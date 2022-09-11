Connect with us

Real Estate

Good news for buyers as home prices cool

Published

2 hours ago

on

The red-hot real estate market is slowly cooling as sellers in big markets lower their prices, according to brokerage firms.

Notable in the market are urban areas in California and Utah, where prices were often set unrealistically high, Redfin reports. The highest number of price drops on homes occurred in July in Boise, Idaho, where sellers lowered prices on 70 percent of homes for sale. In Salt Lake City, 56 percent of sellers lowered their prices in July. In fact, more than 15 percent of home sellers dropped their prices in July throughout all metro areas.

This trend may well affect areas throughout the country.

Rising interest rates have cooled expectations across the board. Rates that remained under 4 percent since 2019 are rising to about 5 to 6 percent. As buyers become a little less available, this should mean that the supply of houses on the market will rise.


Sellers should expect to see their homes on the market for 30 days or more, and they should price their homes in line with the market from the start. Some sellers showed unrealistic expectations about what prices their homes would fetch, Redfin says. Part of that problem was the seller grapevine, with people listening to the prices neighbors were getting on their homes and trying to win big themselves.

For now, even with higher interest rates, buyers should begin to have more choices and better prices.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Real Estate

Should you buy an existing home or build new?

Published

2 days ago

on

September 9, 2022

By

Do you want to become a homeowner but can’t decide if buying an existing home or building a new one is the best option? Here are a few things to consider.

New home
The cost of building a home can quickly escalate when choosing the finishings. Keep in mind that you must also pay taxes on the value of the purchase. However, you can be sure you’ll move into a home that suits your tastes.

Additionally, building a new home requires you to be involved in the entire process, mainly because you must make various decisions and supervise the construction. Delays can also sometimes push back your move-in date.

Finally, although you may have more land options in a developing area, remember to ask about future road and service developments to avoid unpleasant surprises in a few years.


Existing home
When you buy an existing home, you generally get what you see. However, you may have to factor in renovation costs for things like new windows and updated plumbing. You may also have to set aside your style preferences and visualize the property’s potential during viewings.

The amount of time you invest in buying an existing home depends on how many properties you visit and the extent of the renovations you want to make.

In addition, buying an existing property gives you the advantage of starting out in an already well-developed neighborhood. However, this may limit your options.

Once you’ve decided, contact a real estate broker or developer to make your project a reality.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Real Estate

The pros and cons of refinancing your mortgage

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 30, 2022

By

Many homeowners refinance their mortgages to free up extra cash for large projects. However, before making this decision, you must understand the implications. Here’s a look at the advantages and disadvantages of mortgage refinancing.

The advantages
Mortgage refinancing allows you to borrow large sums of money at a lower interest rate than most personal loans and credit cards. This type of financing is beneficial for urgent and costly home repairs like fixing a leaky roof or unstable foundation. The money can also be used to buy a car or contribute to a retirement savings plan. Additionally, many people refinance their mortgages to help consolidate their debts and pay less interest.

The disadvantages
You must keep in mind that the money obtained through mortgage refinancing is debt that’s secured against your home. Therefore, if you run into major financial problems, you may find yourself without a home. While your lender might not mind if you borrow $50,000 against your home to pay for a trip around the world, you must ask yourself if it’s worth the risk. It’s also important to ask your creditor about extra costs associated with refinancing.

Talk to a local mortgage broker to make an informed decision.

Front Royal Virginia

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Real Estate

Buying a home within your means: what does it mean?

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 24, 2022

By

House-hunting is exciting. However, don’t allow your enthusiasm to make you lose sight of the realities of your financial situation. It’s not enough to qualify for a mortgage. You must also ensure you can make the payments over the next 15, 25, or 30 years. Here are a few things to consider to avoid running into trouble.

The one-third rule
Many financial professionals advise against spending more than one-third of your net income on your mortgage payments. You may be able to afford a larger payment, and your lender may agree to modify your agreement. Still, you should give yourself a buffer to ensure you have money on hand for an emergency.

Total debt
You must consider all your debt when determining much you can afford to pay towards your mortgage every month. This is a significant factor for financial institutions and helps them determine how much they’ll let you borrow. For example, if your mortgage, car, and credit card payments take up half your net monthly income, the bank may consider you a high risk and lend you less money.

Other costs
Always keep in mind that the cost of buying a house doesn’t stop at the mortgage. You must also factor in expenses like maintenance, repairs, and municipal taxes when making your calculations.


Get personalized advice from a financial or real estate professional to avoid costly mistakes.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Real Estate

Virginia home prices still climbing, but cooling market brings moderation

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 23, 2022

By

According to the July 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 11,346 homes sold in Virginia in July 2022. This is nearly 26% fewer than July 2021, the sharpest year-over-year drop in more than seven years. Overall, sales activity has been moderating from last year’s level in Virginia since last fall.

While total sales activity continues to slow down considerably, home prices in the market are still climbing. At $385,000, the July median sales price in Virginia rose nearly 7% from a year ago, a gain of $25,000.

While the price trajectory is still creeping upward, indicators suggest that the upward pressure is easing. “In most price segments, homes are still selling for more than the listing price, on average. However, that ratio has been inching down for several months,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey. “We aren’t seeing quite as many bidding wars as we did just a few months ago, and we expect price growth will moderate even more as the market activity continues to cool.” The average sold-to-ask price ratio across the state was 101.2%, down from 102.4% last month (June 2022), and down from 101.8% last July.

While Virginia’s statewide inventory of homes still remains low, in many local housing markets around the commonwealth, the supply of active listings is growing. About half of all counties and independent cities in the state had more active listings at the end of July compared to a year ago.


“The expanding supply is good news for buyers in the market,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price. “Buyers’ purchasing power has been impacted by elevated inflation and rising mortgage rates. The slowdown in sales activity we’ve seen in many areas of the state is resulting in a buildup of available homes.”

The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®Click here to view the full July 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Real Estate

Ask the expert: What are contingencies in a real estate deal?

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 19, 2022

By

A contingent offer is a standard way that buyers agree to purchase a home if certain conditions are met. If the conditions are not met, then the buyer can back out of a sale.

For example, the home inspection is the most common contingency. Most buyers are not willing to spend money on inspections unless they can back out of the purchase or renegotiate it at the end of the process.

A home inspection can reveal all sorts of problems, from mold to bad floor joists. It is one contingency that is nearly always made on a sale.

A mortgage contingency is also common. This protects the buyer and the seller from a situation where the buyer can’t get a loan to cover the sale price. The buyer has a certain amount of time to get a loan. He may think he has the mortgage lined up, but things happen. If he can’t get a lender to agree to the loan, then the buyer can back out of the agreement. This wastes everyone’s time, and there is also an appraisal contingency.


The appraisal contingency is good for the buyer because it helps ensure the property is worth what he is paying for it. In this case, a lender hires a third party to put a value on the property. If the value is less than the buyer is paying, then the buyer can cancel the deal.

You might hear of non-contingency deals in hot real estate markets.

These can be very risky for buyers and sellers.

You might hear of them in a case where the price is low, and the buyers have cash. In this situation, the buyers sign the contract without an inspection. It is somewhat risky for the seller because the buyers could sue if something dramatically wrong with the property. On the other hand, it is terribly risky for the buyer because they don’t know the property’s pitfalls.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Jenspiration

Real Estate and Community News (July/August 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Published

4 weeks ago

on

August 12, 2022

By

COMMUNITY NEWS:

House of Hope

  • Check out Facebook page to read about a great mentor and resident story.

Humane Society of Warren County

  • Waggin’ for Dragons
    August 6, 2022 – River Access at the Front Royal Golf Course
    We brought in over $19,000 for the Humane Society, Chamber of Commerce, and United Way.  Rugged Terrain Crossfit WON the boat race bringing home the trophy!  The Rotary River Rats won Team Spirit and Most Funds Raised awards.

Chamber of Commerce

  • After Hours will be hosted by City National Bank this month on August 23. Come out at 5:30pm to enjoy networking, snacks, and maybe a little live music by House of Hope resident Ed McCurdy!

REAL ESTATE:

Warren County Market Report for July 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR


Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for July 2022. There has been a jump in listings.

In general summary:

  1. New Listings are UP 17.2%
  2. New Pending DOWN  -19.63%
  3. Closed sales are DOWN -19.2%
  4. Average Median Sold  $320,000
  5. Average Days on Market 23

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

Resource: July 2022  Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated August 2022

Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
75°
Mostly Cloudy
6:50 am7:27 pm EDT
Feels like: 75°F
Wind: 3mph SSW
Humidity: 86%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 5
MonTueWed
82/59°F
79/55°F
79/57°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Sep
11
Sun
10:00 am 21st Georgia Infantry – Civil Wa... @ Sky Meadows State Park
21st Georgia Infantry – Civil Wa... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 11 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
21st Georgia Infantry - Civil War Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Sept. 10, 2022: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sept. 11, 2022: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil[...]
10:00 am Girl Scouts Love State Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Girl Scouts Love State Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 11 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Girl Scouts Love State Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Visitor Center. See the park, yourself in the park, and take action – this day is all for Girl Scouts! Join Girl Scouts from across the state in this national event to show your love[...]
4:30 pm Skyline Indie Film Fest @ Alamo Drafthouse
Skyline Indie Film Fest @ Alamo Drafthouse
Sep 11 @ 4:30 pm – Sep 12 @ 9:00 pm
Skyline Indie Film Fest @ Alamo Drafthouse
The Skyline Indie Film Fest will screen over 50 films during the four-day event. Most screenings will take place in person while others will be virtual. Sept. 8: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9:[...]
Sep
14
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Sep 14 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Sep
16
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Sep 16 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
 
Sep
18
Sun
8:00 am Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
Sep 18 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
2022 Valley View Hard Cider Challenge 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon Race begins and ends at Valley View Farm, 1550 Leeds Manor Rd, Delaplane, VA.  The event is sponsored by Sky Meadows State Park and[...]
12:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 18 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects[...]
Sep
21
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Sep 21 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Sep
23
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Sep 23 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
 
Sep
24
Sat
10:00 am Adults vs. Kids Kickball Tournament @ Bing Crosby Park - Field #2
Adults vs. Kids Kickball Tournament @ Bing Crosby Park - Field #2
Sep 24 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Adults vs. Kids Kickball Tournament @ Bing Crosby Park - Field #2
 