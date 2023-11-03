Meet the Candidates
Glenn Wood’s Vision for Front Royal: Passion, Persistence, and Progress
Eager Voters and An Engaged Candidate: Here’s Why Glen Wood Might Just Be What Front Royal Needs.
The bustling Front Royal electoral race sees candidate Glenn Wood, who has made his mark by connecting directly with the community. As citizens prepare for a decisive moment at the polls, Wood expresses his unwavering commitment to address real issues and drive impactful changes.
Glenn Wood, one of the four contenders vying for the two available Front Royal Town Council seats, has been tirelessly meeting constituents. He noted, “When I get in front of people, they like what I have to say.” Evidently, his grassroots approach – knocking on doors, leaving information, and ensuring his message reaches even those not at home – has struck a chord. Remarkably, some voters have expressed gratitude towards Wood as the only candidate to reach out personally.
His campaign doesn’t merely bank on promises. Glen has showcased his dedication through his actions. Even when his wife, a steady presence at the polls, fell ill, Glen took over to ensure their mission didn’t lose momentum. In addition to his manifesto, the current discussions in town, from ordinances for chicken-keeping to addressing the looming water crisis, are top on his agenda.
Interestingly, the library, amidst its own share of controversies, has actively participated in the electoral process this year, showcasing its endorsed candidates. Wood, having earned their endorsement, commented on the significant number of voters potentially being influenced by such endorsements.
The current race has its quirks. The elected will serve for just a year, a term left over from previous transitions in the council. Wood sees this as an opportunity – a year to demonstrate capability and perhaps aim for a full four-year term if re-elected. His experience in the planning commission, he believes, will be an added advantage, giving him insights into the actual needs and workings of the town.
But Wood’s ambitions aren’t just limited to the short term. He expressed excitement about a proposed plan for neighborhood development (PND), which could usher in new types of development within the town, emphasizing green spaces and fostering community-centric designs. Furthermore, he’s passionate about addressing the long-standing blighted building issue and ensuring the town’s water sustainability amidst increasing demands.
Glenn also spoke about fostering cooperation between the town and the county, stressing the importance of joint endeavors. Discussions with county representatives like Walt Mabe and Cheryl Cullers about workforce housing show collaboration is underway. For Wood, the future of Front Royal lies in working together, revising outdated ordinances, and thinking outside the box.
Front Royal is at a pivotal juncture, with the upcoming election having the potential to reshape its future. Glenn Wood, with his hands-on approach, evident passion, and clear vision, is making a strong case for being the change the town needs. As the voting day of November 7th approaches, the town waits with bated breath to decide its fate.
Amber Mabie: A Write-In Candidate with a Deep Commitment to Community
School Board Elections Heat Up in Shenandoah District.
In a recent interview with Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner’s studio, Amber Mabie, a write-in candidate for the Shenandoah District school board, voiced her concerns, goals, and aspirations for the local educational system.
Mabie highlighted her connection with the community, recalling her time spent meeting residents during her campaign. From concerned parents to grandparents, many voiced their apprehensions about the current state of their schools and the yearning for genuine representation. Mabie’s emphasis on her personal stake in the education system, being a mother who stands shoulder to shoulder with other parents at school events, underscores her commitment. This hands-on experience, she believes, offers her insights that those without children in the system might lack.
But what sets Mabie apart from her opponent? According to her, it’s the understanding and “skin in the game.” As a parent with children in the public school system and with over 17 years of engagement, she brings a valuable perspective. Her experience ranges from volunteering to serving as a substitute teacher. This deep involvement has given her a window into the problems schools face, from disruptions in the classroom to bullying, especially on social media platforms.
Mabie’s priorities for her potential term are clear. She aims for a conducive environment where teachers can teach, and students can learn without disruptions. Addressing bullying is high on her list, emphasizing the importance of setting firm boundaries and teaching children the consequences of their actions. However, she also points out that the pressures of social media, which offer a false sense of anonymity, have exacerbated these issues.
Furthermore, Mabie touched upon the undermining of the public education system, hinting at a larger agenda that threatens its very foundation. She urges the community to stay informed, asserting that public education is crucial not just for parents like her but for society at large.
As the elections loom closer, the urgency is palpable. Mabie, while recognizing the challenges of being a write-in candidate, remains optimistic. She champions community involvement, emphasizing the importance of casting one’s vote, even for those without children in the system. After all, the students of today are the leaders of tomorrow.
Unraveling the Role of Warren County Treasurer
Behind the Desk: What Really Goes into the Job.
When most of us think of the role of a treasurer, images of tax bills, checks, and budgets come to mind. But as Allison Ross, a seasoned Warren County deputy treasurer and current candidate for the top job, reveals, there’s much more to it than what meets the eye.
The Heart of the Matter
Starting with the Board of Supervisors setting tax rates, it’s a sequence of cascading responsibilities. Contrary to public perception, the treasurer’s role isn’t about sending out tax bills but collecting the payments. This seemingly simple task becomes a complex operation involving state budgets, late tax bill dispatches, and constantly appeasing taxpayers who face the repercussions of decisions made higher up the chain.
Ross elaborates on the various intricacies of the job, pointing out the common misconceptions. For example, the treasurer and the finance department, despite being closely associated with monetary matters, have distinct roles. The treasurer manages their own budget, while the finance department oversees everyone else’s. This clarifies the confusion that they’re responsible for the entire county’s financial operations.
Experience Matters
Counting money, managing it, ensuring it’s directed to the right places – all these tasks require precision, meticulousness, and experience. The responsibility to maintain and reconcile the revenues and expenditures with the bank can’t be taken lightly. With technology evolving, there’s a general perception that “it’s in the computer” and everything should automatically be correct. However, human judgment remains paramount.
Ross emphasizes this, citing her progressive journey from being a Deputy Treasurer I, a part-time position, to eventually becoming a Chief Deputy. The journey through these ranks not only signifies a climb in the hierarchical ladder but also acquiring a breadth of skills and expertise crucial for the treasurer’s role.
A Constitutional Office
The office of the treasurer isn’t merely a local designation. It’s a constitutional office mandated by the state, underscoring the significance and gravity of the position. It’s no “local yokel thing” but a serious responsibility that demands both competence and experience. Ross’s observations highlight how, often, experienced treasurers like Doris Miller, Wanda Bryant, and Jamie Spiker have roots within the office, emphasizing the importance of internal growth and understanding.
Stepping into Big Shoes
With Jamie Spiker’s upcoming departure, there’s a sense of trepidation and respect for her dedication to the role. Ross, being her potential successor, is no stranger to the hard work ahead. As she sums it up, understanding the role of the treasurer is all about recognizing the interplay between numbers, systems, and community trust.
South River School Board Elections: Leslie Mathews Speaks Out on Key Issues
Mathews Highlights Education, Drug Concerns, and Student Behavior Ahead of Election.
Leslie Mathews, a candidate for the South River School Board, recently sat down with Mike McCool to shed light on her campaign’s developments and the core issues she aims to address. The interview came just ahead of the final voting day, signaling a close to an election season marked by active engagement and community feedback.
From the early days of her campaign, Mathews has prioritized meeting constituents face-to-face, hearing their concerns, and sharing her perspective on the challenges facing Warren County Schools. This grassroots approach of “door knocking” has allowed her to grasp the most pressing issues in the district, namely academic achievement, drug overdoses, and student behavior.
One standout concern is the district’s academic levels. Mathews, herself a Warren County graduate, recognizes the struggles post-pandemic. Recent studies by Governor Youngkin reveal that over half of third through eighth graders across Virginia failed their reading State of Learning (SOL) exams, with a similarly alarming number failing in math. The newly launched All-In Tutoring Plan aims to address this by encouraging community involvement in tutoring, with a particular emphasis on math and reading.
While academic struggles are pressing, so are the real-life stories of students and their encounters with drugs. Mathews shared a harrowing account of a student who witnessed another overdose in a school restroom. Recent executive orders from Governor Youngkin now mandate school superintendents to notify all parents within a 24-hour timeframe of such incidents. Mathews lauds this as a step towards accountability and a more informed parent community.
Behavioral issues also top the list of concerns. Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballinger, with whom Mathews recently spoke, acknowledged the concerns and outlined new measures being tested in middle schools. Mathews expressed hope that increased transparency and proactive steps will drive tangible improvements in student behavior.
But Mathews isn’t all about challenges; she also brings hope and inspiration. Reflecting on her time at Warren County High School, she emphasized the motto “the best we can be” given to her by a cherished teacher, Mr. Robert Mason. This sentiment resonates with her campaign, suggesting a vision of pushing past limits and achieving new heights.
As the election draws near, Mathews will be present at the precincts in South River, ready to meet voters and make a final push for their trust and support. McCool, in wrapping up, urged all eligible citizens to exercise their voting rights – a cornerstone of democracy.
Homegrown Hope: Nicole Wanzer’s Candidacy Reflects Warren County’s Heart
Warren County Opens Its Arms to One of Their Own.
From the winding roads of Warren County to the front doors of its many warm-hearted residents, write-in candidate Nicole Wanzer recounts her journey of running for the Board of Supervisors in the North River District. The journey has been one of revelations and challenges but mostly reaffirming the deep-rooted bonds that tie her to her community.
It’s easy to run a campaign from behind a desk or via social media, but Wanzer took to the streets a grassroots approach that led her to understand the people she aims to serve intimately. Through door-knocking and face-to-face conversations, she discovered the true essence of Warren County. It’s the little moments, like receiving a hug from a grateful citizen, Sharon, that have solidified her purpose in this election.
Wanzer’s conversations painted a vivid picture of the community’s pulse. From the elderly couple mourning the loss of their grandson to opioids, highlighting a devastating issue plaguing hundreds of families, to the challenges of affordable housing, she felt their pain. With rising interest rates pushing homeownership further out of reach for young families and the pressing need for workforce housing, Wanzer feels an urgent call to action.
Her passion for the community stems from her deep-rooted history with Warren County. Her childhood memories, marked by streets she still recognizes, have informed her mission. Unlike her opponent, she emphasizes her genuine connection with the people, having grown up among them. Her vision transcends political rhetoric; it’s about restoring hope and trust for her ‘people’.
But it’s not just about identifying problems. Wanzer is solution-focused, emphasizing the need for national builders to invest in the community by contributing to workforce housing and supporting local businesses.
She recalls her experiences working in local factories, understanding firsthand the sweat and toil residents put into their daily lives. It’s this work ethic she wishes to represent and champion in her role, ensuring those who’ve given so much to the county are acknowledged and supported.
Host Mike McCool of the Royal Examiner recognized the enormity of what Wanzer has taken on, especially for a first-time candidate. Yet, there’s a universal sentiment that often, the most passionate advocates emerge from genuine concern rather than political ambition.
As the conversation wrapped up, Wanzer didn’t miss the opportunity to thank the community for their unwavering support, emphasizing the weight of every vote. She believes in the power of representation, especially from someone who has walked the same streets, faced the same challenges, and shared the same dreams for Warren County.
Skip Rogers Pitches Vision for Town’s Transformation
Council Hopeful Spotlights Town Revamp and Youth Engagement.
In a recent conversation at the Royal Examiner studio, Mike McCool spoke with Skip Rogers, a current council member now vying for re-election to the town council in an upcoming special election. Rogers shed light on his motivations for serving, his vision for the town, and the primary concerns he hears from the community.
Having been appointed to the council around a year ago, Rogers seeks to take the role on for a more extended period, driven by his dedication to addressing town issues. One of his core concerns lies with the town’s aging infrastructure, particularly dilapidated buildings that, in his opinion, have been sorely neglected since he set up his company on Chester Street in 2009. Beyond the apparent aesthetic problems, Rogers draws attention to the deeper issues tied to these decaying structures, such as drug activities, deplorable living conditions, and issues concerning the youth.
Speaking of the younger generation, Rogers passionately advocates for a youth center, highlighting its pivotal role in past community life. He points out the significance of partnerships – both with private industry and the county – to ensure the fruition of projects like these. In his view, the town’s commitment of $75,000, spread over two years for the youth center, is a small price to pay for the community’s future.
The relationship with county partners, he believes, is essential and has room for improvement. Besides this, Rogers also speaks of the town’s infrastructure, citing the ongoing water issues that need a comprehensive solution, encompassing a realistic one, three, and five-year plan. Furthermore, he believes that the town needs not just a comprehensive plan but a business plan, drawing from his 40 years of business experience.
Overall, the sentiment from Rogers is clear: the town needs vision. By focusing on fundamental issues, like infrastructure, youth, and partnerships, Rogers believes the town can embark on a transformation journey. The upcoming elections, in his eyes, offer a unique opportunity to usher in fresh perspectives and ideas, bringing about much-needed change.
The forthcoming Tuesday election is a crucial moment for the town’s future. Rogers’s commitment to building better infrastructure, supporting youth, and fostering stronger partnerships echoes the sentiments of many townsfolk. As early voting concludes, the community waits in anticipation to cast their ballots, hoping for a brighter tomorrow.
Election Countdown: Foreman’s Grassroots Movement Shakes Up District 31
Grassroots Momentum and the Future of Virginia’s Education, Health, and Environment.
Mike McCool sat down with Steve Foreman, the Democratic candidate for District 31 House of Delegates, a potential representative for a district of roughly 80,000 people. The conversation provided insight into Foreman’s campaign journey, his vision for the district, and the challenges facing Virginia.
Foreman detailed his grassroots campaign approach, underlining the importance of door-knocking and engaging with the community firsthand. The immense support from volunteers and especially his wife, who handled the campaign’s finances, has been a testament to the community’s faith in his vision.
Foreman’s campaign stands out in its commitment to small donations. In a previous reporting cycle, they ranked seventh in the state for donations under $100, demonstrating genuine grassroots support. These engagements are not just about votes but about connecting and understanding the constituents’ hopes and concerns.
When asked about his plans if elected, Foreman emphasized two main issues: education and mental health. Schools in Virginia have been historically underfunded, and Foreman hopes to influence how the Senate’s apportioned money for education is utilized. On the mental health front, he noted the critical need for reform and action. Foreman is optimistic about changing the narrative surrounding drug and alcohol addiction, moving away from viewing it as a moral issue and focusing on its medical aspects.
Foreman also highlighted his concerns regarding potential rollbacks on gun laws and women’s reproductive rights. He believes retrenchment on these rights will be detrimental to Virginia, emphasizing the importance of a well-thought-out approach rather than a black-and-white perspective. He fears that the already existing doctor shortage will worsen if there’s a rollback on reproductive rights in Virginia.
Another issue close to Foreman’s heart is the environment. Concerns about Youngkin’s decision to roll back protections, the threat of invasive plants, and the underfunding of state parks were topics of discussion. He believes investing in state parks will not only enhance the environment but will also boost the economy of surrounding communities. Additionally, Foreman hopes to address challenges in child care, health care, and support for working families.
In wrapping up, Foreman encouraged participation in the upcoming Vote Library Bingo Bash on November 3rd at On-Cue, 206 E. Main Street in Front Royal, emphasizing its importance in the community. He also shared a quote from former President Jimmy Carter, reminding citizens of their shared responsibility for the common good. In a bid to ensure fairness and transparency in the electoral process, Foreman praised the efforts of the Royal Examiner in providing a platform for all candidates.
Foreman’s campaign journey, rooted in direct community engagement and a vision for a better Virginia, epitomizes his dedication and commitment to the district. With Election Day on November 7th, the constituents have a crucial decision to make, but as Foreman aptly puts it, there’s “no excuse not to vote.”
For more information on Steve Foreman, click here to visit his website.
