Gloria Jean “Jeannie” Williams (1942 – 2021)

Gloria Jean “Jeannie” Williams, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Greg Amos officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Jeannie was born on November 8, 1942, in Front Royal to the late Leonard Blesson Talbott and Alma Belle Gooch Talbott. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Charles “Jug” Dudley Williams; brother, Charles “Charlie” Talbott; sister, Betty Elaine Williams; two sons, Charles Scott Williams and Donald “Donnie” Williams and two daughters-in-law, Connie Williams and Kelly Williams.

She enjoyed many things in life, but what she loved the most was having family around. She loved swimming, singing, family events, watching her daily soap operas, going to Virginia Beach on vacation, and visiting her sister Mable and her mother. She was a homemaker and loved every minute of it.

Survivors include her two sons, Ronnie Williams of Front Royal and Steve Williams of White Post, Virginia; three daughters, Tracey Clegg (Sampson) of Marshall, Virginia, Lisa Hayes (Mike) of Winchester, Virginia and Shelly Dietzler (Colin) of Front Royal; five sisters, Eleanor Butler of Texas, Barbara Ramey of Front Royal, Brenda Barton of Front Royal, Mable Dacheux of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Nancy Deneen of West Virginia; sister-in-law, Darlene Brown of Front Royal; fifteen grandchildren, four of which she raised as her own, Amanda, Ashley, Stephanie and Erica; 26 great-grandchildren and one she raised as her own, Brianna and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Junior Talbott, Joseph Williams, Ashley Williams (Morel), David Clegg, Jamie Clegg, and Cody Clegg.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brianna McCormick, Shawn White, Mackenzie Clegg, and Haley Anderson.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.