GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story, by Rich Follett and Larry Dahlke, set in the 1930’s in the Shenandoah Valley and the Depression has hit the valley residents. This story is being presented by Selah Theatre Project, in partnership with Lord Fairfax Community College on December 10-12 & 17-19, 2021. The diverse cast of actors from Winchester, Frederick, Clarke and Warren Counties are mixed with community actors, young actors ages 6-13 and LFCC students.

The two-act musical is partly based on real Valley families and events during the Great Depression, when families needed work and the CCC was providing jobs creating the Skyline Drive on the Blue Ridge. For the Thorne family, many promises are made. The Pineville Christmas Eve pageant will not be complete without its Christmas Cedar Tree. But, the blizzard of ’33 is causing havoc on the family members trying to get home for Christmas through the blinding snowstorm. It’s Christmas Eve – anything is possible on Christmas Eve. Hard times, an argument over a tree, a baby born at Christmas, a little girl lost in the snow, redbirds and angels… and a miraculous homecoming.

“It is our third time producing GLORY BEA, however, this time feels very special,” says director LaTasha Do’zia. “The collaboration of students, young kids and community members really brings the Christmas spirit to life for any person,” she continues, “It truly is a family favorite as well as a community favorite.”

“We are excited to partner with LFCC to bring live theater back to Middletown, especially with our first production being a locally written play that was performed at Wayside Theater when it was open,” says producer and Middletown citizen, Paige Ulevich. Ulevich praises the cast of Glory Bea: Kameryia Diamond, Naomi Greenwalt, Andrew and Cameron Joyner, Lillian Peterson, Erica Reisinger, Ben Rickman, Amber Shayeb, Will Speakman, Matthew Taday, and starring little Lillian Orndorff as Glory Bea.

“This partnership between a community theatre and community college sets the tone for how the arts can and should be integrated within a community,” says Do’zia.

GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story will be performed at Lord Fairfax Community College in the William H. McCoy Theatre on December 10-12 & 17-19, 2021. Tickets are $15 for General Admission/$12 for Students or Seniors 55+. Patrons are being asked to bring an unwrapped toy for Embrace Treatment Foster Care. Seating is limited.

WHAT:

Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story

By Rich Follett & Larry Dahlke

Directed by Latasha Do’zia

Music Directed by Rich Follett and Amber Shayeb

WHERE:

William H. McCoy Theatre

Lord Fairfax Community College

173 Skirmisher Lane | Middletown, VA 22645

WHEN:

December 10, 11, 17, 18 at 7pm

December 12, 19 at 3pm

MISSION:

To encourage all people to embrace the arts as an adventure of daily living. We make arts education and experiences affordable, accessible, and available to every member of our community.

WHO WE ARE:

Selah Theatre Project is an all volunteer, not-for-profit organization located in Winchester, VA. LaTasha Do’zia, the founding artistic director, produced the company’s first children’s show in 2012 with a small budget, but lots of support from family and friends. Selah Theatre Project has since become the leading year-round dramatic arts education programming in the northern Shenandoah Valley.

is an all volunteer, not-for-profit organization located in Winchester, VA. LaTasha Do’zia, the founding artistic director, produced the company’s first children’s show in 2012 with a small budget, but lots of support from family and friends. Selah Theatre Project has since become the leading year-round dramatic arts education programming in the northern Shenandoah Valley. Selah Theatre Project provides the opportunity to create theatre together in an educational, supportive, and professional environment for all walks of life. We produce 8 seasonal productions involving our four companies: Selah Teen Ensemble, Selah Young Actors Ensemble, Colored People Repertory Ensemble and Community Theatre Ensemble. Selah offers pre-professional theatrical training for teens and theatre classes for kids of all ages. We provide affordable artistic opportunities to students regardless of ability to pay.