down.
ANSWERS:
1. GRINCH
2. LORAX
3. FOX IN SOCKS
4. THING ONE AND THING TWO
5. SNEETCHES
6. THIDWICK
7. MACK THE TURTLE
8. SOUR KANGAROO
9. MARVIN K. MOONEY
10. DAISY-HEAD MAYZIE
Recipe for a healthy, happy life
There are no magic pills or secret elixirs to create a healthy, happy life. There are mainly just small decisions we make every day.
Maintain a schedule. For most, work frames our schedules. Within that frame, however, it’s important to have routines. Have time to relax, exercise, to touch base with other people. Go to bed at the same time and get 7 to 8 hours of sleep, according to the Harvard Health Letter.
Get out and about. Even if you have a desk job, take frequent opportunities to get up and walk, even just to get a drink of water. Movement maintains flexibility, balance, and strength. Even a little movement in spurts of 15 minutes or so is better than none. Take the stairs. Park away from the store entrance.
Eat well. Many doctors recommend a plant-based diet of vegetables, nuts, seeds, and fruits added in healthy proportions to animal-based foods. Eat-in moderation.
Silence, meditation, prayer. Take a moment every day to clear your mind and rest in silence. According to Harvard Health, a research review published in JAMA Internal Medicine in January 2014 found meditation helpful for relieving anxiety, pain, and depression. For depression, meditation was about as effective as an antidepressant.
Forge community and family. Friendships and community can be found in social, religious, or other groups with shared interests. Friendships can grow from activities. Family usually forges the most long-lasting relationships. But whatever path is open to you, remember that strong social connections increase your chance of longevity, and may even help you recover faster from illness.
March Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Jensen Ackles, 43, actor (Supernatural), Dallas, TX, 1978.
2 – Chris Martin, 44, singer/songwriter (Coldplay), born Exeter, Devon, England, 1977.
3 – David Faustino, 47, actor (Married…with Children), Los Angeles, CA, 1974.
4 – Chaz Bono, 52, author, television personality, born Chastity Sun Bono at Los AngeleS, CA,
5 – Dean Stockwell, 85, actor (Quantum Leap), Los Angeles, CA,1936.
6 – Connie Britton, 53, actress (Nashville), Boston, MA, 1968.
7 – Bryan Cranston, 65, actor (Breaking Bad), San Fernando Valley, CA, 1956.
8 – Aidan Quinn, 62, actor (Practical Magic), Chicago, IL, 1959.
9 – David Hume Kennerly, 74, photographer, Rosenburg, OR, 1947.
10 – Carrie Underwood, 38, singer, Muskogee, OK, 1983.
11 – Bobby McFerrin, 71, jazz musician, , New York, NY, 1950.
12 – Barbara Feldon, actress (Get Smart), Pittsburgh, PA, 1941.
13 – Adam Clayton, 61, musician (U2), Dublin, Ireland, 1960.
14 – Grace Park, 47, actress (Battlestar Galactica), Los Angeles, CA, 1974.
15 – Kellan Lutz, 36, actor (Twilight), Dickinson, ND, 1985.
16 – Alan Tudyk, 50, actor (Firefly), El Paso, TX, 1971.
17 – Hozier, 31, singer, songwriter, born Andrew Hozier-Bryne, Bray County Wicklow, Ireland, 1990.
18 – Queen Latifah, 51, singer, actress (Bringing Down the House), born Dana Owens, East Orange, NJ, 1970.
19 – Bruce Willis, 66, actor (The Sixth Sense), Idar-Oberstein, West Germany (now Germany), 1955.
20 – Spike Lee 64, director (Do the Right Thing), producer, Atlanta, GA, 1957.
21 – Kevin Federline, 43, dancer, Fresno City, CA, 1978.
22 – George Benson, 78, singer, guitarist, Pittsburgh, PA,1943.
23 – Chaka Khan, 68, singer, born Yvette Marie Stevens, Chicago, IL, 1953.
24 – Byron Janis, 93, pianist, born Byron Yanks, McKeesport, PA, 1928.
25 – Ryan Lewis,33, musician, Puyallup, WA, 1988.
26 – Keira Knightley, 36, actress (Pirates of the Caribbean), Teddington, Middlesex, England, 1985.
27 – Pauley Perrette, 52, actress (NCIS), New Orleans I.A, 1969.
28 – Lady Gaga, 35, singer, actress (A Star is Born), born Stefani Germanotta, Yonkers, NY, 1986.
29 – Megan Hilty, 40, actress (Smash), Bellevue, WA, 1981.
30 – Tracy Chapman, 57, singer, Cleveland, OH, 1964.
31 – David Eisenhower, 73, professor, West Point, NY, 1948
Time management training: learn to make the most of your day
Do you often wish there were more hours in the day? If you frequently feel overwhelmed by your commitments, time management courses can help you regain control of your life. Here’s what you can expect from this type of training.
What you’ll learn
In the spirit of effective time management, many training programs pack a lot of practical skills into a short period. After a one-day course, for example, you should know how to:
• Prioritize your various responsibilities
• Identify distractions and limit their effects
• Create an organized daily, weekly, and monthly to-do list
• Schedule tasks based on when you’re most productive
• Set realistic short- and long-term goals
• Delegate projects and commitments as needed
• Say no to things that aren’t a priority
• Adapt your schedule to unforeseen events
• Make time for effective, restorative breaks
How you’ll benefit
Good time management skills allow you to achieve a better work-life balance. They enable you to make the most of your day and overcome procrastination, thereby helping you to meet deadlines and achieve your goals. You’re also less likely to feel overwhelmed by your various commitments if you learn to effectively manage your time. This ability can help you reduce stress and increase your overall job and life satisfaction.
If you want to learn how to manage your time, consider signing up for a course offered by your employer or a local organization.
How to refer a friend for a position at your workplace
Do you know someone who has the right skills for an open position at the company you work for? While a referral could help both your friend and employer, you risk damaging your reputation within the company if the person you refer isn’t a good fit. Here are some tips to help you manage the situation.
Be honest
If you know that your friend has strong principles, but you haven’t worked with them, you may not know what to say. However, you should be upfront with your employer and say that you can’t speak to the person’s technical skills, but you can certainly attest to their character. This approach will help your friend get an interview without staking your reputation on secondhand information.
Be helpful
Be tactful
If a friend asks for a referral, but you don’t think they’re a good candidate, one option is to explain that you have a personal policy not to refer others because of the liability involved. If you do recommend a friend, make it clear that it’s not guaranteed they’ll get the job because recruiters take a variety of factors into account.
Finally, before you refer a friend, reflect on how you would feel about working with the person on a daily basis and, potentially, being their subordinate or superior.
Lean into discomfort to embrace personal growth
It’s a natural human impulse – if something causes discomfort, we avoid it, and if we can’t avoid it, we seek to resolve it. When we squabbled with our siblings, we apologized and put hurt feelings to the side. We accommodate others to avoid frayed tempers and ugly arguments. We seek to resolve conflict, stay away from uncomfortable situations, and ignore troubling feelings. We dislike vulnerability in ourselves and in others.
But discomfort and failure are powerful teachers, and when we explore those uncomfortable feelings, we often come out the other side stronger, wiser, and more in touch with what we really want.
Think about what you have been able to accomplish in the past despite discomfort and adversity and apply those lessons to future challenges. Don’t berate yourself when you fall short – instead, reflect on what you could have done differently.
Author, researcher, and therapist Brene Brown writes that while “I am a screw up” and “I screwed up” sound very similar, there’s a vast gulf between them. The subtle change in language allows us to accept our imperfections without the crippling addition of shame. When we give ourselves permission to be imperfect, we are more able to embrace failure as a powerful tool for self-improvement.
The Buddhist nun Pema Chodron urges people to be gentle in the way they talk to themselves and think about why we say certain things when we experience failure. Ask yourself why you feel the way you do, and consider that maybe the real problem not that you are a failure, but that you are just hurting.
When we embrace our failures, lean into our discomfort and seek to grow and change, we also embrace humanity’s best qualities – empathy, kindness, generosity, and openness.
So the next time you experience a major disappointment, don’t beat yourself up. Instead, learn from your missteps, treat yourself kindly and emerge from your failure as a better, stronger person.
