Home
Getting remarried: a fresh start
Did you know that many people meet their soulmates after getting a divorce or becoming wido-wed? In this type of situation, it’s perfectly normal to want to make your relationship official by getting remarried.
When you think about it, there are many advantages to getting married again, including not repeating the mistakes you made the first time. If you invited the wrong people, your outfit was uncomfortable or the food was disappointing, you’ll be able to make better choices.
In fact, countless exhausted and stressed-out newlyweds admit they didn’t really enjoy what was supposed to be the best day of their lives. Plus, you’ll be less nervous about your second wedding because you’ve done it before and know what to expect. Consequently, you’ll be able to enjoy yourself, and the smiles in your photos will be sincere.
To help make your big day as memorable as possible, consider contacting a wedding planner.
Home
4 things to consider when buying a hot tub
Hot tubs are perfect for relaxing and unwinding after a busy day. They can also help soothe sore muscles and joints. If you want to purchase a hot tub for your backyard, here are four things to think about.
1. Insulation
Look for a hot tub with full-foam or multi-density foam insulation. The higher quality of the insulation, the more efficiently your hot tub will be at heating and keeping the water hot. This is especially important if you plan on using your hot tub in the winter.
2. Seats
To determine the right number of seats for your hot tub, think about how many people will regularly use it, as well as how often you plan to invite friends over for a soak. Just keep in mind that the more seats the hot tub have, the more expensive it will be.
3. Jets
Ideally, you want a hot tub with powerful jets that mix the correct amount of water and air. You may also want to think about the size of the jets. For example, jets with small openings generally feel more powerful, however, they target less surface area than those with large openings. Keep in mind, you don’t want a tub that’s brimming with jets, as this could lead to a decrease in water pressure.
4. Pumps
Look for a hot tub that uses several high-pressure pumps to power the jets. However, keep in mind that more horsepower and more pumps aren’t always best as they’ll consume enormous amounts of energy. The ideal hot tub will have a good jet to horsepower ratio for ideal efficiency and jet strength.
Lastly, although your hot tub doesn’t need all the bells and whistles, you can ask your dealer about additional options such as Bluetooth audio, interior and exterior LED lights, and various water features. These little extras might just seal the deal.
Home
3 reasons to buy a fridge with an ice and water dispenser
Do you need to replace your refrigerator? If so, you might want to consider investing in a model that has an ice and water dispenser. Here are some of the perks of this feature.
1. It’s convenient
Having quick access to cubed or crushed ice and drinking water makes it easy to stay hydrated throughout the day. It also comes in handy when entertaining guests or preparing meals. Plus, you won’t have to remember to fill ice trays any more.
2. It includes a filter system
Most refrigerators with this feature are equipped with an interior filter, and consequently, provide healthier and better-tasting water than what comes out of the faucet. Depending on the water quality in your area, this can be crucial for removing contaminants.
3. It attracts homebuyers
If you’re thinking about putting your house on the market, a fridge with all the bells and whistles might catch the attention of potential buyers. While this is unlikely to raise the value of your property, it can still be an interesting selling point.
Keep in mind that if you purchase a fridge with an ice and water dispenser, you’ll need to book a service call with a plumber. Having a professional connect the water lines is the best way to ensure your new appliance runs smoothly.
Home
Essentials for a snowy day at home
Spending time at home on a cold, snowy day can be a great way to relax and unwind. Whether you feel like immersing yourself in a book, flipping through a magazine, watching a TV show, painting your nails, or treating yourself to a movie marathon, here are a few winter-day essentials:
• Scented candles or essential oils
• Comfortable pillows and blankets
• Warm socks and slippers
• Soft clothes or pajamas
• Warm drinks like coffee, tea, and hot chocolate
• Small treats like candies or chocolates
• Soothing treatments like bath bombs or face masks
In addition, for a calm and relaxing day, be sure to turn off your phone and disconnect from social media.
Home
4 ideas for a statement ceiling
When renovating, many people forget to incorporate their ceilings into the overall design. However, this surface shouldn’t be ignored. Here are four ceiling updates you may want to consider.
1. Exposed beams
A ceiling with exposed beams can add visual intrigue to a modern or traditional home. You can opt for thick, rustic wood beams or thin, low-profile faux beams. To create contrast and draw the eye upward, paint your beams a darker color than your walls and ceiling.
2. Paint
To add style to a room, consider pairing a dark ceiling with light-colored walls. In a large room, this can create definition and make other features, such as artwork and light fixtures, stand out. In a small space, a dark ceiling will lend a cozy, intimate feel.
3. Moldings
There are a variety of decorative features you can install on your ceiling to add character to your space. Emphasize the transition between your walls and ceiling with classic crown moldings, or add grandeur to any room in your home with egg-and-dart moldings.
4. Wallpaper
Applying wallpaper to a ceiling is an easy way to inject personality into a room. If you want to make a statement, opt for wallpaper that has a bold geometric, striped, or floral print. If you prefer a look that’s a bit more understated, look for a simple design in a neutral or light color.
To get help making your statement ceiling come to life, reach out to an interior designer, architect, or general contractor in your area.
Home
Japandi: the latest minimalist design trend
Japandi is a minimalist design trend that combines modern Scandinavian and Japanese interior design influences. This style focuses on clean lines, natural elements, and muted palettes. Here are a few tips on how you can add a Japandi esthetic to your home.
• Incorporate natural materials such as wood, bamboo, terracotta, wool, linen, and hemp.
• Pair furniture and accessories in earth tones with white walls. You can also introduce subtle patterns using wallpaper or add texture with wood panels or slats.
• Create an open space that allows in plenty of natural light, and add an array of indoor plants.
When designing a Japandi-inspired space, always remember to keep things simple and opt for quality over quantity.
Home
3 unique types of DIY shelves
Do you need more shelf space? If so, here are several types of do-it-yourself shelving units that are both functional and stylish.
1. Rope
These tiered shelves are the perfect accent piece for any home. All you need are a few planks of wood and rope of the appropriate thickness and length. Paint or stain the wood, cut the shelves to the desired size and drill two holes on each end. Then, thread your rope through each shelf to create a tiered masterpiece.
2. Pegboard
Purchase a large piece of fiberboard and a handful of wooden dowels from your local hardware store. Drill uniform holes into the fiberboard, cut your wooden dowels down to size, and place your shelves on top. The best part is that you can change the configuration anytime you like.
3. Drawer
If you have an old dresser lying around, consider upcycling the drawers to create a unique shelving unit. Simply slap on a coat of paint or varnish and mount the drawers to the wall in an eye-catching arrangement.
If you need help finding the materials you need for your project, speak to the staff at your local hardware store.
Wind: 4mph NNE
Humidity: 94%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 0
41/23°F
48/27°F