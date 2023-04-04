Give the perfect hostess gift this Easter

Have you been invited to an Easter gathering and are searching for a unique way to express your thanks? These ideas may give you inspiration.

Spring-themed gifts

Along with chicks, bunnies, and chocolate, Easter is about nature returning to life. A bouquet of flowers, a potted plant, or a springtime-scented candle makes a timely gift. Spring’s warmer weather welcomes outdoor activities like gardening, camping, and cycling. Accessories related to your host’s favorite springtime activities are a good bet.

Gourmet treats

Chocolate is an Easter classic, but you have other options, too. Local spirits, assorted teas, specialty sweets like maple candies, barbecue spices, and flavored popcorn will surely delight your host. Look for themed gourmet baskets, or build your own with your favorite local products.

Personalized surprises

If the host is near and dear to you, don’t be afraid to think outside the box. Consider a piece of jewelry, for example, tickets to the theatre or a fun workshop experience. You might also personalize a practical object like a cup, apron, or reusable bag with the host’s signature saying.