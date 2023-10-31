Opinion
Glenn Wood: The Dedicated Choice for a Thriving Front Royal
Over the years, I have had the opportunity to work alongside Glenn Wood. This man is committed to his community, the town of Front Royal, and its citizens. His dedication and that of his family are to only our town.
I support Glenn in his efforts to serve our community and encourage you to vote for him.
Our lives are affected by the representatives we choose to make wise, thoughtful decisions for us. Our neighbors, children, families, and businesses depend on these elected people to consider all matters as important, meaningful, intelligent planning for today and tomorrow.
Please support Glenn Wood in his mission to serve Front Royal when you vote for Town Council.
George McIntyre
Warren County
Opinion
Warren County Educators Sing Praises of Dr. Kristen Pence’s School Board Tenure
We are writing this letter to express our gratitude to Dr. Kristen Pence, who has served on the Warren County School Board for the last 4 years. We feel that we have a unique perspective. We are both Warren County High School graduates, and our families have lived in Warren County for generations. We also have served this county as teachers with Warren County Public Schools for 28 years, are parents to two children who have attended Warren County Public Schools, longtime residents of the South River District, and are engaged members of our community. We have known Kristen since she was a student at WCHS, had her as one of our caring veterinarians to our beloved pets for years, and most recently, had the privilege of working with and witnessing Kristen in action on our local school board. We have been consistently impressed by her dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment in all her endeavors.
While serving on the Warren County School Board, Dr. Pence has a proven track record of advocating for policies and initiatives that prioritize the educational needs, safety, and well-being of our students and teachers. Her tireless efforts to improve our school system and ensure that every child has access to a high-quality education have not gone unnoticed. We have seen Kristen engage with parents, teachers, and students to gather input and make informed decisions that benefit the entire community. Furthermore, her ability to collaborate effectively with other board members and stakeholders is a testament to her leadership and communication skills.
In a time when our schools face numerous challenges, Kristen has consistently displayed a thoughtful and measured approach to problem-solving. She has been instrumental in revising school policies when appropriate, enhancing board communication with the public, and building positive relationships with the community. Along with her husband, Josh, she has been a public school advocate and displayed a vested interest in the public school system model. We believe that this is vital for any school board member.
We have no doubt that her continued service on the school board will contribute to the ongoing success and also shine a light on ways to improve our educational system. Kristen’s experience, passion, and tireless commitment to the betterment of our schools and the success of our students make her an invaluable asset and a voice of reason in tumultuous times. We encourage the South River community to stand behind Kristen and allow her to continue the crucial work she has been doing for our schools. Kristen is a dedicated advocate for public education, and we are confident that she will continue to make a positive impact on the future of our students, our teachers, and our community.
Mary and Jim Kenney
Warren County
Opinion
A Strong Endorsement for Tom McFadden, Jr. from Christendom College Team
We 100% support Tom McFadden, Jr, as the next Shenandoah District School Board member. We believe that not only does he have the executive administrative experience required for success in this role, but he also has the ability to come up with innovative ideas and implement them to achieve success.
As our boss, we see Tom’s tremendous skills and abilities displayed on a daily basis. Managing the enrollment of a non-Federally funded private liberal arts college is no easy task, but under his direction, the college has grown its enrollment by over 40% in 10 years – unheard of in today’s volatile higher education landscape. As a nationally recognized college with students from the US and abroad, under Tom’s direction – and implementing his creative ideas and insights – we have had a waiting list for three years.
Our student satisfaction levels and our alumni‘s preparedness in entering the workforce and being knowledgeable about career prep matters are among the highest in the nation, and much of that is due to Tom’s involvement in these aspects of our students’ lives.
If something can be done better, more efficiently, and in a more economically prudent manner through effective collaboration with his team, Tom generally can figure out the solution.
On top of his professional abilities, Tom is a down-to-earth, humble, caring leader who has the ability not to take himself too seriously and add humor to a situation. He is a joy to work for, and we consider him more a friend and colleague than we do a boss.
We are confident that he will bring everything he has to the table as a Board member for Warren County Public Schools, and we are confident that, once elected, people will see and experience what we do on a daily basis. He has watched every School Board meeting for the past 2 years and has been attending monthly meetings since the spring. He is doing his research and talking to other Board members and parents to get as much information as possible so that he can best serve the families of Warren County.
Vote for Tom McFadden, Jr, for Shenandoah District School Board – he will be #ReadyOnDay1 to get the job done.
Signed,
Sam Phillips – Director of Admissions, Christendom College
Ben Marsh – Associate Director of Admissions, Christendom College
Catherine LaFramboise – Admissions Counselor, Christendom College
Basia Syski – Visit Program Coordinator, Christendom College
Erin Ginter – Data Specialist, Christendom College
Maribeth Martin – Director of Student Support Services, Christendom College
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
History of American Political Parties, Part IV: The First American Party System
While political parties officially started under the George Washington administration with the introduction of Alexander Hamilton’s economic plan, they really took root when Washington stepped down, leading to the first contested election in 1796. They organized for the first time as parties to nominate candidates for the presidency.
Federalists nominated Vice President John Adams and South Carolina’s Thomas Pinckney, while the Democratic-Republicans nominated Thomas Jefferson and New York’s Aaron Burr. When the Electoral College delegates were chosen, they voted and awarded Adams with 71 votes, Jefferson with 68 votes, Pinckney with 59 votes and Burr with only 30.
This made Adams the president, with his ex-BFF now hated rival Jefferson as vice president. The two men did not make a good team. Jefferson was a very hands-off VP and spent most of his time organizing his party against Adams and preparing for the rematch in 1800, in which he would win.
During this time, the two parties officially organized while still seeing them as necessary evils. Really, they saw the other party as evil, but their party was necessary to counteract the other. While Adams was president, it was Hamilton who remained the head of his party, which caused conflict between the two men and hurt Adam’s chances of reelection.|
There were four key differences between the two parties. Federalists wanted to model themselves after and keep an alliance with Great Britain. They saw Britain as the greatest, most powerful nation in the world. The Jeffersonian Republicans wanted to align themselves with France, which was in the midst of their own democratic revolution and was at war with all of Europe.
France hoped America would come to their aid the way France had come to America’s assistance in our hour of need. Jefferson believed the best way to safeguard the American experiment was to help spread democracy to other nations so that America was not an island. Hamilton, however, argued against giving the French aid, claiming the Reign of Terror occurring in France with mass executions and pure chaos was the worst possible scenario for America. He believed if the ideas from the French Revolution migrated to America, it would only be a matter of time before the Founding Fathers were waiting in line for the guillotine. He believed any alliance with France ended when the French executed King Louis XVI. The second issue that separated the two parties was the size of the government. As with classic conservatives, the Federalists wanted a larger federal government. It is important to understand that no one in 1796 could have even imagined the size of government today. By our definition, the Federalists’ government would be miniscule, but they believed government was necessary to protect their freedoms and property from chaos. The classic liberals of the Democratic-Republicans wanted very limited government. Jefferson believed that local and state governments should have the most say and the federal government limit itself to only key issues like foreign policy.
The third issue dealt with a particular clause in the Constitution that, in some ways, has been the source of all conflict up to the present. Article I, Section 8 states that Congress can “make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into Execution the foregoing Powers, and all other Powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States, or in any Department or Officer thereof.” The interpretation of what is referred to as the Necessary and Proper Clause, sometimes called the Elastic Clause, was a major source of conflict between the two parties. Federalists believed in a loose interpretation of the Constitution or that this clause gave them the power to enact any new law for the benefit of the nation, like the Bank of the United States. Jeffersonian Republicans, on the other hand, read this differently and believed in a strict interpretation of the Constitution and believed the government could only enact laws that were specifically defined in the Constitution. In other words, they believed the bank was unconstitutional because the Constitution did not grant the government the authority to create one.
The fourth difference dealt with the direction of the nation. Federalists wanted to make America an industrial might. This was what made Great Britain powerful, and America should follow. To do this, the Federalists wanted strong tariffs and for the government to invest in an infrastructure to support industry. The Jeffersonians instead wanted America’s greatness to come from a nation of small farmers. The reason only landholders could vote at the time was because, with an open ballot, workers could be pressured to vote the same as their employers. So, only self-employed workers were free. If America were full of small farmers, it would be the freest and greatest nation in the world. Industry meant only a small group of owners voted, and a larger population would be subservient workers.
In 1800, Jeffersonian Republicans took the presidency. Federalists lasted for the next 20 years but never reclaimed the White House. While this looked like a great victory for Republicans, it turns out it is more the case of winning the battle but losing the war.
James Finck, Ph.D., is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and writes for the Southwest Ledger. He can be reached at Historicallyspeaking1776@gmail.com.
Opinion
Reassessments by Children?
On October 17, 2023, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved a reassessment contract with Cowan Services, LLC. It was done as part of the consent agenda, so if you weren’t actually looking for it, you would have missed a rather important decision affecting all taxpayers. This time, the Board approved a contract for one licensed assessor and his two young, unlicensed family members.
The accepted proposal and contractual documents are available online at the end of the agenda packet. The two rejected proposals were understandably not yet available until after the contract was actually signed.
Notably, the Board has again chosen to forego a professionally licensed visual inspection. Instead, the proposal clearly states, “Data collectors who are unlicensed will be utilized during the reassessment to make site visits to residential and small commercial properties. Their work will be processed and reviewed by staff … It is more typical to use data collectors (who are well trained but unlicensed and unskilled in valuation) and have their pictures and field-work be reviewed by appraisers.”
The two employees hired as data collectors are uniquely talented. One, a 2018 graduate from home school, studied Biblical Hebrew, animal husbandry, metalwork, and beekeeping. While she has taken the introductory course in real estate, no license was found on DPOR. The other, a 2020 home-school grad, studied Biblical Hebrew, animal husbandry, and art. Neither have listed college experience or presumably ever owned their own home. This is certainly not a character flaw, but it is also not a qualification for a job that pays $581,330.75 for a two-year reassessment that will be used as the basis for taxation of county homeowners.
The contract also states that “Income and expense questionnaires will be mailed by the contractor to appropriate properties.” When asked, Sherry Sours, Comm’r of Revenue, said this referred to commercial property, but the contract does not specify.
In summary, taxpayers may wish to pay as much attention to how their property will be assessed and by whom as they do to how their library is stocked. In my opinion, the Board has not held to the standard set out in their RFP (Request For Proposal), but you can read it and decide for yourselves.
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Opinion
Sheriff Mark Butler: Vision, Passion, and Unparalleled Achievement
I wanted to take this opportunity to explain why I support Sheriff Mark Butler for another term as Sheriff of Warren County. I’ve been very blessed and grateful to have been able to serve the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County in my work in law enforcement. In my 38 years in public service, I have seen many changes that have taken place as to law enforcement’s approach in how to serve the citizens in our community better. With that, I have realized that those who lead with a passion and vision to realize goals are the ones who are successful in their mission.
Having served under seven Chiefs of Police and one Sheriff in my tenure, I can say that Mark Butler is one of only three that I have seen with these attributes. His unwavering commitment to addressing priority enforcement efforts, enhancing safety and community policing initiatives, and providing the training and tools for his deputies and staff to do their jobs is commendable.
Elected Sheriffs will face occasional opposition and political conjecture that could possibly sway them from their goals, but Sheriff Butler isn’t intimidated or easily influenced by others and has shown to stay on the path and promises he outlined when he took office. Sheriff Butler has shown his tendency to go out of the norm and try a different approach in combating the drug issues facing our community with great success!
His community policing initiatives have created an invaluable partnership with many businesses, neighborhoods, and organizations in working together in support of them and their own initiatives for a better community. His support and commitment to our citizens, especially our seniors and youth, are undeniable, and his ability to capture grant funding and donation resources to save taxpayer monies to serve the citizens better is remarkable.
Aside from these accomplishments, Sheriff Butler realized his promised goal of state accreditation for your Sheriff’s Office coupled with an added award as a Certified Crime Prevention Community by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, two designations unparalleled in such a short time from a Sheriff’s Office. Let me repeat that….” unparalleled in such as short time from a Sheriff’s Office”.
I have learned that working under Sheriff Butler requires big shoulders and a buy-in to his vision. There’s one thing I’ve learned in life, and that is you do not always have to agree with those you work or live with to co-exist. It’s like family…but if you work to fulfill the common goals you agree are important in life and thus make life better for others…then you’ve done it right!
In election years, or for that matter, life in general, we tend to focus on the negatives. We, as humans, are inherently negatively biased. We focus more on the bad than the good. But, when I have citizens, businesses, and organizations wanting their Sheriff’s Office’s company to join in their endeavors, when young children run out from their seats in the school cafeteria, and senior citizens wanting to give me hugs and compliments, then in them exists an impression of who we are and the positive things we are doing and that reinforces me that we ARE doing it right.
Let’s keep doing it right….Vote for Mark Butler for Sheriff of Warren County this November 7th.
Robbie Seal
Front Royal, VA
Opinion
From One Conservative to Another: Ralph Waller’s Ringing Endorsement of Nicole Wanzer
I am writing to express my endorsement of Nicole Wanzer as a North River Board of Supervisors candidate. As a strong conservative in our community, I believe Nicole possesses the qualities and skills necessary to impact public service significantly.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Nicole over the years, and her dedication to community development and her unwavering commitment to the principles of the people of Front Royal have always been evident. Her ability to think critically and her creative problem-solving skills make her an ideal candidate for the Board of Supervisors.
Nicole’s strong leadership qualities have been demonstrated throughout her career over the years. She consistently deeply understands the issues affecting our region and strives to find innovative solutions that benefit all residents. Her willingness to listen to different perspectives and collaborate with others makes her an effective advocate for the community’s needs.
Furthermore, Nicole’s intelligence and passion for public service are evident. Her comprehensive understanding of the inner workings of the Board of Supervisors, paired with her fresh and progressive ideas, will undoubtedly contribute to positive change within our community.
Nicole’s friendly and approachable nature allows her to connect with people from all walks of life. She genuinely cares about the concerns of our community members and is dedicated to ensuring their voices are heard. Her ability to build bridges between individuals with differing opinions is a testament to her character and highlights her unique ability to bring people together for the betterment of our community.
I wholeheartedly endorse Nicole Wanzer for the North River Board of Supervisors. Her intelligence, creativity, and dedication to public service make her an exceptional candidate. I have no doubt that she will work tirelessly to represent the best interests of our community while upholding the values and principles of our community.
I wish you all the best in the upcoming election.
Ralph Waller
Front Royal, VA
