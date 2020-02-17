Get your tickets for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center 2020 Dare to Dream Breakfast

In conjunction with “Love Your Library Month,” Samuels Public Library will hold its first “Day of Giving” on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, all donations made in-person at the Library or online, through the Library’s website or Facebook page, on February 27 will be doubled, up to $2500.

In addition to the donation match, Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) will have representatives available most of the day on February 27 to provide information on volunteering at the Library, Epilogue Book Store, and the yearly book sale. Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners will be on site from 1-4 p.m. (weather permitting) to begin site preparation on the new pollinator garden that will be located on the parking lot side of the building.

There are so many ways to ‘love your library’ not just in February, but all year. You can make a donation; volunteer; join the Friends of Samuels Library; and share with your friends, neighbors, and elected officials about the great resources and programs provided by Samuels and how important a great community library is to you.

And for the month of February, Samuels Public Library is a benefiting non-profit in MARTINS’ Bags 4 My Cause Program. SPL will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 Bags 4 My Cause Bag purchased at 409 South Street, Front Royal for the month of February. For more information contact the Library at (540) 635-3153 or visit www.samuelslibrary.net.

To donate or get more information about volunteering visit the Library, 330 East Criser Road, Front Royal, Virginia, on February 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can make a donation online at www.samuelslibrary.net or www.facebook.com/samuelspubliclibrary.