Gillespie, McFadden vie for Republican endorsement for mayor as Holloway says he will not seek re-election
Two town council and two mayoral candidates introduced themselves to a Warren County Republican Committee crowd gathered at the second floor of the Main Street Mill Thursday evening, February 24, at 6 p.m. an hour prior to a called meeting of the committee. The big surprise, perhaps, was that committee member and incumbent mayor Chris Holloway, who was in attendance, was not one of those four. Rather, current councilmen Gary Gillespie and Joe McFadden, in order introduced by Acting Committee Chairman Steve Kurtz, announced runs for mayor. Political newcomer Zach Jackson and current Front Royal Planning Commission member Josh Ingram announced runs for council.
All four are seeking Warren County Republican Committee endorsements – and if form holds true from recent elections, almost assured election – in what ostensibly remains a non-partisan election as mandated by the Town Charter despite the trend through recent election cycles of political party endorsements of town candidates.
Asked about his decision not to run for re-election or even a return to a council seat, Mayor Holloway cited an increasing workload in his construction business for his decision to give up public office after eight years as a councilman or mayor. “I really am too busy. I’ve got six houses going right now, I’m getting ready to do five more homes and it’s just too time-consuming with those. And I think after eight years I’ve done my public service,” Holloway, who has found himself enmeshed in several recent professional and personal controversies, told Royal Examiner.
In addition to the mayor’s seat which comes up every two years, four-year council terms are expiring for Letasha Thompson and Republican Committee members Gillespie and Amber Morris. Contacted following the announcement event, Morris, who was present Thursday evening, said, “I am evaluating my options to continue my public service to our community. I will be making a definitive decision in the coming months.”
Morris won a special election last year versus Bruce Rappaport to fill the unexpired term of Jacob Meza following his July 2021 resignation. Despite his decision not to run for reelection in 2020, Meza had been appointed by council on Jan. 4, 2021, to fill Holloway’s vacant council seat following his assumption of the mayor’s chair following his 2020 mayoral election victory.
Controversy, including a legal challenge, ensued over a Town Charter section some interpreted as prohibiting former council member appointments for a year after leaving office.
An attempt to contact Thompson for comment on her plans for the coming 2022 town election cycle was unsuccessful prior to publication.
Quality Title moves to a new home in Front Royal
Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members welcomed Mary and Will Carroll of Quality Title LLC to their new home with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Quality Title has opened their office, now located at 109 Chester Street in Front Royal.
Mary says, “We are a title and closing firm located in Front Royal and with extensive experience in the Washington D.C. metro area. We use our expertise, research skills, and comprehensive knowledge of titles and title solutions to give you a safe, smooth closing every time… and we are always dedicated to the needs of our clients, especially focused on staying in close communication if they have any questions… and we offer convenient mobile and after-hours closing options.”
Will added, “We want to build a special relationship with each of our clients, avoiding any title pitfalls and safeguarding the closing process for all involved. We take great pride in making ourselves available to our clients whenever they have questions, and our goal is always that at the end of the process every client will be fully satisfied with every aspect of our service.”
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: American Goldfinch
Please clean your bird feeders!
This American Goldfinch came to the Center due to conjunctivitis which prevented it from flying and finding food. This issue is most commonly caused by the bacterium Mycoplasma gallisepticum – also known as “Finch Eye Disease”. We have also treated many other patients with feeder-borne diseases this year such as trichomoniasis, avian poxvirus, salmonellosis, mycotoxicosis, and others.
People feed birds because they love having them around, but please remember that feeding is not an inherently safe activity. The safest way to attract birds to your yard is by planting native plants. To find which plants are native to your area and will attract birds, use Audubon’s Native Plants Database.
If you have bird feeders (especially platform feeders where birds can eat and poop in the same spot), be sure to clean them every 1-2 weeks by following these simple steps:
- Completely empty the feeder and toss any remaining food.
- Take the feeder apart and scrub each part clean.
- Disinfect each part by spraying or soaking in a 10% bleach solution for 15 minutes.
- Rinse and allow it to dry completely before refilling.
Be sure to clean your bird baths too, as these water sources can also harbor dangerous diseases.
Never feed on the ground as dirt is impossible to disinfect. Sweep up well under your feeders daily to remove any fallen seed. Try to use feeders that are made of non-porous materials (avoid wood) so that you can truly disinfect them.
Birds do not need supplemental food to survive – they would be just fine without our feeders. This is done for the enjoyment of humans, so we must make every effort to make the activity as safe as possible for our avian friends!
Valley Health invests additional $17 million in employee compensation
Valley Health System, one of the largest employers in the tri-state region, has announced an additional $17.2 million investment in its 6,000-member workforce through a variety of compensation enhancements in 2022. These enhancements include market adjustments to base pay, another increase in the just wage (starting pay for entry level positions), and a three-percent pay increase for all eligible full-time and part-time employees, up to and including the director level. The nonprofit health system has accelerated the increases in response to climbing inflation rates affecting everyday expenses including fuel, groceries, and essential goods.
Since 2020, Valley Health has invested more than $50 million in payroll and benefits in a concerted effort to retain its talented team, remain an employer of choice, and ensure the highest quality care for the community.
“I have profound respect for our team at Valley Health who have shown such resilience and continue to make an incredible difference in the health and well-being of their patients, coworkers and the community,” said President and CEO Mark Nantz. “They are the ones who breathe life into our mission – serving our community by improving health. In order to remain the region’s premier healthcare provider, and the healthcare employer of choice, it’s essential we offer competitive pay and benefits in addition to a culture which celebrates the difference we make in people’s lives each day.”
Each year, Valley Health reviews regional data to ensure staff are compensated fairly as compared to other healthcare employers. This information is used to adjust pay rates, where needed, and establish a budget for annual merit increases in pay. Over the past two years, this market analysis has driven more than $50 million in pay increases at Valley Health. This includes raising the just wage from $12 to $14 per hour in January 2021 and again last month to $15 per hour. Collectively, these changes impact 80% of Valley Health’s employees. Additionally, Valley Health will provide a three percent annual increase to all eligible full-time and part-time employees, effective April 3, 2022.
Valley Health offers employees a comprehensive array of benefits including tuition reimbursement, 403b retirement contribution and employer match, health insurance coverage, optical and dental plans, and dependent care accounts. This marks the second year that Valley Health has maintained its health insurance plans with no premium increase to employees.
“The ongoing commitment of our team is integral to maintaining an exceptional environment in which to work and receive health care,” Nantz said. “The pandemic created major financial, supply chain, staffing and morale challenges throughout the world. We felt compelled to do what we could now to express our gratitude and support to this amazing team.”
(Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 70 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com)
Salvation Army appreciative of community support
Thanks to the support of the community, the Front Royal Salvation Army Corps can look back on a successful 2021 Christmas Season. The group raised $42,585.09 through the Kettle Campaign. More importantly, children and seniors throughout the area received gifts and families also received food baskets.
Corps Captain Ann Hawk was pleased with the results. Although the fundraising goal had been $50,000, an uptick of COVID in the area limited some volunteers, reducing the number of locations and hours the kettles were present. To have achieved 85% of the goal despite these challenges was certainly an accomplishment. COVID could not stop the generous hearts of people in the community. Angel Tree gifts were given to 111 children in Warren County and Strasburg, and 300 children in Page County; in addition, 49 of those families received food baskets. A total of 396 seniors in nursing homes also received a gift.
“We could not have accomplished any of this without the support of the community,” Captain Hawk said. “We had 102 volunteers who gave 1,014 hours of their time to help others this season. The outpouring of financial support and the hours people gave were inspiring.”
Hawk singled out the Economic Development Authority for special thanks. The organization allowed the Salvation Army to use their building to collect and distribute the Angel Tree gifts. She also expressed appreciation to Walmart, Rural King and Big Lots for allowing the Army to ring the bell at kettles in front of their stores. In addition, she added, many local stores hosted counter kettles.
“I wish I could thank each person in the community individually,” Hawk said. “I hope that every person who put their loose change or a few dollars into a kettle, or who purchased toys or food for families, knows in their hearts that they made a difference to someone during the holiday season.”
For more information, contact Capt Ann Hawk at 540-635-4020.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 21-25, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 26.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 26.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local builders say trust must be earned after Town fast-tracked mayor’s subdivision request
As noted in a related story, at the invitation of Front Royal Town Councilman Gary Gillispie Warren County Builder’s Association President George Cline was invited to speak to council members at the Tuesday, Feb. 15 work session. On the agenda prior to Cline addressing the group was a presentation by Town Manager Steven Hicks on the Town’s recently created Building Permits and Inspections Department.
Hicks told the builders the department was created to offer “one-stop shopping” and more efficiency overall. He also stated that the Town of Front Royal could not address blighted property without a building inspection department, which Cline noted appears to be untrue according to Virginia Code.
Gillispie, who works as a professional plumbing and gas inspector for Loudoun County, stated Tuesday evening, “We’ve got all the tools we need to take care of the blighted properties right now. – Period, as long as council has the appetite to do it.”
Local builders are no doubt concerned about what they perceive as Mayor Holloway getting special treatment from the town manager last year in fast-tracking a non-conforming six-unit subdivision request for the mayor’s company, Chris Holloway Construction, LLC.
An investigation late last year by former Town Attorney Doug Napier suggests that while no laws were broken, Hicks did assist Holloway in getting his subdivision approved outside normal processes, more quickly. Napier wrote in the report, “In this case, it is clear from all staff reports that the Town Manager in effect personally ‘carried the ball’ for Mr. Holloway’s application making sure that the Planning and Public Works Departments and their staffs knew that the Town Manager was overseeing the re-subdivision application for Mr. Holloway, and the Town Manager wanted this application expedited as quickly as possible.”
When Cline addressed council on February 15, minus the mayor who was not in attendance, he referred to an email sent to him on January 26 by Hicks, asking why questions Cline emailed to council members were not sent to him instead.
“Town Administration beats Planning Commission to punch – releases report on Holloway LLC’s subdivision approval process Wednesday afternoon”
Cline stated,” I didn’t answer that question right away because I wasn’t sure how I was going to answer it. It was emailed to me. I’ve taken some time and I’ve thought long and hard about it because I really wasn’t sure how I wanted to answer it or if I wanted to answer it, but over the last couple of weeks, I’ve decided I know how to answer it.
“And this is my answer: The town and county’s taxpayers and citizens have suffered greatly from the lack of everyone’s transparency and accountability in this area in the last several years. There is no need to rehash what or why or because – everybody sitting here already knows why. It is truly sad that one individual cannot ask the town manager, a county administrator, or a department supervisor a question and know for sure he or she is getting the correct answer, with full transparency and accountability. Instead, we have to show up in groups of two or more, as you can see, so we have witnesses of each conversation.
“We have to do so much nonsense – things such as FOIA requests to know if the right decisions have been made with the citizens’ well-being put first and foremost. We have to research every decision and every approval to ensure that everyone is given the same process the same ordinance and the same treatment.
“The town council, board of supervisors, town manager, county administrator are all positions that we citizens should have the utmost respect and trust for. (They are) positions that integrity means everything. But because of the info and the documents that I have received in the last couple of weeks we now have no trust in our Town. We cannot send questions to just one person, we cannot send emails to a single address and be confident that we are truly getting the correct and fair answer. And this, Mr. Hicks, and the town council is why we do what we do”.
Cline said after the meeting that the distrust some builders felt would not be easily repaired. “They’ll have to earn our trust back,” he told Royal Examiner.
Following Cline’s address, there was some conversation between the council members and the group of builders who showed up for the meeting. Several of them expressed concern about the town’s building department, including the fact that several of them were about to get permits, but did not want to do so until a solution was implemented.
Click here to watch the Front Royal Town Council work session Tuesday evening, February 15.
Local builders voice concerns about new Town Building Department
