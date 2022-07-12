Gladys Edwards Simpson (1947 – 2022)

Dr. David Carter Blanton, 68, of Front Royal, VA died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center due to respiratory complications.

David was born on January 13, 1954, in Winchester, the son of the late William Douglas and Louie Eldonia Morris Blanton.

Surviving is a daughter, Kirsten Blanton of Gainesville, and a brother, Gray Blanton of Front Royal. He is also survived by three nephews, Chris Peterson, Alex Blanton, and Devin Blanton, and their families.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, William Douglas Blanton, Jr., and a sister, Cherry Blanton Peterson. David was also predeceased by his beloved Chihuahua, Tiger, by 12 hours. They will be interred together.

David graduated from Warren County High School in 1972 and then attended Randolph-Macon College. He completed his DDS degree in 1979 from the VCU-MCV School of Dentistry. He returned to Front Royal to open his own dental practice where he worked until his retirement in 2010.

As long as David’s health allowed he was an active member of Riverton United Methodist Church. He was the audio/visual technician for services as well as a participant in church grounds maintenance. Pastor Roberson said it was accurate to say he was Chief Sausage Gravy Preparer for church fundraising breakfasts. David was also an Officer of Elections in Front Royal.

The Blanton family owned Redskin season tickets for 30 years and David was an avid fan. He attended 1984, 1988, and 1992 Super Bowls.

There will be a memorial service for David on Friday, July 29th at Riverton United Methodist Church officiated by Rev. Marc Roberson at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 12:00 pm. Interment will be immediately following the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Reception to follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.