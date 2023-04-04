Get your car ready for summer road trippin’

As winter nesting gives way to spring wanderlust, your plans turn to sunny days on the open road. Before mapping your course, make these checks to ensure your car is highway ready.

• Check your car’s performance with a tune-up. Make an appointment to have your vehicle professionally inspected. They’ll check all essential operating systems, so the only surprises on your travels will be fun ones. Visit carcare.org for helpful resources on year-round vehicle maintenance.

• Wash your car, inside and out. Thorough cleaning does more for your driving experience than make you look good on the road. A clean interior helps gives you clean, healthy air to breathe and keeps your spirits high when the drive feels long. A tidy console eliminates dangerous distractions and makes maps, mobile phones, and tasty milkshakes more accessible.

• Stock up on emergency essentials. Put together the gear you’ll need in case of a breakdown. Start with your spare tire and add blankets, flashlights, a water supply, and nonperishable food. Inspect your first aid kit and replace any outdated or missing items.

• Drive in comfort with perfect AC. If you haven’t used your car’s cooling system for several months, give it a go before hitting the road. If it’s not working as well as you remember, have your refrigerant topped up or replaced.

• Back up your GPS with analog maps. Be prepared for off-grid detours or loss of mobile service. Keep a selection of paper maps in the glove box if you must do some old-school navigation.

Finally, don’t forget the fun stuff. Stock up on snacks, compile your playlists, and keep a few car-friendly games within easy reach.