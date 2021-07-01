Connect with us

Glenn Youngkin unveils plan to restore Academic Standard of Excellence in Virginia Schools

Published

3 hours ago

on

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021,  political outsider, successful business leader, and Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin delivered remarks outlining the first part of his comprehensive education plan.

“This campaign is about making Virginia the best state, the best place to live and work and raise a family, and there is nothing more critical to Virginia’s future than education. Education has the power to lift people up, to lift people out, to provide opportunities that they can only dream about, to realize the most vivid dreams. It gives every child a chance – every child – and when I’m governor, we will all be about giving every child a chance, to learn, to grow, to succeed, to believe. That’s what Virginia is all about,” said Youngkin.

Detailing the first part of his education plan, Youngkin said, “We must have the courage to set high standards. We must have the courage to invest in our students, in our teachers, in our facilities, and then we must demand results from our schools. As part of the first phase of my plan to restore excellence in Virginia schools, we’re going to raise standards. We’re going to absolutely create transparency, and we’re going to demand school accountability, and we are going to raise our sights on student achievement because student success should not merely be a talking point in Richmond. It is the pathway to unlimited success, and every Virginia child should be on that pathway.”

“On day one, I will sign an executive order returning Virginia’s schools to pre-McAuliffe standards. No longer will Virginia race to the bottom when it comes to expectations. We are setting high standards. Second, I will direct the Virginia Department of Education to protect advanced math classes and the use of advanced diplomas. We all know that our students need proficiency in subjects like math, to be fluent in the economy of the future. Third, we will refocus on the fundamentals of reading, writing, and math.”


“I’m tired of politicians lowering standards, lowering standards and yet calling it a success, setting our sights on the lowest common denominator instead of the highest hopes of our children. So here’s a simple fact: when he was governor, Terry McAuliffe and his political appointees lowered standards, and he dragged our children’s performance down with those diminished expectations.”

“I have a vision for the children of Virginia, that they would not just survive, but they would thrive in Virginia’s classrooms, that they would be challenged to reach their full potential, that they would have a rigorous curriculum that would prepare them for the workplace of the future, for the college opportunity of the future, and that all of our children will see their dream opportunity here in Virginia.”

The first part of Youngkin’s education plan will focus on Schools, Students, and Studies, and identifies key actions that can be taken to restore excellence in Virginia’s schools, including:

SCHOOLS
o Restore the standards by which our schools are measured to actual standards of excellence.
o Improve school measurement metrics so we can all see how our schools are doing and where help is most needed.
o Increase the number of Academic-Year governor’s Schools, like the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, with a variety of subject areas.
o Ensure schools are never again closed unnecessarily for extended periods of time.

STUDENTS
o Ensure all children can read, write, and understand math by third grade.
o Equip our students to be the top-performing students in the country.
o Ensure students with disabilities receive all the services, support, and procedural protections they are entitled to – and listen to parents and students.
o Put the power back in the hands of parents by providing them with the information they need to make the best decisions for their children.

STUDIES
o Offer more advanced math opportunities instead of holding students back from achievement.
o Direct the Department of Education to preserve advanced math classes and the use of advanced diplomas.
o Teach kids how to think, not what to think. Encourage critical thinking instead of Critical Race Theory.
o Remove politics from the classroom and teach all U.S. history — the good and the bad.

Town Talk: A conversation with Jay Butler, candidate for Supervisor in Warren County, Happy Creek District

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 17, 2021

By

In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jay Butler. Jay is running for the Board of Supervisors in the Happy Creek District in Warren County. A few points of his platform are:

  • Ensure that similar incidents like the recent EDA scandal do not occur again in Warren County by critical inquiry and scrutiny of budgets
  • Support our First Responders
  • Scrutinize our School Board budgets to ensure funds are used for the best outcomes for our students

For more information, visit his campaign Facebook page.

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. All local candidates are invited to participate in this 'Meet the Candidate' series.

Town Talk: A conversation with Vicky Cook, candidate for Supervisor in Warren County, Fork District

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 8, 2021

By

In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Vicky Cook. Vicky is running for the Board of Supervisors in the Fork District in Warren County.

Vicky has lived in Virginia for over 25 years and considers Warren County her home. Vicky is married to her former Naval Aviator husband of 25 years. They are retired and have been full-time residents of Warren County for over 7 years. They have four children and six grandchildren, two of which attended Leslie Fox Elementary, Warren County Middle, and Warren County High Schools.

Vicky says she has the ability to look at the “big picture” and that will make her a valuable addition to the Warren County Board of Supervisors. With her experience, knowledge, and integrity, she will bring the proper oversight, transparency, and accountability to the county government operations, economic growth, and county infrastructures.

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. All local candidates are invited to participate in this 'Meet the Candidate' series.


 

Town Talk: A conversation with Josh Ludwig, candidate for Supervisor in Frederick County

Published

3 months ago

on

April 10, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Josh Ludwig. Josh is running for the Board of Supervisors in the Shawnee District, Frederick County.

Josh says he chose to run because as a local citizen it seems that the current leadership has strayed from that focus.  He feels we need to support our local economy, small business owners, and schools.

Josh says, “This he says can best be achieved when we present our citizens whom we serve with as much information as possible. For too long we have allowed budgets to become vague in details, raised property taxes either by rate increase or assessment and increased taxes on meals as a way to supplement our spending. We need a more analyzed approach instead of the same old raise taxes approach. I’m committed to budget transparency, lower taxes, and our individual rights as citizens, community members, and business owners.”

On May 15, 2021, there will be a Firehouse Primary (Republican Party Canvas) at the Millwood Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester, VA  22602. If you live in the Shawnee District in Frederick County you are urged to vote for your next Republican Supervisors. This election will determine the Republican candidate who will be on the ballot in November.


For more information and to contact Josh, go to his website at www.JoshELudwig.com

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.

Town Talk: A conversation with Glenn Youngkin, candidate for Virginia Governor

Published

5 months ago

on

February 15, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Glenn Youngkin. Glenn says he is not a politician. He is a homegrown Virginian, and has spent the last 30 years raising his family, serving in his church, building his business, and creating jobs. Glenn also says he is guided by his faith, conservative values, and an unshakeable belief that Virginia should be the best.

Glenn said, “Political insiders and career politicians in Richmond are failing our Commonwealth with lives lost, businesses closed, jobs lost, and our basic rights challenged like never before. Together, we can bring a new day to Virginia with fresh ideas, shared values, and innovative solutions to rebuild and reimagine Virginia’s future.”

Glenn also announced the launch of his Election Integrity Task Force. As a political-outsider and business leader, Youngkin’s targeted five-point plan aims to ensure both Virginia’s election integrity and trust in the results.

“This is not a Democrat issue or a Republican issue, it’s a democracy issue,” said Youngkin. “Both parties have long raised concerns, and we must restore Americans’ faith in the integrity of our elections. I am proposing five common-sense steps to establish legal voting standards for our election processes. Virginians should not worry that votes aren’t counted properly or that improper voting occurred. I will ensure that all legal votes will count in Virginia. I hope all Virginians will join my campaign’s official Election Integrity Task Force and stand up for our democracy.”


Youngkin says he will make election integrity a top priority.  “All Virginians deserve a voting process in which they have faith, and election results they trust. Complicated ten-point plans never get done, and we need results. ”

Glenn’s five-point election integrity plan consists of straightforward and common-sense actions:

 Establish a politically independent and transparent Virginia Department of Elections;

 Update voter rolls monthly to provide accurate voter information;

 Strengthen Virginia’s voter identification in all methods of voting;

 Verify all mail-in applications and ballots are legitimate and timely; and

 Ensure ballot-counting integrity by requiring observer presence and the audit of voting machines.

Virginians can support Glenn’s plan and join his Election Integrity Task Force by signing up here.

Ensuring trust in the election process and election results is paramount. Election integrity is a bi-partisan issue with long-established concerns among both political parties. In 2016, a YouGov survey found that 42% of Democrats believed the 2016 election was “rigged.”

Learn more about Glenn in this Town Talk.

 

 

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.

Town Talk: A conversation with Pete Snyder, candidate for Virginia Governor

Published

5 months ago

on

February 9, 2021

By

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Pete Snyder. Pete Snyder is a small business owner, a serial entrepreneur, an innovator, and a problem solver.

Pete started his first company from his apartment when he was 26 years old. That company, New Media Strategies, became the world’s first and one of the largest social media marketing companies.

Under Pete’s leadership, New Media Strategies was named by Inc. Magazine as one of the “500 Fastest Growing Companies in America” for three years in a row. Pete also built an award-winning corporate culture, as both Washingtonian Magazine and Washington Business Journal named New Media Strategies one of the area’s “Best Places to Work.” Snyder was honored by Fortune Small Business for his innovative management style when they named him one of the “Best Bosses in America.”

Find more about Pete Snyder at https://petesnyder.com/.


Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.

Front Royal Election 2020: A conversation with Mike McCool, Candidate for Mayor Front Royal

Published

8 months ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. The Royal Examiner asked Michael Graham, a former Town Manager of Front Royal to host these conversations. As a former Town Manager, Michael has an insight into the issues facing the Town and hopefully be able to bring out from each candidate their vision and plan if they are to be elected in the November 3rd election.

In this conversation, Michael has another conversation with Mike McCool. McCool is seeking to be the next Front Royal Mayor.

All local candidates have been invited to participate in this 'Meet the Candidate' series.

In this conversation, Michael has another conversation with Mike McCool. McCool is seeking to be the next Front Royal Mayor.

All local candidates have been invited to participate in this ‘Meet the Candidate’ series. Please be sure to vote.

