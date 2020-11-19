Give thanks to the planet with a plant-based meal

For many families, a traditional meal is at the heart of their Thanksgiving celebrations. Some might argue that the holiday would be incomplete without a lavish turkey served alongside stuffing and gravy. So while a growing number of people are transitioning to a plant-based diet for ethical or environmental reasons, it can be particularly challenging adapting holiday meals to this lifestyle.

And yet, there are many benefits to making plant protein and vegetables the stars of your Thanksgiving dinner. In addition to causing less pollution than meat options, a plant-based holiday meal tends to be healthier, makes use of seasonal ingredients, and allows you to explore new flavors. Here are just a few delectable comfort food dishes to consider for this year’s spread:

• Hearty chickpea “meatloaf” with a maple glaze and thyme mashed potatoes

• Lentil, mushroom, and walnut balls topped with a sweet pear-cranberry sauce

• Sweet potato gnocchi with an apple cider sauce and sautéed rapini

• Butternut squash vegducken, stuffed with eggplant, zucchini, and an onion-lentil stuffing

• Tempeh shepherd’s pie or pot pie with corn, carrots, and peas

• Individual pumpkins stuffed with rice, black beans, corn, cashews, and mushrooms

An additional perk is that most of these dishes can be prepared in more flexible portion sizes than the traditional 15-pound turkey or whole ham. This allows you to waste less food and prepare a hearty meal regardless of how many people will be gathered around the table this season.

If you’re not ready to forgo the turkey, consider opting for an organic or pasture-raised bird from a local farm. This sustainable choice is better for the environment and supports the regional economy.