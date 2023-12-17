Health
Getting Vaccinated Can Protect Yourself and Our Community this Flu Season
The winter season is filled with football, cooler weather, bonfires, and holiday celebrations. Unfortunately, it is also flu season, which typically peaks between December and February but can last as late as May. It often results in millions of illnesses, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and tens of thousands of deaths. This 2023-24 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expecting flu viruses to circulate, along with variants of COVID-19. This makes minimizing our risk, protecting our health and protecting the health of those around us more important than ever. Getting vaccinated for the flu is a simple, yet vitally important way to do just that.
Although everyone is susceptible to the flu, some individuals are at greater risk of developing complications from these viruses, including children younger than five years old, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and those with certain medical conditions like asthma, heart disease and blood disorders. At Fauquier Health, one of the essential ways in which we’re making communities healthier is by making sure that you know the key ways you can protect yourself, your family and our community from preventable diseases like the flu and even speed up your recovery if you do become ill.
One of the most important steps is to ensure you are up to date on your vaccinations. This is undoubtedly the best way to protect yourself and others from the flu virus. While it is still possible to contract the flu after being vaccinated, it is much less likely, and studies show that vaccinations can make your illness less severe if you do get sick. Getting vaccinated also affords you the peace of mind that comes with knowing that you’re doing everything you can to protect yourself against the flu.
The CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone six months and older, with any age-appropriate flu vaccine. If you are considering a nasal spray flu vaccine, it is important to know that this option is approved by the CDC for use in individuals ages two through 49, those who are not pregnant, and that there is a precaution against this option for those with certain underlying medical conditions. Talk with your healthcare provider regarding which flu vaccination method works best for you.
To get your flu vaccination, you can visit the Public Health Department, a walk-in clinic or pharmacy, or your provider’s office. If you don’t have a primary care provider, visit our website and browse our Provider Finder, or call 540.316.DOCS. Like COVID-19 vaccines, flu vaccines can take approximately two weeks to become fully effective. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it is not too late.
COVID-19 vaccinations now include the updated bivalent booster that is intended to target the original COVID-19 virus and the most recent Omicron variants. You can receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines on the same day, to save yourself time.
There are numerous other ways you can protect yourself and your family, and help prevent the spread of flu and other infections like COVID-19 during flu season and year-round, including:
- Washing your hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds, or using a hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol-based
- Wearing a face mask in indoor, public spaces
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Avoiding sharing food, cups or eating utensils
- Regularly disinfecting your home and belongings, such as doorknobs, light switches, children’s toys and play areas
- Staying home from school or work if you are sick to prevent the spread of germs
- Covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue, your sleeve or elbow, and NOT your bare hands
- Calling your primary care provider with any questions
Many of the most common symptoms of flu are consistent with COVID-19, so testing may be necessary to help confirm a diagnosis. See your healthcare provider right away if you or someone you know experiences symptoms including coughing, sore throat, fever or other upper respiratory symptoms. When detected early, prescription antiviral drugs can often help treat the illness and shorten the time you are sick by one or two days. Early detection is especially important for young children, elderly populations, pregnant women and people with certain chronic health issues like asthma, diabetes, heart and lung disease and more.
If you do test positive for the flu, stay home (or keep your child home) for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone, except to seek medical care. If you test positive for COVID-19, you may need to self-isolate for a longer period of time.
For additional information about the 2023-24 flu season, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/flu or contact the our local health department.
By Dr. Hasina Hamid, Internal Medicine
Piedmont Internal Medicine
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, VA, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates several physician’s offices, including primary care, general surgery, OB/GYN & Midwifery, and other sub-specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Health
Holiday Health: Four Essential Tips for Staying Well During Festive Celebrations
Navigating the Holiday Season with Health and Happiness.
With its whirlwind of festivities, the holiday season can sometimes lead us to neglect our health. As we eagerly anticipate the joy and merriment, it’s crucial to remember that maintaining our well-being is just as important as enjoying the season’s indulgences. Here are four practical tips to help you stay healthy and happy throughout the holidays, ensuring you can enjoy this special time of the year fully.
1. Making Nutritious Choices: While savoring holiday delicacies is fine, balancing your diet with nutritious foods is key. Incorporating a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains can make your holiday meals both delicious and healthful. Remember, indulging in festive treats is also part of the joy of the season and can be good for your mental well-being, so don’t be too hard on yourself.
2. Keeping Active: Staying active is essential during the holidays. It doesn’t have to be a rigorous exercise routine; even simple activities like a leisurely walk, dancing to holiday music, or a fun family ice-skating session can be effective. Physical activity boosts your mood and helps you feel energetic and less guilty about the occasional overindulgence.
3. Managing Stress: The holiday season, while joyful, can also be a source of stress. It’s important to engage in activities that promote relaxation and mental peace. Practices like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or spending time on hobbies can be incredibly beneficial. Additionally, setting healthy boundaries and seeking support when needed can prevent holiday stress from becoming overwhelming.
4. Prioritizing Sleep: Good quality sleep is a cornerstone of health, especially during busy times like the holidays. Aim for 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night to ensure your body and mind are rejuvenated. Adequate sleep helps in coping with the season’s demands and supports your overall health.
The holidays are a time for celebration, joy, and togetherness. By following these four tips, you can enjoy all the season has to offer while also taking care of your health. Remember, staying healthy during the holidays is not just about physical well-being; it’s also about cherishing and enjoying each moment to its fullest.
Health
Steering Clear of Traveler’s Thrombosis: Tips for a Healthy Journey
Simple Strategies to Prevent Deep-Vein Thrombosis During Long Travels.
Traveling long distances, whether by road or air, brings with it the risk of deep-vein thrombosis (DVT), a condition that can have serious, even fatal, consequences. However, with a few simple precautions and exercises, travelers can significantly reduce their risk of developing DVT. The Coalition to Prevent Deep-Vein Thrombosis emphasizes the importance of staying active and hydrated during long trips to ensure a safe and healthy journey.
DVT occurs when a blood clot forms in a major vein, often in the leg. This can happen when sitting still for extended periods, such as during long flights or car trips. To combat this, experts recommend walking for at least 30 minutes before embarking on a journey. This initial activity helps stimulate blood circulation, setting a healthy precedent for the rest of the trip.
Once on the road or in the air, it’s crucial to take short walks whenever possible. During car trips, this can mean stopping at rest areas or scenic spots to stretch your legs. Walking up and down the aisles periodically can be beneficial for air travelers. These brief walks help maintain blood circulation and reduce the risk of clot formation.
In addition to walking, there are several simple stretches and exercises that can be done while seated. Rotating the shoulders, flexing, and pointing the toes are easy yet effective ways to keep the blood flowing in the extremities. Elevating the feet can also be helpful, which can be done by propping them up on luggage or, in a car, on the dashboard.
Another critical factor in preventing DVT is hydration. The Coalition advises drinking at least one glass per hour of water. Staying hydrated helps thin the blood, reducing the likelihood of clot formation. It’s important to note that beverages like coffee or alcohol, which can lead to dehydration, should be consumed in moderation during travel.
Incorporating these simple but effective strategies into your travel routine can significantly reduce the risk of developing a traveler’s thrombosis. Regular movement, stretches, proper hydration, and foot elevation are key to maintaining good circulation and ensuring a safe and healthy journey. Remember, a little effort can go a long way in preventing serious health issues like DVT.
Health
Massage Therapy: A Potential Remedy for Chronic Back Pain?
Recent Studies Highlight Benefits and Tips for Enhanced Effectiveness.
It’s no secret that back pain, especially when not tied to a particular injury or ailment, can be a persistent and puzzling issue to address. Traditional treatments sometimes fall short of providing lasting relief. However, recent findings hint that massage therapy might be the relief many are seeking.
Published in the Archives of Internal Medicine, a compelling study encompassed 262 participants plagued with chronic back pain. Over a span of 10 weeks, receiving just one massage a week, participants reported experiencing significantly diminished pain levels. Remarkably, this relief wasn’t fleeting, with many attesting to the benefits for up to a year following their treatments.
But the exploration into massage therapy’s effectiveness didn’t end there. Another research piece found that massage therapy’s benefits were amplified when combined with stretching exercises and a focus on posture improvement. Not only did participants report reduced pain, but they also noticed a significant uptick in their overall function, implying a better quality of life.
So, why does massage work? While the study provides empirical data, the reason behind the therapy’s effectiveness is multifaceted. Massage can stimulate blood flow to sore areas, helping nutrients reach muscles and hasten recovery. It may also aid in releasing tight muscle groups, which can be a primary pain culprit. Moreover, massage therapy promotes relaxation, which can be therapeutic in itself, allowing muscles to relax and heal naturally.
One should remember, however, that massage therapy isn’t a one-size-fits-all remedy. Chronic back pain can stem from a myriad of causes, and while massage has shown potential in alleviating some of these cases, it’s always prudent to consult with healthcare professionals to determine the best course of action for individual needs.
With these findings, the therapeutic world seems to be broadening its horizons. The data makes it evident that holistic approaches, like massage when paired with traditional techniques such as posture training and stretching, can potentially form a formidable defense against the age-old adversary of back pain. As the medical community continues its quest for solutions, integrating diverse approaches might just be the path forward.
Health
The Weighty Truth About Exercise and Diet
Shedding Pounds: A Balance Between Movement and Munching.
We’ve all heard it – exercise is the key to a healthy life. And while there’s no denying the numerous benefits of regular physical activity, when it comes to shedding those pesky pounds, there’s a twist in the tale. It’s not just about how much you move; it’s also about how much you munch!
Flashback to 1980, and nearly half of Americans prided themselves on being regular exercisers. Fast forward to 2000, and the numbers show a promising uptick to 57%. But here’s the catch: despite this growth in exercise enthusiasm, the scales told a different story. The number of Americans categorized as overweight or obese saw a significant rise. This disparity sheds light on a crucial aspect of weight management that many might be overlooking.
Researchers from Louisiana State University have been diving deep into the mechanics of weight loss. Their findings? Exercise alone may not be the silver bullet for weight loss many hope for. While it undoubtedly plays a pivotal role in overall health and wellness, it’s our diet that often holds the key to successful weight management. Let’s break it down. Building muscle does make you mightier, but when it comes to burning calories, muscles are somewhat modest. A single pound of muscle only burns a meager four more calories each day than its counterpart – fat. So, if you’ve been pumping iron and managed to add 10 pounds of muscle, you’re looking at a mere 40 extra calories you can eat daily without gaining weight. Not exactly the free pass to a feast many might hope for!
Here’s another curveball. Engaging in intense workouts can sometimes do more harm than good, especially if it makes you reach for calorie-laden treats as a reward. Imagine burning off 300 calories on the treadmill, only to indulge in a sugary snack that packs even more than that. It’s a counterproductive cycle that can halt weight loss in its tracks. This has led many experts to champion the idea of consistent, moderate activity over sporadic, intense workouts. It’s the simple things – taking a leisurely stroll, opting for stairs, dancing to a tune, or even playful moments with a pet. These activities spread throughout the day, can be more effective for weight management than sweating it out in high-intensity sessions a few times a week. A study from the UK echoes this sentiment, revealing that children who are naturally active fare just as well health-wise as those engaged in rigorous sports training.
So, what’s the takeaway? Well, as the day winds down, it all boils down to a straightforward equation: calories in versus calories out. And while burning off those calories is essential, it’s the intake that often makes all the difference. Stay active, but more importantly, watch what you eat!
Health
Navigating Life with Alzheimer’s: Key Strategies for Well-Being
Tools for Thriving Amidst Cognitive Challenges.
Alzheimer’s disease is a formidable opponent, casting shadows over memories and altering the trajectory of lives. Yet, in its wake, stories of resilience, adaptation, and hope abound. For those facing this diagnosis or walking beside someone who is, knowing the strategies to maintain a fulfilling life is pivotal.
Steps Toward A Brighter Journey
- Movement Matters: One of the most potent allies against Alzheimer’s is physical activity. A regular regimen, whether dancing, walking, or swimming, can invigorate the body and mind, offering benefits from mood elevation to cognitive function preservation.
- Stay Social: Human connections can be a balm for the soul. Even as memory falters, the warmth of friendship, the comfort of family, or the understanding of a support group can be instrumental. Volunteering or just spending time in community spaces can thwart feelings of isolation.
- Brain-Boosting Activities: Keeping the mind sharp is crucial. Delve into books, indulge in games, or embark on the journey of learning something new. These mentally stimulating endeavors can serve as both entertainment and cognitive defense.
- Health as a Priority: The basics – nutritious eating, ample sleep, and stress management – can sometimes take a backseat, but they’re foundational. An optimal physical condition can be a robust buffer against the disease’s advance.
- Embrace Compassion: The journey with Alzheimer’s can be riddled with frustration. Amidst the fog of forgotten names or misplaced belongings, remember to be kind to yourself. Reach out, lean on others, and accept help when needed.
- Seek Joy in Hobbies: The magic of hobbies is their ability to transport one to a place of pure engagement and contentment. Be it the simple joys of gardening, the culinary adventures of cooking, or the soulful strains of music, find your passion and hold onto it.
You’re Not Alone on This Journey
Alzheimer’s might feel like an isolating diagnosis, but countless individuals and organizations stand ready to support, advise, and uplift. By integrating these strategies and tapping into available resources, it’s possible to face the disease with strength, courage, and a zest for life.
Health
Unlocking Sleep’s Hidden Potential
Sleep: More Than Just Rest, It’s Essential Rejuvenation.
Sleep, often viewed as a luxury in our fast-paced world, is more of a necessity than most realize. As daily tasks pile up, the value of a good night’s rest frequently gets overlooked. Yet, ongoing scientific studies bring to light the crucial role sleep plays in maintaining our physical, cognitive, and emotional health.
For long, sleep was considered a mere dormant phase. But modern research paints a different picture. It’s not just about resting our bodies; it’s an intricate dance of rejuvenation for our minds and physical well-being. Among the myriad benefits of sleep, some particularly stand out:
- Boosting Brain Power: A recent article in the journal Sleep observed a significant trend. Those who clocked in between seven to nine hours of sleep consistently showcased heightened cognitive abilities. Their attention span, problem-solving prowess, and decision-making faculties surpassed their sleep-deprived peers.
- Guarding the Heart: A study in the European Heart Journal made an eye-opening revelation. The heart thrives on good sleep. Those not getting enough sleep had heightened risks of heart-related ailments. Simply put, undisturbed sleep can be a silent guardian for heart health.
- Maintaining Mental Balance: JAMA Psychiatry unveiled how deeply sleep and mental health are intertwined. Regular, uninterrupted sleep can be a natural shield against mood swings, depression, and anxiety. A rested mind, it seems, is a happier one.
- Physical Renewal: It’s not just our minds; our muscles crave sleep, too. According to the Journal of Applied Physiology, sleep is the unsung hero of physical recovery. As we slip into deeper sleep stages, our body secretes growth hormones. These are vital for cell repair and overall physical rejuvenation.
However, it’s not just about what we gain from adequate sleep; it’s also about what we lose without it. Habitual lack of sleep comes with a steep price. It’s been associated with faster cognitive wear and tear, weakened immune defenses, unwarranted weight gain, and emotional turbulence.
In an era where time seems short, it’s essential to prioritize our well-being. Sleep isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. As research unfolds the many marvels of sleep, one thing remains clear: a good night’s rest is among the best gifts we can give ourselves.
Wind: 2mph NE
Humidity: 92%
Pressure: 29.89"Hg
UV index: 0
39°F / 21°F
46°F / 27°F