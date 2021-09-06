Get the power of knowledge

In an era when it’s become increasingly easy to DIY everything from our home renovations to our taxes and even business tasks, does it make sense to do the same when it’s time to sell a home?

While a lot of things can be accomplished via YouTube videos, selling a home is one area where professional help is imperative.

How does a real estate agent help in selling a home? Here’s a sampling of ways:

*They know real estate law. Agents must be licensed and then keep up with their education to retain that license. That education includes courses on real estate law, which covers everything from discriminatory practices to disclosures and more. These aren’t always obvious to the layperson, and a misstep — even if you had the best of intentions — can land you in a lot of trouble. Best to let a professional guide you.

* They understand contracts. Similar to the trickier areas of real estate law, licensed agents understand which contracts you need as well as each section of those stacks of paperwork.

* They are bound by ethics. Real estate licensing goes beyond the letter of the law to include strict ethics codes.

* Experience in negotiations. A trained and experienced agent will be able to help you get the best price for your home.

* Market expertise. An agent will know the ins and outs of the real estate market, down to individual neighborhoods and streets. The market can be dramatically different from one area to the next, regardless of what’s happening nationally or even regionally, and agents keep on top of it.