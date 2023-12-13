Glow Party, Laser Light Shows, Street Performers, Apple Drop, Family Fun Run and Lots More Planned for 2024 New Year’s Celebration in Old Town Winchester

The City of Winchester, VA, Old Town Winchester, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester Economic Development Authority, and Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® have partnered to organize a New Year’s Celebration event throughout the day and evening on Sunday, December 31, 2023 and the morning of Monday, January 1, 2024 at various locations in Winchester, VA.

First Night Winchester at the MSV

Celebrate First Night at the MSV! Enjoy FREE family-oriented entertainment and admission by donation to the MSV galleries, Glen Burnie House, and gardens.

In the galleries building, Magic Shows will take place at 10 a.m. & noon (ticket required), the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center will present programs at 2 & 4 p.m. (ticket required), and balloon animal making & face painting will take place from noon to 3 p.m. (no ticket required).

Light snacks and drinks will be available for purchase in the Museum Store from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Artists of all ages are also invited to participate in the First Night Winchester Coloring Contest! This annual MSV tradition includes prizes for the winners from each age group, and the winning coloring sheets will be on display on December 31.

On New Year’s Eve, the galleries building will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and The Trails at the MSV will be open from 7 a.m. to dusk.

Get tickets for the shows at www.themsv.org/fnw24 or by calling 540-662-1473, ext. 240; early registration encouraged as space is limited.

Ring in the New Year in Old Town Winchester

Make dinner reservations or enjoy live entertainment at one of Old Town Winchester’s many fine dining establishments and entertainment venues. FREE family-friendly entertainment will take place on the walking mall and at several venues from 5 p.m. until midnight including:

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. James Wood High School Jazz Band performance in the Grand Ball Room at The George Washington Hotel, A Wyndham Grand Hotel.

James Wood High School Jazz Band performance in the Grand Ball Room at The George Washington Hotel, A Wyndham Grand Hotel. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Street performers along walking mall including fire jugglers, magicians, and more.

Street performers along walking mall including fire jugglers, magicians, and more. 5 p.m. to Midnight Grab a selfie with friends! New Year’s Eve themed backdrops will be located at Bright Box Theater, The George Washington Hotel, Winchester Brew Works and Vibrissa Restaurant and Brewery. Stop by all four locations to snap and share photos!

Grab a selfie with friends! New Year’s Eve themed backdrops will be located at Bright Box Theater, The George Washington Hotel, Winchester Brew Works and Vibrissa Restaurant and Brewery. Stop by all four locations to snap and share photos! 6 p.m. to Midnight Glow Party (with DJ) and Laser Light Shows at the Old Court house Civil War Museum 6 p.m. Glow Party with DJ 7 p.m. Laser Light Show (‘60s and ‘70s music) 7:30 p.m. Glow Party with DJ 8:30 p.m. Laser Light Show (‘80s music) 10 p.m. Laser Light Show (‘90s music) 10:30 p.m. Glow Party with DJ 11:40 p.m. Laser Light Show Midnight Apple Drop

Glow Party (with DJ) and Laser Light Shows at the Old Court house Civil War Museum

Visit www.thebloom.com for a full listing of activities and events on New Year’s Eve in Old Town Winchester. Local non-profits will be in Old Town selling glow bracelets as a fundraiser for their organizations.

FREE parking is available in the four downtown Autoparks from 12:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 12:00 p.m. New Year’s Day!

Race into the New Year at the New Year’s Day Fun Run

Kickoff 2024 with family wellness by participating in the New Year’s Day Fun Run on the trails at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Runners should plan to arrive at 8 a.m., and the Fun Run begins promptly at 9 a.m. The 2.4-mile course will weave runners through the beautiful and historic MSV campus. Post race, enjoy music by Summit Events and great food from Donut Dive and Billy Sous.

Adults – $35

12 and Under – $25

Sign up online at www.thebloom.com

The Fun Run is limited to 250 participants.

Special thanks to our generous partners: Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Monoflo International, Procter & Gamble, CNB Bank, Partlow Insurance, Valley Health Wellness & Fitness, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber – Young Professionals Group, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Johnny Blue, Summit Events, Mosaic Church, and Emerald Owl Productions.