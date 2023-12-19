Legislative Update
GOP Lawmakers Challenge Treasury on COVID-19 Fund Management
Congressional Letter Demands Rollback of Rule Extending Use of ARP Funds.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a bold move, Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA), Chairman of the Republican Study Committee’s (RSC) Budget and Spending Task Force, along with RSC Chairman Kevin Hern (R-OK), and 34 other Congressional members, have sent a strongly-worded letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The correspondence demands the Treasury Department withdraw an Interim Final Rule (IFR) that extends the use of unspent COVID-19 funds from the 2021 American Rescue Plan (ARP).
The IFR allows state and local governments to obligate COVID funds past the original December 31, 2024, deadline by submitting a spending plan by April 30, 2024. This rule has been criticized by the GOP lawmakers for failing to comply with congressional statutes and potentially leading to further inflation and wasteful government spending.
Brittany Madni, Executive Vice President of the Economic Policy Innovation Center (EPIC), echoed these concerns. EPIC supports the letter, asserting that the Biden Administration’s handling of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF) reflects government waste and a critical opportunity for taxpayer savings. The EPIC criticizes the Treasury’s new Hoarding Rule for allowing states to reserve funds for later unspecified uses.
The letter lists examples of what the signatories consider inappropriate uses of SLFRF funds, ranging from golf course improvements to funding for sports stadiums and entertainment venues. The GOP representatives argue that such expenditures stray from the fund’s original purpose of supporting COVID-19 response and recovery.
As the Biden Administration approaches its final year of the first term, the letter raises questions about the political deployment of these funds. With approximately $152 billion of the SLFRF still unobligated, the letter urges the Treasury to exercise care in managing the program.
The lawmakers also claim that the Treasury’s actions violate the Anti-Deficiency Act (ADA), which prohibits the department from expending and obligating funds inconsistently with Congress’s direction. The letter demands an immediate explanation or withdrawal of the regulations.
The signatories conclude that increased oversight of the Executive Branch’s use of emergency COVID-19 funding is imperative. They argue that the SLFRF program, in particular, requires more scrutiny and accuse the Biden Administration and Treasury of mismanaging and unlawfully expanding the program for political purposes.
This letter signifies a significant challenge from Congressional Republicans to the Treasury Department’s handling of COVID-19 funds. The outcome of this dispute could have far-reaching implications for the management of federal emergency funding.
Full letter here.
Legislative Update
Congressman Cline Proposes Accountability for Use of Federal Grants in Universities
New Bill Seeks to Curtail Funding of DEI Programs with Taxpayer Money.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA) has introduced a significant piece of legislation, the Federal Grant Accountability Act, aimed at ensuring higher education institutions use federal grant money exclusively for research projects. The bill emerged in response to concerns over the use of taxpayer-funded grants for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives within universities.
This legislative move follows testimonies from university presidents about the growing issue of antisemitism on college campuses. The hearings, held by the House Education and Workforce Committee, revealed that while some universities are judiciously utilizing grants for scientific research, others are channeling these funds into DEI activities.
Under the new bill, universities would be required to report the allocation of indirect cost reimbursements, providing transparency in the federal grant-making process. The Act also seeks to limit federal agencies from distributing funds at an indirect rate higher than the lower rate offered to private organizations.
Congressman Cline emphasized the importance of safeguarding taxpayer dollars. He expressed concern over universities using grant money as a “slush fund” to promote what he terms “woke, radical DEI activities,” diverting from the intended purpose of supporting legitimate, research-oriented projects.
Ryan Walker, Executive Vice President of Heritage Action, supported Cline’s stance. He highlighted that higher education should focus on driving research and fostering diversity of thought rather than complying with political agendas. According to Walker, DEI practices, as currently implemented, contribute to division rather than inclusivity, with university bureaucrats exploiting these practices at taxpayers’ expense.
Background information sheds light on the funding model for academic research. Since 1946, taxpayers have subsidized scientific research at higher education institutions. The costs of these research projects include both direct costs and overhead expenses, the latter known as indirect costs. While direct costs are straightforward to quantify, indirect costs are more nebulous. Universities can currently receive reimbursements from federal agencies based on a negotiated indirect cost rate, sometimes as high as 60 percent of the direct costs. This has led to concerns that such funds could be diverted from their intended research purposes.
The Federal Grant Accountability Act represents a crucial step towards ensuring that federal grants allocated to universities are used appropriately. As the debate over the funding of DEI programs with taxpayer money continues, this bill highlights the need for transparency and accountability in the allocation of federal funds for higher education.
Read the full bill text here.
Legislative Update
House Approves Cline’s Bill to Increase Regulatory Accountability
Legislation Aims to Ensure Federal Regulations are Issued by Senate-Confirmed Officials.
In a significant legislative move, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed Congressman Ben Cline’s (VA-06) bipartisan Ensuring Accountability in Agency Rulemaking Act (H.R. 357). The bill, co-sponsored by Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02), aims to increase accountability in the regulatory process. This legislation mandates that all federal rules, barring a few exceptions, must be signed and issued by individuals appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate.
Congressman Ben Cline emphasized the need for this change, stating, “Costly regulatory burdens have often been imposed by unelected career bureaucrats, bypassing Senate confirmation. This undermines the accountability owed to the American people.” He hailed the passage of this bill as a significant step towards curbing the overreach of Washington bureaucrats and ensuring a government that is truly accountable to its citizens.
Echoing Cline’s sentiments, Congressman Jared Golden added, “Federal regulations should be crafted by officials who are directly accountable to the American people. The House’s approval of this bipartisan bill is a move towards a more responsible and responsive government.”
This legislative action comes in response to concerns raised by a 2019 study conducted by the Pacific Legal Foundation. The study revealed that a vast majority (98%) of rules issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from 2001 to 2017 were authorized by non-Senate confirmed officials, a practice also prevalent in other agencies. The study also highlighted that several of these rules had significant economic impacts, and more than 70% of all Health and Human Services (HHS) rules were deemed “unconstitutional” due to being issued by minor officials.
The disparity between the number of laws passed by Congress (143 in 2021) and the rules issued by federal agencies (3,257 in the same year) has been a growing concern. These agency rules collectively impose an estimated annual cost of $1.927 trillion, averaging a burden of $14,684 per U.S. household each year.
The Ensuring Accountability in Agency Rulemaking Act marks Congressman Cline’s first legislation to pass the House floor in the 118th Congress. It now moves to the Senate for consideration.
The bill has garnered support from several other representatives, including Scott Perry (PA-10), Mary Miller (IL-15), Mark Green (TN-07), and others, highlighting its bipartisan appeal.
If enacted, this legislation will redefine the process of federal rulemaking, ensuring that significant regulations are issued by officials who are not only appointed by the President but also confirmed by the Senate, thereby enhancing the democratic accountability of federal regulatory actions.
Legislative Update
Cracking Down on Espionage: Rep. Cline’s New Bill Targets Visa Loopholes
The Protecting America from Spies Act Seeks to Fortify U.S. Borders Against Foreign Espionage.
In a bold move to safeguard national security, Congressman Ben Cline introduced legislation aimed at tightening the reins on espionage activities by foreign actors. The proposed “Protecting America from Spies Act” sets forth measures to empower the Department of State with the authority to deny visas to individuals suspected of engaging in espionage or intellectual property theft against the United States.
Targeting Espionage at the Immigration Level
According to Rep. Cline, the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to permeate American society, pilfer intellectual property, and uncover state secrets present a clear and present danger to the nation’s security. This bill, mirroring Senator Ted Cruz’s Senate version, proposes to close loopholes that currently allow expelled spies, particularly those associated with the Chinese Communist Party, to reapply for U.S. visas with little delay.
This legislative action comes on the heels of the Trump Administration’s closure of China’s Houston consulate in 2020, following evidence of espionage and theft of intellectual property. The Protecting America from Spies Act seeks to amend the Immigration and Naturalization Act to ensure that anyone attempting espionage or technology transfer is barred from visa eligibility.
The Path Ahead for Immigration and National Security
If enacted, this bill could signify a major step in overhauling immigration policies with a sharp focus on national security concerns. Rep. Cline believes the country can make significant headway in combating foreign espionage activities by preventing the entry of those who seek to undermine U.S. interests.
As the proposed bill gains traction in Congress, it draws attention to the persistent challenge of intellectual property theft—a problem with vast economic and security implications. The bill is anticipated to prompt a broader discussion on immigration reform and national security strategies in the digital age.
Legislative Update
Your Voice Matters: Meet Ben Cline’s Team in Front Royal
Address Your Concerns with Federal Agencies on November 14th.
Congressional representation goes beyond casting votes and debating policies; it’s about genuinely understanding the challenges and aspirations of the people who put their faith in a representative. Congressman Ben Cline knows this and is actively making efforts to be accessible.
For residents of the district who’ve found themselves entangled in bureaucratic complications with federal agencies like the Social Security Administration, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, or the Internal Revenue Service, relief might be a few days away. Cline’s office is bringing its “Mobile Office Hours” to Front Royal to hear and address constituents’ issues directly.
Whether you’re a veteran navigating the intricacies of the VA, a retiree with Social Security inquiries, or a taxpayer with IRS questions, you’re encouraged to meet and chat with a dedicated member of Congressman Cline’s team. It’s a personalized approach to governance designed to cut through the red tape and bridge the distance between policy-making corridors in Washington, D.C., and the daily lives of ordinary citizens.
The upcoming session will occur on November 14th, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interested attendees should visit the Baxter-Bowling Conference Room at Samuels Public Library at 330 East Criser Road in Front Royal, VA. It’s an opportunity to seek resolutions and make your voice heard, offering insights that could potentially inform future legislative decisions.
Congressman Cline extends his hope that many will take advantage of this opportunity, reinforcing his commitment to an interactive and dynamic form of representation. Remember, democracy works best when its stakeholders – all of us – actively participate.
Legislative Update
Warner and Kaine Announce Over $71 Million to ‘Rapp’ Electric Co-op & Dominion Power to Improve Electric Grid Resiliency Across Virginia
WASHINGTON – Today (Oct. 19), U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $71,816,110 in federal funding to reduce power outages, enable more clean energy sources to reach the electric grid, and provide consumers with cost-saving insights into their power use. The funding, made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure law, which both senators helped pass, was awarded through the Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) program.
“Communities across Virginia need access to consistent, affordable power – especially as we face increasing threats of severe weather and surging demand on our electric grid,” said the senators. “We’re glad to see federal money headed straight to Virginia to make sure we limit power outages, utilize more clean energy, and help folks save money on their power bills.”
The funding is distributed as follows:
- $38,162,015 for the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative for the Enabling EV and DER Adoption through DERMS, AMI, and Fiber Integration Project. This funding will deploy a distributed energy resources management system, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), and a fiber utility network. AMI allows consumers to access cost-saving plans that offer different electricity prices throughout the day. This project will also support the expansion of clean energy within the Rappahannock Tribal Designated Area and lay the fiber network necessary to transmit vast amounts of grid data.
- $33,654,095 for Dominion Energy for the Analytics and Control for Driving Capital Efficiency Project. This funding will expand grid management capabilities to integrate $70 million of clean energy and eliminate approximately 500 outages per year. Additionally, funding will improve grid planning by collecting real-time electrical grid data, increase network capacity to accommodate rising electric use, and work alongside academic institutions to invest in the clean energy jobs pipeline.
Sens. Warner and Kaine have long supported efforts to improve resiliency and invest in clean energy across the Commonwealth. In addition to the GRIP program, the bipartisan infrastructure law provided $47 billion for climate resilience measures to help communities address the impacts of severe weather and $7.5 billion to expand electric vehicle charging stations across the country. Sens. Warner and Kaine also supported the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), landmark legislation that will reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40 percent by 2030. In August, Sen. Warner broke ground on the largest-ever clean energy project at a U.S. airport alongside Dominion Energy, which will power 37,000 homes and businesses in Northern Virginia. In April, Kaine hosted an event with the U.S. Department of Energy in Big Stone Gap to discuss clean energy tax credits, economic development, and job creation in the IRA. Additionally, Sens. Warner and Kaine have advocated and secured hundreds of millions in federal funding for initiatives that reduce utility costs for Virginians, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
(From a release by the Office of Sen. Mark Warner)
Legislative Update
Virginia’s Small Businesses Brace for Impending Shutdown
Senators Warner & Kaine Sound the Alarm on Funding Delays and Business Impact.
As the clock ticks down with only a day left to the government funding deadline, Virginia’s small business sector stands on the edge, looking at a precarious future. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine have voiced their concern, emphasizing the potential derailment of businesses in Virginia if the government fails to reach a consensus on its budget.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and economy, and many of these businesses rely on support from the Small Business Administration to operate. Every day the government is shut down, critical access to capital provided by the Small Business Administration will be delayed, forcing Virginia small businesses that rely on this funding to make tough decisions about how they’re going to continue to stay open. The only reason we’re in this position is because of a small but loud group of members in the House who are refusing to fund the government if they don’t get everything they want. We remain committed to working in a bipartisan way to fund the government as quickly as possible.”
The primary concern remains the inability of the Small Business Administration (SBA) to greenlight new loans or alter existing ones through their 7(a) and 504 programs during a shutdown. Breaking down the numbers reveals the gravity of the situation: an estimated financing delay of $2,122,200 daily for Virginia’s small businesses.
This year, the positive momentum was evident as the SBA approved 955 loans, amassing a value of over $488 million, propelling Virginia businesses through their 7(a) program. But this momentum is at risk of being stalled.
The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Voices Survey underscores the sentiments of the business owners. A staggering 91% believe it’s paramount for the federal government to circumvent a shutdown. Moreover, 70% of these owners foresee a negative impact on their establishments if the shutdown ensues. Drilling further into the data, 93% anticipate revenue reduction, while 67% predict a drop in customer demand, attributing it to the ensuing economic uncertainty and instability.
While policy decisions and political wrangling continue, the real impact cascades down to the businesses and, by extension, the people of Virginia. As Senator Warner and Kaine reiterated, “We remain committed to working in a bipartisan way to fund the government as quickly as possible.” Time will tell if their efforts and the voices of the business community will resonate within the halls of Congress.
