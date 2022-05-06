Give your partner a Mother’s Day weekend fit for royalty

Receiving a Mother’s Day card or homemade gift from your little one is heartwarming. However, a gesture of love from your other half is even better. This year, why not show your significant other how much you appreciate everything she does as a mom by treating her like a princess for the entire weekend? Here’s how.

• Declare housework off-limits. Make it clear that you’ll do all the household chores. If you see her hand go into the laundry basket or kitchen sink, step in. Tell your partner gently but firmly that you’re at her service for the entire day.

• Give her other options. Your partner may feel caught off guard by a sudden reduction in duties. Therefore, prepare a list of activities she can indulge in guilt-free. For example, she can take a hot bath, read a book, binge a TV series, work on a hobby or call a friend. Give her this list and encourage her to take more time for herself.

• Pamper her. Think of things that make her happy, like visiting a cafe or getting a foot massage, and arrange for her to do them over the weekend. You can also organize childcare so she can take a nap, either alone or with you.

• Talk with her. Nothing beats a heart-to-heart conversation. Consequently, plan a time when you can be alone together and chat about everything and nothing. Ask her open-ended questions about how she spends her days at home or work. You can also ask about her projects and dreams. Allow her to express herself and be a listening and loving ear.

After a memorable weekend like this, she’ll feel like a queen!