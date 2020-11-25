Give thanks for the rocks this Thanksgiving

This is a year when we might feel as if we are standing in sinking sand.

We hardly need to chronicle the many and varied hardships of 2020. We can leave this to the memes–it has been a great year for those.

Most of us can be thankful for our responses to the numerous challenges of 2020. We can’t go to the gym, but there are fitness apps. Maybe we couldn’t go to the office, but many could telecommute. The people who struggled most, we helped through donations and charity. Those who succumbed to the scourge of the pandemic, we have mourned and tried to give comfort to the families.

We’ve done what we always do: Struggle, adapt, and keep moving. For that effort alone, we have reason to be thankful.

Thanksgiving isn’t a holiday when we give gifts, it’s one where we think of the gifts received. Friendship, family, work–these are some rocks that have lifted us from the sinking sand. Let’s be thankful for the rocks.