Get out there and walk, run and play

All through the winter, you promised yourself that when warm weather came, you would start walking. Well, it’s here.

Being, busy doesn’t cut it now. All you have to do is put your shoes on and walk out the door. Just start with a 15-minute walk. Once you do, you’ll enjoy it so much that extending the time, little by little, will be a pleasure.

Another thing you will enjoy is how you will look after walking for a few weeks. Your waistline will thank you and you’ll have a more toned look.

According to exercise tables, it could seem as if a few hundred calories won’t count for much when it comes to losing weight. The better part of exercising is that your body will continue to burn more calories for a time after your session is over.

As you exercise more, particularly if you add some weights to your exercise routine, you will build more muscle. Muscle burns more calories than the fat you are losing, so you will burn more calories 24 hours a day.

Doctors at the Mayo Clinic say exercise will improve your mood and calm you down when you are stressed. It promotes better sleep and better sex life.

Exercise helps to manage or prevent chronic diseases, such as heart disease, osteoporosis, high blood pressure, and breathing problems. Doctors at Duke University say walking is the magic pill for better health.

And it’s fun, so get out there!