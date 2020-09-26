Interesting Things to Know
Gift ideas for new retirees
Are you looking for the perfect retirement gift to offer a co-worker, employee, or loved one? Here are some ideas to inspire you.
• A designer accessory such as a wristwatch, necklace, or purse
• A gift basket filled with chocolates, teas, jams, and cookies
• A backpack, walking stick, or a pair of binoculars for outdoor activities
• A gag gift such as a coffee mug or T-shirt with a funny inscription
• A rocking chair or recliner, so they can put their feet up
• A set of tools or an assortment of craft supplies
• A kitchen gadget like an espresso machine or stand mixer
• A subscription to a magazine or monthly gift box
The key to choosing a great retirement gift is to consider the person’s interests and what hobbies they might take up after retirement.
Interesting Things to Know
Are you cut out for the night shift?
If you need a job, you may be considering a position that requires you to work nights. While an evening schedule certainly makes it harder to get enough sleep and maintain a social life, many people enjoy and even prefer to work nights. Here are some perks that typically come with working the late shift:
• A higher salary than you would get for working the same job during the day
• More days off during the week by working longer shifts
• Plenty of free time during the day to run errands and enjoy leisure activities
• Less time spent commuting since you avoid rush-hour traffic
• A quieter and therefore less stressful work environment
• It’s easier to connect with international clients and business partners
If these advantages seem interesting and you’re willing to make a few lifestyle adjustments, working the night shift may be right for you.
The night sky’s the limit!
Night jobs are as numerous as they are varied. Included are the roles of hotel receptionist, security guard, nurse, corner store cashier, orderly, warehouse clerk, firefighter, flight attendant, baker, and more.
Interesting Things to Know
Interesting Things to Know
Don’t chicken out on this poultry pop quiz
September is National Chicken Month, an annual celebration of America’s favorite low-calorie, high-quality protein. To help you get primed for the occasion, here is a fun and easy quiz about storing, cooking, and eating chicken.
1. Poultry is considered cooked when the leg of a whole bird can be easily removed, the meat is no longer pink and the juices run clear without blood. At what temperature is chicken safe to eat?
a) 145 F
b) 155 F
d) 175 F
2. In 1960, the average American ate 28 pounds of chicken. What’s the approximate per capita amount of chicken consumed annually in the United States today?
a) 40 pounds
b) 60 pounds
c) 80 pounds
d) 100 pounds
3. True or false: you should always rinse raw chicken before cooking it?
4. Raw chicken should be stored in the fridge at 40 F for no more than:
a) One to two days
b) Two to three days
c) Three to four days
d) Four to five days
5. True or false: the average chicken breast has approximately 300 calories, 50 grams of protein and six grams of fat?
6. True or false: no artificial or added hormones are used in the production of poultry in the United States?
—————————
Answers:
1. c
2. d
3. False! Rinsing raw chicken spreads bacteria around and can contaminate kitchen surfaces.
4. d
5. True! Chicken is an excellent source of low-fat protein.
6. True! Food and Drug Administration regulations prohibit the use of hormones.
Interesting Things to Know
20 farm-safety tips for 2020
The harvest can be a particularly busy and dangerous time for farmers, which is why National Farm Safety and Health Week is held every fall. This year, the campaign takes place from September 20 to 26 and promotes the theme Every Farmer Counts. To help you assess your habits, here are 20 tips for safer farming.
Personal
1. Learn basic first aid including CPR and emergency response skills.
2. Use personal protective equipment as needed including gloves, boots, hearing protection, face masks, and respirators.
3. Teach everyone who lives and works on your farm, as well as visitors, the appropriate safety procedures.
4. Avoid wearing loose clothing when working in confined spaces such as grain bins, silos, and hoppers.
5. Get plenty of rest, and be sure to stay hydrated and nourished throughout the day.
Tractors
6. Perform safety and maintenance checks on tractors and other machines before every use.
7. Install a rollover protection structure on each tractor.
8. Use a seatbelt when operating farm equipment.
9. Prohibit additional riders on tractors.
10. Drive safely both on and off the farm.
Chemicals
11. Be cautious around dangerous chemicals such as anhydrous ammonia, carbon monoxide, methane gas and hydrogen sulfide.
12. Store farm chemicals away from children and livestock.
13. Make a list of all chemicals on the premises for firefighters to reference in the event of an incident.
Livestock
14. Treat livestock with respect and caution.
15. Understand the flight zones of the animals you handle.
16. In confined spaces, make sure you have an exit strategy.
Grain
17. Keep bins, beds, and wagons of grain safely covered and out of the reach of children and animals.
18. Make sure no grain is flowing before you enter a bin, and always have a rope, safety harness, and two people with you.
19. To prevent fires, make sure areas with grain dust are properly ventilated and limit potential ignition sources.
20. If someone becomes submerged in grain, call 911, and don’t attempt to go in after them.
In addition to these 20 tips, be sure to have an emergency response plan specific to your operation. It should include shutdown procedures, emergency contact information (local fire department, police, etc.), and lockout procedures.
Interesting Things to Know
Job hunting: 3 ways to make employers take notice
If you want to land a job in a competitive field, you’ll need to make an effort to stand out from the crowd. Here are three ways to set yourself apart and make employers take notice.
1. Cultivate industry connections
In addition to compiling a list of references from previous employers, you should build relationships with other professionals in your field. Attend networking events and participate in training workshops to gain recognition. This will increase your chances of getting a referral and hearing about new positions. Plus, you’re more likely to be considered for an interview if the recruiter recognizes your name.
2. Create an online portfolio
3. Make the most of interviews
Keep in mind that when you’re up against a strong field of competitors, small details can often make the difference in an interview. While you should be thoroughly prepared to discuss your experience and qualifications, you should also ensure your attire, facial expressions, tone, and posture demonstrate confidence and professionalism.
Finally, rather than submit a generic cover letter and CV, take the time to tailor each application to suit the position. Highlight your most pertinent experience and explain why you would be a good fit for that particular company.
Interesting Things to Know
September celebrity birthdays!
Do you share a September birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Zendaya Coleman, 24, actress (Shake It Up!), singer, Oakland, CA, 1996.
2 – Cynthia Watros, 52, actress (Lost, Guiding Light), Lake Orion, MI, 1968.
3 – Paz de la Huerta, 36, actress (Boardwalk Empire), New York, NY, 1984.
4 – Damon Wayans, 60, actor, comedian (In Living Color), New York, NY, 1960.
5 – Bob Newhart, 91, comedian (The Bob Newhart Show), Chicago, IL, 1929.
6 – Rosie Perez, 56, actress, Brooklyn, NY, 1964.
7 – Leslie Jones, 53, comedienne (Saturday Night Live), Memphis, TN, 1967.
8 – David Arquette, 49, actor, Winchester, VA, 1971.
9 – Hugh Grant, 60, actor, London, England, 1960.
10 – Misty Copeland, 38, dancer American Ballet Theatre, Kansas City, MO, 1982.
11 – Lola Falana, 77, singer, dancer, actress, Camden, NJ, 1943.
12 – Louis C.K., 53, comedian, born Louis Szekely at Washington, DC, 1967.
13 – Fred Silverman, 83, television producer, New York, NY, 1937.
14 – Faith Ford, 56, actress (Murphy Brown), Alexandria, LA, 1964.
15 – Tommy Lee Jones, 74, actor, San Saba, TX, 1946.
16 – Amy Poehler, 49, actress, Burlington, MA, 1971.
17 – Scott Hoying, 29, singer (Pentatonix), Arlington, TX, 1991.
18 – Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, actress, Baltimore, MD, 1971.
19 – Columbus Short, 38, actor, Kansas City, MO, 1982.
20 – Dale Chihuly, 79, artist, Tacoma, WA, 1941.
21 – Nicole Richie, 39, television personality, Berkeley, CA, 1981.
22 – Andrea Bocelli, 62, tenor, Lajatico, Italy, 1958.
23 – Anthony Mackie, 41, actor, New Orleans, LA, 1979.
24 – Gordon Clapp, 72, actor (NYPD Blue), North Conway, NH, 1948.
25 – Jordan Gavaris, 31, actor, Caledon, ON, Canada, 1989.
26 – Jim Caviezel, 52, actor, Mount Vernon, WA, 1968.
27 – Carrie Brownstein, 46, comedienne, Seattle, WA, 1974.
28 – Hilary Duff, 33, actress, Houston, TX, 1987.
29 – Chrissy Metz, 40, actress, Homestead, FL, 1980.
30 – Tea Obreht, 35, author, Belgrade, Yugoslavia (now Serbia), 1985.
King Cartoons
