Good reasons to get moving outdoors

If you’ve been staying in shape by working out at home, kudos to you for prioritizing your health. Nevertheless, it’s a good idea to also move outside regularly. Here are a few reasons why you should commit to getting more exercise outdoors.

To reduce your level of stress. Being active outside is one of the best ways to mitigate the effects of stress. There’s a direct correlation between contact with the outdoors and a reduction in cortisol levels, which is the hormone associated with stress. Additionally, being outdoors stimulates the production of mood-enhancing hormones.

To improve the quality of your sleep. Exercising outdoors generates healthy physical fatigue and mental relaxation, two essentials for having a restful sleep. In addition, receiving an ample amount of natural light has a positive effect on your circadian cycle. The result? You sleep soundly and wake up feeling energized.

To connect with your loved ones. Being active outside with others is a great way to foster moments of togetherness and to strengthen your ties with the people you care about. Consider walking with a family member, playing golf with a friend, or cycling with your kids.

To make your immune system stronger. Regular physical activity stimulates the immune system. However, when it takes place outdoors, the benefits are maximized due to you being exposed to contaminants present in the air. It’s therefore in everyone’s best interest to get into the habit of exercising outside.

To slow down the development of osteoporosis. Being active outdoors has a beneficial effect on your bones. This is because thanks to the sun, you fill up on vitamin D, which helps your body absorb calcium. The combination of calcium and vitamin D helps keep bones strong. To prevent osteoporosis without taking supplements, all you need to do is get moving outside for just a few minutes every day.

Visit your municipality’s website to discover what parks, sports fields, trails, bike paths, and swimming pools are located in your community.