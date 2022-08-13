Community Events
Get your tickets for the SPCA CHAIR-ity Brunch
Tickets are now on sale for the Winchester SPCA CHAIR-ity Brunch! The event will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, beginning at 11:30 AM, at the George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester, VA.
The event features upcycled CHAIRS, a paw print-inspired art auction, a few rounds of musical chairs, a champagne toast, and brunch highlighted by a seasonal mimosa. All proceeds benefit the Winchester Area SPCA.
Tickets are $50 each. Once your purchase is complete, you will receive a ticket image to show as you enter the event. To purchase your online ticket, go to winchesterspca.org/chair-ity-brunch.
For more information, contact Lavenda Denney at 540-662-8616 or director@winchesterspca.org.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 12th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, August 12:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Tuesday, August 23:
“Last Man On Earth” @7:30
COMING SOON:
- “Beast”
- “Barbarian”
- “Don’t Worry Darling”
Community Events
The Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley hosting blood drive
All are invited to the Rotary Club of the Shenandoah Valley (The Area ONE|ders) blood drive on Wednesday, August 17th, from 1pm-6:30pm, at the Front Royal United Methodist Church (1 W. Main St. Front Royal), to be a hero and give the GIFT OF LIFE! Go to www.redcrossblood.org for more info–appointments are required.
If you can’t give, please take a moment to invite someone else to donate! Sometimes, all it takes is a heartfelt ASK and a person will become a blood donor for LIFE, and YOU can be a part of saving countless lives by inspiring a new donor!
While not required, you can speed things up by completing your RapidPass®. The process is simple, just 4 steps – and takes about 10 to 15 minutes (must be done on the day of donation). Get started with some initial information, read through the pre-donation materials, answer your health history questions and print, download or email your RapidPass® to yourself, and bring it with you. ONE PINT OF BLOOD CAN SAVE UP TO THREE LIVES! Thanks to all of the loyal regular donors, and welcome to future donors who would like to become regulars on this drive series that runs approximately every 56ish days!
Have you ever considered donating an impactful POWER RED donation (which can be done every 4 months)? There are slots available at all area drives, including this one! Learn more here.
- Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.
- Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
WHY give blood?
- You don’t need a special reason to give blood. You just need your own reason.
- Some of us give blood because we were asked by a friend.
- Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood some day.
- Some believe it is the right thing to do.
- Some do it for the free cookies and juice, cool sticker and time off from work.
- But EVERYONE enjoys the great feeling of helping save lives!
WHAT are the general Blood Donor Requirements?
- Be in good general health and feeling well.
- Be at least 17 years old in most states (16 years old with parental consent in some states).
- Weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.
- Have not donated blood in the last 56 days.
- Be in good general health and feeling well.
- Be at least 17 years old in most states (16 years old with parental consent in some states).
- Weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.
- Have not donated blood in the last 56 days.
Download the BLOOD DONOR APP TO SAVE TIME!
THANKS for joining us in helping to replenish the blood supply by donating! To learn more about service through Rotary, please visit www.rotary.org or email our club directly at theAreaOneders@gmail.com.
Community Events
Black Cat Appreciation Day at the Winchester SPCA
To honor Black Cat Appreciation Day, consider adopting a kitty with black fur. Approved adopters can adopt any kitty with black fur at the Winchester SPCA adoption center (located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester) for just $17! This event is one day only, August 17, from 10am to 5pm.
To learn more about your local SPCA, go to winchesterspca.org.
Community Events
7th Annual Phoenix Project Wine Pull
Phoenix Project is excited to announce their Annual Wine Pull fundraising event once again this year. Come on out and socialize, have a glass of wine, enjoy good food and support a worthy cause.
- Where: Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club (456 Shadows Drive | Front Royal, VA 22630)
- Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022
- Time: 5:00-7:00 pm
- Tickets: $60 Purchased in Advance | $65 at the Door
- Tickets are available at our office (222 S. Royal Avenue | Front Royal, VA 22630) and online at Eventbrite.
Every ticket purchase includes food, a complimentary glass of wine, and a bottle of wine or wine tasting certificate.
For more information, visit phoenix-project.org, or call the office at 540-635-2302.
About Phoenix Project:
Phoenix Project is Front Royal/Warren County’s Domestic Violence Agency. Our mission is to ensure freedom from ALL forms of domestic violence through EMPOWERMENT, EDUCATION, and COMMUNITY.
Since January 1, 2022, through August 10, 2022, we have answered 759 domestic violence calls, 93 sexual assault calls, and 623 other service oriented calls. As you can see, we have a serious problem right here in our own community, and we appreciate your support!
Community Events
Belle Grove to host Jerome Bias as an artist-in-residence
Belle Grove Plantation will host North Carolina furniture maker, Jerome Bias, as an artist-in-residence August 27-October 2.
Mr. Bias has been making period furnishings and studying southern decorative arts for more than 20 years. He was a joiner for Old Salem Museums and Gardens in Winston-Salem and has been a presenter at Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library, and with the Slave Dwelling Project.
His interest in working at Belle Grove, and at other sites of enslavement like it, is to bring attention to the skilled and talented craftspersons who had significant roles in shaping Southern decorative traditions. These furniture pieces represent the local areas in which they were made, and became a way for the makers, though enslaved, to survive and thrive. Learning and demonstrating these furniture making techniques and skills has been a way for Mr. Bias to connect with his enslaved ancestors, get a glimpse at the pain, trauma, and joys that they experienced, and begin a process of healing. His current project is reproducing pieces of furniture from six areas of the United States in which his family was enslaved, including a buffet from South Carolina, and a china press from Louisville, Kentucky.
While at Belle Grove, Mr. Bias will have both indoor and outdoor workshop spaces where visitors can learn about the pieces he is making, their history, and the history of the craftspersons who inspire him. He will be demonstrating during Belle Grove’s Wine Festival on Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thereafter, he will be doing demonstrations Wednesday-Sundays when Belle Grove is open (10 a.m.-4 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Sundays). For a specific schedule, please visit bellegrove.org/calendar/artist. Access to these demonstrations will be free of charge.
Another way Mr. Bias has connected with experiences of his ancestors is learning about the foodways of enslaved communities. He will share his experience and talents with hearth cooking during a free program by the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Park Ranger Shannon Moeck, “Kneading in Silence: A Glimpse into the Life of the Enslaved Cook Judah.” It is Sunday, September 4, at 2:30 p.m. in the historic kitchen of the Belle Grove Manor House. Attendees of the program will see first-hand the wide variety of skills, intense labor, and personality characteristics that Judah had to have in order to be the head cook.
Support for Mr. Bias’s residency has been provided through the Interpretation and Education Grants of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
“Belle Grove is delighted to host Mr. Bias for this residency, and we are excited to share his craft and insights on African-American history with our guests, ” said Executive Director Kristen Laise.
Belle Grove is actively researching and interpreting the African American history of the site and honoring the lives of those enslaved and free. More information may be found at
bellegrove.org/about/enslaved. Some of the stories of the people enslaved at Belle Grove are featured in a monthly newsletter found at virtual.bellegrove.org.
About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia, and is conveniently situated to I-81 (exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site (www.savingplaces.org). It is also one of the legislated partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (www.nps.gov/cebe).
Community Events
Sunday Worship in the park
Stephens City United Methodist Church (SCUMC) hosted a Sunday worship service on July 31st at Newtown Commons. Pastor Bertina Westley provided a sermon on Zephaniah 3:14-20, “God’s Great Compassion.”
The service took place at 10:00 am. The congregation brought lawn chairs to worship under the open summer sky with the Commons Stage substituting for the pulpit. “Our church is taking advantage of the Newtown Commons location to be able to reach out to people that are passing by on Main Street. We are in the process of building community at SCUMC,” Westley said. The folks in Stephens City were invited to share in this time of fellowship and prayer. 71 adults and children attended the morning service. “It is all about touching those who have left the church for some reason and also welcoming potential newcomers who may be seeking faith programs for their families,” Westley added.
According to Westley, healthy worship comprises inspiring faith, building community, and connecting people to the congregation’s mission. As church attendance increases, there is an enhanced opportunity to spread God’s message and ensure people love and follow Jesus.
Deanna and Steve Morris began attending SCUMC services a few weeks ago and reside in Lake Frederick. They were referred to SCUMC by a neighbor who told them about the church’s many local ministries. “During the early service the congregation made us feel at home and Pastor Bertina presented the sermon in a very lively and interesting manner. We thought the outdoor combined service and picnic were a great way to have fellowship with the community and meet other church members,” said Deanna Morris.
The service was followed by a picnic of hot dogs, chips, cookies, and ice cream under the Newtown Pavilion.
The Worship Team and United Methodist Men collaborated to provide an outdoor worship service and picnic for the congregation and welcomed any passerby to join in the church service.
Wind: 2mph NNE
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 30.17"Hg
UV index: 5
68/61°F
72/59°F