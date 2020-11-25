Seasonal
Give thanks for the rocks this Thanksgiving
This is a year when we might feel as if we are standing in sinking sand.
We hardly need to chronicle the many and varied hardships of 2020. We can leave this to the memes–it has been a great year for those.
Most of us can be thankful for our responses to the numerous challenges of 2020. We can’t go to the gym, but there are fitness apps. Maybe we couldn’t go to the office, but many could telecommute. The people who struggled most, we helped through donations and charity. Those who succumbed to the scourge of the pandemic, we have mourned and tried to give comfort to the families.
We’ve done what we always do: Struggle, adapt, and keep moving. For that effort alone, we have reason to be thankful.
Thanksgiving isn’t a holiday when we give gifts, it’s one where we think of the gifts received. Friendship, family, work–these are some rocks that have lifted us from the sinking sand. Let’s be thankful for the rocks.
Seasonal
Thanksgiving song is familiar, but few know writer
Often known by its first line, “Over the river and through the wood,” these famous lyrics come from “The New-England Boy’s Song about Thanksgiving Day,” by Lydia Maria Child of Wayland, Mass.
Child had an interesting, but difficult life. At age 22, she wrote Hobomok (Kessinger Pub.), a novel about a Puritan girl who fell in love with a Native American boy after her fiance is lost at sea. It was successful, as was her Juvenile Miscellany, the nation’s first children’s magazine, and The Frugal Housewife (Dover Publications), a hugely popular book.
In 1833, her abolitionist views ended her popularity. Her book, An Appeal in Favor of That Class of Americans Called Africans (Applewood Books), was one of the earliest book-length attacks upon slavery. Child claimed that northern businesses made fortunes from it.
The backlash from northerners was strong. Subscriptions were canceled, book sales fell and publishers refused to accept Child’s new books.
These are the words to her famous song:
Over the river and through the wood,
To grandfather’s house we go;
the horse knows the way,
To carry the sleigh,
Through the white and drifted snow
Over the river and through the wood,
With a clear blue winter sky,
The dogs do bark,
And children hark,
As we go jingling by
Over the river and through the wood,
And straight through the
barn-yard gate:
We seem to go
Extremely slow,
It is so hard to wait
Seasonal
Presidential turkey pardons include one masked varmint
In 1926, a thoughtful voter from Mississippi sent President Calvin Coolidge a treat for the White House Thanksgiving main dish: A live raccoon.
Although the sender claimed the meat was ‘toothsome,’ Coolidge refused to eat it and instead named the varmint Rebecca. The First Lady let the little bandit play in the bathtub with a bar of soap and fed it corn muffins.
Of course, sending live animals for the White House Thanksgiving dinner had been something of a tradition since the days of the Ulysses S. Grant administration in 1869. But people mostly sent turkeys.
It’s not that no one ate raccoons. They absolutely did. Native Americans and enslaved African-Americans trapped and ate raccoons as a dietary staple. Entire farming regions from the Appalachians to the western frontier fed on abundant raccoons–critters that ate the crops and caused destruction.
In the South, the tradition of the raccoon as an entrée led to the breeding of coonhounds who could sniff out, find and chase their prey up a tree to be shot, a challenging pastime leading to a hearty dinner.
By the 1900s, raccoon preparation was in the pages of The Joy of Cooking.
Still, raccoons had the reputation of being ‘slave food’ or ‘poor man’s food’ and quickly fell out of favor in urban areas.
Nonetheless, in rural areas to this day, raccoon shows up on the menu. In Delafield, Wisconsin, and Gillet, Arkansas, raccoon dinners raise money for charity. They also test the local mettle for budding politicians. In 2014, GOP Rep. Rick Crawford told Roll Call, “They literally serve raccoon. And you’re supposed to eat some. That’s the tradition.” Toothsome!
Seasonal
The first ‘Thanksgiving’
After the dark days of 1620, the Pilgrim’s 1621 harvest festival was their first celebration of plenty. It has become a model for present-day Thanksgiving feasts. Their festival is described in a letter by Edward Winslow to friends in England:
“Our harvest being gotten in, our governor sent four men on fowling, that, so we might after a special manner rejoice together after we had gathered the fruit of our labors. They four in one day killed as much fowl as, with a little help beside, served the company almost a week. At which time, amongst other recreations, we exercised our arms, many of the Indians coming amongst us, and amongst them rest their greatest King Massasoit, with some ninety men, whom for three days we entertained and feasted, and they went out and killed five deer, which they brought to the plantation and bestowed on our governor, and upon the captain and others. And although it be not always so plentiful as it was this time with us, yet by the goodness of God, we are so far from want that we often wish you partakers of our plenty.”
Home
You don’t have to go far for great holiday purchases
It’s hard to enjoy the magic of the season if you’re trying to navigate crowded stores or worried that your online purchases won’t arrive in time. If holiday shopping has become a dreaded chore, consider buying everything you need from the stores in your region. Here are a few reasons why.
Local entrepreneurs need your support
For years there’s been a growing interest in buying local goods, particularly during the holiday season. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, supporting local entrepreneurs is more important than ever. Small businesses rely on a loyal customer base to thrive, and your patronage during the holiday season is crucial to their recovery from the current economic crisis.
Local shopping benefits everyone
What’s more, when you opt for locally made products, you’re helping to protect the environment because fewer greenhouse gases are emitted when transporting the merchandise. You also spend less time on the road when you shop locally. This further reduces your carbon footprint and allows you to check numerous items off your holiday shopping list in just a few hours.
Local shops offer quality goods
From unique gifts and chic outfits to fresh ingredients and handcrafted decorations, local stores are stocked with everything you need for a memorable holiday season. And since small business owners prioritize well-made products, you’ll be sure to get your money’s worth. Plus, you’ll benefit from the friendly, personal service offered by knowledgeable employees.
From gift recommendations to easy in-person returns, shopping at stores in your region can lighten your load during the holiday season. This year, make it a point to buy local.
Home
5 weeks before Christmas: The countdown begins
With several weeks to go until Christmas, now’s the time to sit down and create your game plan for the holidays. Here are a few tasks to get you started.
• Determine your budget for the holidays including for gifts, food, and drinks, new outfits and decorations
• Write a list of the people you want to buy gifts for, and start to jot down ideas
• Begin to plan your holiday menu, taking into account any of your guests’ allergies or diet restrictions
• Sort through and test out your decorations, and set aside any broken or defective items
• Decide whether you want to host a themed event such as a tropical Christmas party
• Create and send out save-the-date invitations, with more details to follow in the coming weeks
• Organize a gift exchange among friends, family members, or co-workers (set a price limit and pick names)
• Schedule appointments with your hairdresser, manicurist, and other beauticians
Interesting Things to Know
How to make the holidays more affordable
While it’s almost impossible to avoid spending money around Christmastime, the festivities and gift-giving shouldn’t put you in debt. Here are a few tips for an enjoyable and affordable holiday season.
Create a budget
Write a list of all your holiday purchases including presents, food, drinks, decorations, and new outfits. Then, determine how much you can afford to spend on each category. To ensure you respect your budget, place the allocated money in an envelope, and use that instead of your credit card.
Stagger your purchases
Buy local
If you purchase as much as you can nearby, you’ll save on gas and time. If you prefer to shop online, you’ll avoid exorbitant shipping fees. Additionally, sign up for newsletters from local stores as these sometimes contain exclusive offers.
Limit your expenses
There are plenty of simple ways to spend less during the holidays without missing out on the magic of the season. Among other things, you can:
• Gift your loved ones with memorable and affordable outings rather than pricey toys or gadgets
• Make certain presents by hand (personalized calendar, a gourmet goodie basket, etc.)
• Wrap your gifts in items you have on hand such as newspaper or reusable shopping bags
• Organize a clothing swap with friends to refresh your holiday wardrobe
• Host a potluck holiday meal
At the end of the day, the holidays are about spending quality time with loved ones, which is truly priceless.
King Cartoons
Wind: 4mph S
Humidity: 72%
Pressure: 30.28"Hg
UV index: 0
61/41°F
57/32°F