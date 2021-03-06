Gift guide got graduates of all ages

Do you know someone who’s graduating this year? If so, here are some great gift ideas depending on where the person’s at in their studies.

Preschool

Get your little one excited about kindergarten with a gift that shows them how fun learning can be. Opt for an age-appropriate toy that will nurture their curiosity and creativity. Science experiment kits, light-up terrariums, coding toys, and building sets are all great picks.

Elementary school

Your young graduate is on the cusp of a major transition during which they’ll learn a lot about themselves. Choose a gift that encourages them to pursue a budding interest such as a telescope or microscope, painting or art supplies, a musical instrument, a magic kit, or new sports equipment.

Middle school

This summer might be your teen’s last to spend with friends before they all start working part-time jobs. Help them make the most of it with new hiking boots, a waterproof portable speaker, a skateboard or rollerblades, giant inflatable pool toys, or a smartphone projector for outdoor movie nights.

High school

Select a practical gift based on their future plans. Students going to college or university are sure to appreciate noise-canceling headphones, linens for their new place, self-care products, or a laptop. If your graduate is heading into the workforce, help them kick-start their professional wardrobe with a tailored blazer, dress watch, or messenger bag.

College or university

After years of hard work, this grad deserves a gift that encourages them to take a break and unwind before they start their career. Consider a spa retreat, camping or fishing gear, a new mattress, luggage for upcoming travels, a magazine subscription, or an assortment of local wines and spirits.

For these items and more, visit the shops in your area. When in doubt, most graduates will appreciate a gift card, so they can get exactly what they want.