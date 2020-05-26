Health
Get some social distance with a bike ride
It’s commuting and fitness melded together: Faster than walking and as much exercise as jogging. It lets you enjoy the scenery, which, depending on your time in quarantine, could mean a lot.
If you aren’t already a regular rider, you’ll want to ease yourself into cycling. Begin with half-hour rides every other day or three days a week. And practice your basic skills in an empty parking lot.
Learn to shift gears without wobbling and to look over your left shoulder while steering straight ahead.
When you take to the roads, always ride with traffic, ride in the street on the right. Use hand signals, and obey all the traffic rules.
Buying a bike
If you decide that you like riding, you may want to get a new bike. Be sure to shop for one that suits your normal riding distance. Traditional 3-speeds are good for short rides, and 10-speeds are best for longer rides. Then there are all-terrain bikes that provide an all-purpose alternative.
When riding to work, put your belongings in a backpack or tie them down in a basket or rear carrier. Carry a tool kit to fix flat tires.
You’re never too old to take up cycling and benefit from it for the rest of your life. Studies at the University of California at Davis compared three forms of exercise: Jogging, bicycling, and tennis. Middle-aged sedentary men were assigned to one of the three activities for 30 minutes a day three times a week. After 20 weeks, the joggers and cyclists had an equal improvement in endurance, and both groups lost a substantial amount of body fat.
When riding after dark, make sure you have lights on the bike, reflective tape on your helmet, and wear light-colored clothing.
Health
Coronavirus can mimic heart attack
In New York City, doctors began emergency surgery on a patient who had all the signs of a heart attack. An electrocardiogram showed a dangerous heart rhythm. A blood test revealed high blood levels of troponin, a sign of damaged heart muscle.
But, on the operating table, the patient showed no blocked arteries.
What he did have, it turns out, was coronavirus.
Now recovered after a 12-day stay, the patient was one of the similar cases reported around the world.
For doctors the case is troubling.
Should the cardiac test for troponin routinely be administered to Covid-19 patients? Should heart patients immediately be tested for Covid-19?
A March study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association was conducted by doctors in Wuhan, China, where the virus was first identified. The small study was limited to a review of records of 188 patients, according to JAMA. The study found that 20 percent of the Covid-19 patients were found to have heart damage. Upon admission, Covid-19 patients without heart disease were found to show signs of heart injury, including elevated troponin, and abnormal electrocardiograms. Patients showing these symptoms had a four times greater risk of death than a Covid-19 patient with no abnormal heart readings, according to the New York Times.
Some experts believe heart problems are caused by the body’s immune and inflammatory response to the virus.
Health
Reducing your salt intake after 50
As you get older, monitoring your daily sodium intake becomes increasingly important. This is because consuming too much salt can negatively impact your health and longevity. Here’s what you should know.
Daily intake
The recommended sodium intake for people between the ages of 14 and 50 is no more than 1,500 milligrams per day. This is the equivalent of less than one-third of a teaspoon.
However, once you reach your 50s, your daily consumption should be reduced to 1,300 milligrams. And after the age of 70, this amount should go down to 1,200 milligrams.
Regardless of your age, consuming more than 2,300 milligrams of salt per day can adversely affect your cardiovascular health.
Consequences
There are numerous health risks associated with a high-sodium diet. Consuming too much salt can, among other things, increase your risk of high blood pressure, stomach cancer, and heart disease. Excess levels of sodium can also damage your kidneys and affect bone density.
How to cut back
The most effective way to reduce your salt intake is to pay attention to what you eat and make conscious dietary choices. Here are a few recommendations to get you started:
• Don’t add salt when you’re cooking
• Avoid processed food and frozen meals
• Use spices, herbs, garlic, and kinds of vinegar to add flavor
• Don’t put a saltshaker on the table at mealtimes
• Limit your use of condiments and bottled salad dressings
• Opt for the low-sodium version of snacks, sauces, and soups
Don’t hesitate to consult your doctor for more information on how to manage your salt intake.
Health
Considering cuts: Get first aid or see a doctor?
It’s policy: Get first aid for any cut you get on the job.
It’s a question: How do you treat a wound suffered at any other time?
According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, see your doctor for:
1. Any injury that spurts blood or continues to bleed after 10 minutes of firm, direct pressure.
2. Wounds that are inflamed and tender or emit pus, or if the area around the cut feels numb or develops streaks.
3. For deep cuts and puncture wounds, especially on the hands and feet.
4. For lacerations with jagged, rough, or gaping edges that can’t be drawn together with surgical tape.
5. For a very large cut.
6. Any cut on the face should get professional attention to minimize scarring.
7. Cuts with embedded dirt that won’t come out with soap and water need a doctor’s cleaning.
8. Fishhook injuries. If the hook is stuck, don’t try to take it out yourself.
9. See a doctor if you have a fever over 100 degrees after being injured.
10. If it has been more than 10 years since you had a tetanus shot or booster shot, see your doctor.
Health
Your kids’ eye health: what parents should know
Undiagnosed vision problems can cause serious issues for children. These include poor development, higher risk of injury and learning difficulties, which can sometimes be misdiagnosed as behavioral problems. Here are some common signs of vision impairments parents should be able to identify.
Infants (up to 24 months)
A child’s first routine eye exam should occur between 6 to twelve months of age. The following signs should also prompt a visit to the optometrist:
• Excessive tearing
• A red or encrusted eyelid
• Constant and erratic eye turning
• Extreme light sensitivity
Preschool (two to five years)
This is a critical time for learning and development, much of which is guided by the child’s vision. Children’s eyes should be examined if they:
• Sit too close to screens
• Hold books too close to their face
• Frequently squint, cover an eye or rub their eyes
• Have an eye that turns in or out
• Lack of coordination
• Have a short attention span for their age
• Avoid activities requiring visual acuity (such as coloring or solving puzzles)
• Experience light sensitivity
Conditions such as strabismus (having crossed eyes) and amblyopia (having a lazy eye) typically develop around this age.
School-age (six to 18 years)
At this point in their development, children are able to report symptoms of vision problems such as seeing double, being tired, or having headaches. In addition, they may have a vision issue if they:
• Avoid reading and similar activities
• Hold reading materials too close to their face
• Constantly cover an eye or tilt their head on the same side
• Have difficulty remembering what they read
• Lose their place easily when they read
• Have an eye that turns in or out
Vision problems can severely impair a child’s academic performance and impact self-esteem. In general, it’s recommended that children have an eye exam before starting school and then once a year thereafter, even in the absence of symptoms.
Health
ALS Awareness Month: resources for caregivers
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as ALS, is a fatal neuromuscular degenerative disease that typically affects people aged 45 to 75. It attacks motor neurons and the spinal cord, progressively causing paralysis. May is ALS Awareness Month and a great opportunity to discover sources of support for the people who take care of ALS patients.
There’s help
Typically, the brunt of caring for ALS patients and the costs of managing their symptoms are assumed by the people close to them. In addition to the emotional difficulty of caring for someone affected by this disease, the financial burden can be devastating. This is because ALS patients require adapted transportation, modified homes, and constant care. Fortunately, there’s help. The ALS Association, as well as various state-level organizations, can provide:
• Information
• Courses for caregivers
• Support groups
• Psychosocial support services
• Access to grants
• Other financial help
If you’d like to help people with ALS and their caregivers, you can take part in various fundraising events, volunteer or make a donation. Since ALS progresses quickly and often kills within five years, investing in research is paramount. To learn more, visit alsa.org.
Tax credits to cover some of the costs of modifying your home may be available, depending on your situation. Speak with a tax professional to learn more.
Health
Conspiracy theories debunked: 5G wireless does not cause coronavirus or make you sick
Conspiracy theorists have made an odd link between the organic and digital worlds — and they’ve burned down 70-foot wireless towers to promote their cause.
Big tech companies such as Google and Facebook have been working to take down memes that claim 5G networks, not an organic virus, cause the symptoms of Covid-19.
In early April, arsonists set ablaze 5G towers in Britain as a protest.
5G wireless network technology is widely in use in China, where there are 100,000 5G towers, and South Korea where it serves up super-fast internet speeds that allow multiple devices to connect at the same time.
The U.S. rollout of 5G has been limited mainly to cities where only a few customers actually can get the coverage now.
Nonetheless, conspiracies attest 5G causes some sort of toxicity in cells, prompting nausea or cellular damage. Hucksters claim that symptoms of Covid-19 are caused by cells trying to expel the virus, according to Fast Company.
The claim has been around for about 20 years and originated with claims of cellular harm due to electromagnetic radiation. A global pandemic is a natural vehicle to promote the claim.
Why science believes 5G does NOT make you sick
The idea that there is something deadly about 5G wireless technology — or for that matter, any wireless technology — has been around for two decades and for the same amount of time, scientists have said there is nothing to the claim.
5G wireless technology will allow people to download giant files of games or movies without delays. The waves of 5G will be a shorter and higher frequency than 4G. But these 5G millimeter waves are easily blocked by rain, leaves, and buildings, so they require a lot of antennas close together.
According to the New York Times, popular fear of electromagnetic radiation can be traced to one person, Bill P Curry, a physicist, who did a study for a Florida school system in 2000.
The study claimed that increasingly high frequencies of a wireless signal were absorbed by the brain. He reported that radio waves could thus create brain cancer.
Except Curry was wrong.
Radiology experts say extremely high-frequency waves, such as X-rays, do pose a health risk, as has been known since at least the 1940s. But radio waves at 5G high frequencies are shorter waves, and less dangerous, not more.
The reason is that human skin provides a barrier to shield human organs, including the brain, from exposure. It blocks radio waves, including even higher frequencies of sunlight.
Nonetheless, conflicting studies over the decades have raised health concerns. But most of those concerns have been defeated by simple experience. It doesn’t appear that cancer rates are rising exponentially, scientists say.
King Cartoons
Wind: 5mph SE
Humidity: 59%
Pressure: 30.18"Hg
UV index: 9
75/67°F
83/69°F