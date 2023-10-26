Giles M. Partlowe (1930 – 2023)

Giles M. Partlowe, 93, of Stephens City, Virginia, and formerly of Browntown, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 27, at 3:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Elder Gary Utz and the Rev. Everett Powell officiating. The interment will be private.

Giles was born January 8, 1930, at home in Browntown, Virginia, the son of the late Giles B. and Emma M. Partlowe. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He lived in Browntown until the last six years when he moved to Stephens City. He graduated from Warren County High School and served in the United States Marine Corps for two years. He retired from the Southern States in Front Royal after 35 years and then became an agent for Shenandoah Mutal Insurance Company, where her retired after 20 years.

Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Charlotte H. Cason Partlowe; one nephew, Terry Berry, and wife Sally of Browntown; two great-nephews; and four great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elsie Berry; two nephews, Royce and Randall “Bootsie” Berry; and one great-nephew, Paul Berry.

Bill Hallman, Ben Hallman, Bobby Hallman, Mike Berry, Nancy Wright, Gary Smith, Dylan Berry, and Jonathan Berry will be Pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 25, from 2-3 p.m..

Memorial contributions may be made to the Browntown Community Center, 96 Browntown Road, Browntown, Virginia 22610, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.