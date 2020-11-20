Give the GIFT OF LIFE this Holiday Season

All eligible donors are encouraged to log onto redcrossblood.org to schedule a donation for the Community Blood Drives this holiday season. There’s no better gift to give than the GIFT OF LIFE!

Jeff Farmer and the American Red Cross staff are grateful for the ongoing support, especially for the amazing sponsors and volunteers who have embraced the Red Cross Blood Service’s mission during the pandemic. “Virginia Hills Church and the American Legion have really stepped up to the plate and have made a tremendous difference in our being able to continue to maintain the blood supply during these challenging times,” said a thankful Farmer. He reminds donors that walk-ins are not allowed during the crisis and appointments are required (to help avoid donors having to wait and limit their time in public). Many precautions are being taken by the organization to protect the safety of donors as they protect the lives of those in need by choosing to donate during the quarantine.

NEXT LOCAL BLOOD DRIVES

Community Blood Drive at Front Royal Fire and Rescue Dept



221 N Commerce Ave Front Royal, VA 2263012/07/2020 | 10:00 AM – 03:00 PM

Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Blood Drive @ American Legion

22 W 8th St

Front Royal, VA 22630

12/16/2020 | 02:00 PM – 07:00 PM

Virginia Hills Church Blood Drive

737 Rockland Rd

Front Royal, VA 22630

12/29/2020 | 12:00 PM – 05:00 PM

RED CROSS PROTECTIVE MEASURES

All American Red Cross Staff before reporting to work are required to take their temperature. If they have a temperature of 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit they are required to not come to work.

At check-in, anyone entering the donation site such as donors and/or volunteers will have their temperatures taken. If at 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or above they will be asked to leave.

All equipment from computers to tablets to donation beds will be wiped down after every user with sanitation wipes and everyone will be required to use hand sanitizer through every process of the donation stations. American Red Cross Staff are required to change gloves after every blood donor as well as usual.

Anyone nervous about donating during the pandemic is encouraged to log online to view the full protective measures being taken by the American Red Cross. https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html

FROM THE RED CROSS:

We’re also committed to helping others in meaningful ways during this pandemic. For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to our donors. If you’re eligible and feeling well, we recommend scheduling an appointment now.

For detailed donor eligibility questions, please have your donors call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.

If you’d like to learn more about scheduling a blood drive at your business or organization, please contact:

Jeffrey Farmer

DRD Representative

American Red Cross

Cell – (540) 333-3788

“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.”

— US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams

WHAT MATTERS:

Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.

Learn more about Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com–check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.

About WHAT MATTERS:

WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved with her local or international nonprofit work or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.