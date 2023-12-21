Local News
Give the Gift of a Happy New Year at the Winchester Area SPCA
Thanks to the continued generosity of the Ingham Family, your year-end contributions can go twice as far and help twice as many homeless pets! All donations received between now and January 6th will be doubled!
Donations can be made in any of the following ways:
- SPCA Website: winchesterspca.org/donate
- Venmo: venmo.com/SPCA-WINC
- PayPal: paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1783396
- USPS: Mail donations to Winchester Area SPCA 111 Featherbed Lane Winchester, VA 22601
- Call 540-662-8616 to make your donation via phone.
On behalf of the people and pets at your local WASPCA, we thank you.
The Winchester SPCA is a 501c3 non-profit Tax ID 54-6053158
Warren County Treasurer’s Office Temporarily Closed Due to Illness
Office Closure Dates Announced Amid Health Concerns.
In an unexpected turn of events, the Treasurer’s Office of Warren County will be temporarily shutting its doors due to multiple unforeseen illnesses among its staff. The closure, effective immediately, will impact services on December 21 and 22, 2023.
The sudden outbreak of illness within the office staff has prompted this immediate response to prioritize the health and safety of both the employees and the public. The Treasurer’s Office, a vital hub for financial transactions and inquiries in the county, will remain closed for the remainder of today, December 21, and tomorrow, December 22.
In addition to this closure, all Warren County Government Offices will observe the Christmas Holiday and will be closed on Monday, December 25th, and Tuesday, December 26th. This means that regular operations and services typically offered by the Treasurer’s Office and other county departments will be unavailable during these dates.
Officials from the Treasurer’s Office have expressed their apologies for any inconvenience caused by this sudden closure. They assure the public that these measures are necessary to ensure the well-being of both the staff and residents of Warren County.
For residents who have pending payments or transactions with the Treasurer’s Office, alternative options are available. Payments can be securely dropped off at the night drop box located on the wall behind the office. Additionally, online transactions and payments can be made through the county’s official website at warrencountyva.gov.
The public is advised to stay updated on further developments or potential delays by checking the county’s website regularly. The website will provide the most current information regarding the reopening of the Treasurer’s Office and the resumption of normal operations.
The health-related closure of the Warren County Treasurer’s Office is a reminder of the importance of public safety and health in government operations. While the temporary closure may pose some short-term inconveniences, the county is committed to ensuring the well-being of its employees and the community it serves. Residents are encouraged to utilize online resources or the night drop box for urgent transactions during this period.
Valley Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Announce New Five-Year Network Agreement
After working for several months on a new contract, Valley Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield today announced a new agreement that will keep Valley Health physicians and hospitals in Anthem’s provider networks. The new agreement provides Anthem customers uninterrupted, in-network access to Valley Health caregivers and services through 2028; additional details of the new agreement were not disclosed.
“We are pleased to announce a new long-term agreement with Anthem that ensures in-network access to the physicians and caregivers our patients know and trust,” said Valley Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Nantz. “We appreciate Anthem’s trust in Valley Health as their partner and willingness to make the investment in high-quality healthcare for their members and are pleased to bring this matter to a close.”
Anthem is the largest health insurer in Virginia, and it was essential that Valley Health reach an agreement to serve thousands of community members who rely on Anthem or other Blue Cross and Blue Shield affiliates for their health insurance.
“We are excited to extend our collaborative relationship with Valley Health for another five years as we work together to tackle healthcare affordability and improve lives and communities for the thousands of Virginians we mutually serve,” said Monica Schmude, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia. “We will continue to strive toward extending our alliance to make sure our members are supported with care plans built upon whole health and inspired wellness.”
The negotiation included the implementation of digital connectivity simplifying system requirements and streamlining business processes while also continuing to focus on value-based care options that place an emphasis on quality care at affordable rates.
The new agreement applies to Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield members enrolled in employer-based, Health Insurance Exchange, Medicaid, and Medicare Advantage plans.
Valley Health encourages patients with any additional questions to call 1-866-414-4576. Anthem members can call Member Services using the phone number on the back of their member I.D. card.
New Jersey Man Arrested for Online Solicitation of Local Minors – Transfer from Warren County, NJ to Warren County, Va. Pending
On Saturday, November 25, 2023, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims online for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old for photographs and sexually explicit material. The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit materials to the detective who was posing in the undercover capacity as a juvenile. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case. The offender also distributed Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) to the detective as well.
Through the course of this investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 30-year-old Phillipsburg, New Jersey resident Kyle J. Andrews. On December 21, 2023, detectives travelled to New Jersey and with the assistance of the Phillipsburg Police Department apprehended Mr. Andrews without incident. Upon his arrest Mr. Andrews was transported to the Warren County Jail in New Jersey, where Phillipsburg is located, pending his transfer to RSW Jail in Warren County, Virginia. Andrews went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bail. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for January 18, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. We request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of any minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Phillipsburg Police Department, as well as the Warren County and Hunterdon County Prosecutors Office in New Jersey for their assistance in this investigation and the successful apprehension of this individual.
(From a release by the Front Royal Police Department)
Drive Safe, Celebrate Wisely: Preventing Impaired Driving This Festive Season
A Call to Action for Responsible Celebrations and Safer Roads.
Introduction: As the festive season unfurls its tapestry of joy and celebration, it’s crucial to address a serious issue that often casts a shadow over these merry times: impaired driving. Every year, the festivities are marred by avoidable accidents involving drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This season, it’s time to take a stand and ensure that our celebrations do not lead to regrettable decisions on the road.
The Reality of Impaired Judgment: Alcohol and drugs significantly impair judgment and reaction times, a fact widely recognized yet often ignored. Many individuals under the influence of these substances overestimate their ability to drive, posing a danger not only to themselves but to others on the road. It’s a stark reminder that if you’ve consumed any alcohol or drugs, including cannabis, you’re not in the best position to judge your fitness to drive.
Planning Ahead is Key: With 2023’s vast array of options, there’s no excuse for driving while impaired. Planning ahead can make a significant difference in preventing accidents and saving lives. Whether arranging to stay close to the party venue, using public transportation, calling a taxi, or employing a designated driver service, these choices can ensure everyone’s safety and peace of mind.
Options for a Safe Holiday:
- Using public transportation to avoid driving altogether.
- Arranging to sleep at the party venue or staying within walking distance.
- Opting for a taxi or a ride-sharing service.
- Employing a designated driver service or designating a non-drinking person to take the wheel.
These proactive steps can help in maintaining the festive spirit without compromising safety.
The Consequences of Impaired Driving: It’s important to remember that driving under the influence can have dire consequences beyond accidents. It can lead to legal troubles, including the loss of a driver’s license and even imprisonment. The repercussions of a single impaired decision can be life-altering.
As we embrace the spirit of the holidays, let’s also embrace responsibility on the roads. By choosing not to drive impaired, we contribute to a safer community and ensure that the festive season remains a time of happiness and celebration, not tragedy. Let’s all do our part to end impaired driving and have a happy, safe holiday season.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Woodland Box Turtle
So what happens if the bone of that shell dies?
This adult Woodland Box Turtle was admitted to our hospital with a variety of medical issues, including osteonecrosis (bone death) in the bone of her carapace (upper shell). Bone is living tissue made up of live cells. When those cells die, all that’s left are the mineral deposits, which become weak and brittle.
In this turtle’s case, this dead, bony portion of the shell separated from the underlying membrane and flaked off completely. We suspect that this may have been due to a bacterial/fungal infection, or from burn damage.
In the photos, you can see the dead bone that was covering this turtle on intake (the keratin scutes had already flaked off) as well as what the “shell” looks like now, without the bony cover.
Despite missing this bone, the turtle has improved immensely over her time in care. Anemia and signs of infection have resolved, and she is active, alert, and eating well. She appears to be a healthy turtle with the exception of her carapace issues.
The membrane from which these bony cells grow is still intact, and over many years, it is possible that new bone may grow. In the meantime, this currently-soft layer will harden, forming scar tissue that is nearly as strong as bone. We see this on a smaller scale all the time in turtle patients with minor defect fractures, but in this case, it is impacting the entire carapace, making her quite a unique case!
As this turtle is feeling great, active and eating, we will continue to provide care and continuously re-evaluate the condition and strength of this shell area. If the tissue does not harden properly nor form new bone, this patient may be deemed non-releasable. However, during this winter and into next year, we will continue to provide supportive care and hope for a full recovery and release!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local Students Rally for Salvation Army Bell Ringing Fundraiser
Community Spirit Shines as Students from Multiple Schools Raise Over $1,000.
In a heartwarming display of community spirit and teamwork, students from various local schools in Warren County came together on Saturday, December 16, for a noble cause. The young volunteers participated in a full day of bell ringing to support the local Salvation Army, successfully raising over $1,000 during the ten-hour event.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from the Early Act Clubs of E. Wilson Morrison and Ressie Jeffries Elementary Schools, Skyline Middle School’s Interact Club, the Kindness Club from Skyline High, and The Service Club from Randolph-Macon Academy. This collaborative effort was a testament to the community’s dedication to service and generosity.
The initiative was proudly sponsored by The Rotary Club of Warren County, which has been a consistent supporter of youth involvement in community service. The involvement of these clubs in the Salvation Army fundraiser is a shining example of the Rotary Club’s mission to foster leadership and service among young people.
Each group of students took on different shifts throughout the day, bringing their unique energy and enthusiasm to the fundraising effort. Early Act Students from E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School took the 10 am-12 noon shift. Early Act students from Ressie Jeffries took the 12 noon-2 pm shift. The Interact students from Skyline Middle School managed the 2 pm to 4 pm slot. They were followed by students from Skyline High, who spiritedly took over from 4 pm to 6 pm.
Capping off the day were the students from Randolph-Macon Academy, guided by school Chaplain Rev. Monica Reynolds. They brought the fundraiser to a close with the 6 to 8 pm shift. The students weren’t just ringing bells; they brought the holiday spirit to life by singing, dancing, and making new friends at the local Wal-Mart, where the event was hosted.
This initiative provided invaluable support to the Salvation Army and gave the students a platform to engage with their community and understand the importance of giving back. It’s a reflection of how the collaborative efforts of young individuals can make a significant impact.
The successful bell-ringing fundraiser is a shining example of youth engagement in community service. It highlights the positive influence that schools and organizations like the Rotary Club have in shaping future generations to be compassionate and active members of society.
