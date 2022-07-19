Get your tickets for St. John’s Drama Club’s family friendly production, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song, this family friendly production is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, the coat of many colors, and a lesson of forgiveness.

“Joseph” is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”), to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”), calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), and even an Elvis impersonator. This is one you will want to “Go, Go, Go” see!

Five performances of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be held at New Hope Bible Church, 80 North Lake Ave. Front Royal, VA. on Thursday, July 28th at 7:30 pm, Friday, July 29th at 7:30 pm, Saturday, July 30th at 1:30 and 7:30 pm, and Sunday, July 31st at 4:00 pm. Ticket prices are $10.00 for adults, $7 for seniors (65 and over) and students, and $5.00 for children (3 and up). There is also a special family maximum price of $40.00 per family (parents and minor children only, please).

Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the performance. We accept cash or checks. For further information, please visit our website at stjohnsdrama.org.

Organization: St. John’s Drama

St. John’s Drama Website: stjohnsdrama.org

stjohnsdrama.org Contact Person: Johanna Naccash; naccash@hotmail.com, (540) 340-7968

Performance Dates: July 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2022

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group. www.concordtheatricals.com