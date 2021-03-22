State News
Governor announces new service to assist Virginia students applying for financial aid
On March 22, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced the launch of a new free advising service to assist Virginia students and families applying for financial aid and help address the COVID-19 related decline in completion rates of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. Governor Northam also set forth a long-term goal for every eligible student in Virginia to complete a FAFSA application each year.
The Virginia College Access Network (VirginiaCAN) and the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) have partnered on a statewide effort to offer free, one-on-one FAFSA completion assistance. From March 22 through June 30, 2021, students and families can go to virginiacan.org/fafsa to schedule a virtual meeting and connect with an advisor who can answer questions and walk them through filling out the FAFSA application.
“The FAFSA is the first step in helping Virginia students qualify for thousands of dollars in state and federal grants and scholarships,” said Governor Northam. “Completing the FAFSA can be difficult under normal circumstances, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and shift to remote learning have added to the challenge of assisting our high school seniors with filling out their forms. This free one-on-one advising service will support our goal of ensuring every eligible student in our Commonwealth completes an application, and open the doors to affordable higher education and technical training for even more Virginians.”
So far in 2021, 4,315 fewer Virginia high school seniors have completed the FAFSA, which is down nearly 10 percent compared to last year and mirrors the nine percent decline in FAFSA completion rates nationally. For students attending Virginia high schools with high concentrations of low-income students, FAFSA completions are down 33 percent. This means students who have the most to gain from state and federal aid are missing out on thousands of dollars in financial assistance for college and post-secondary training. According to a 2018 study, approximately 15,000 Virginia high school seniors that would have been eligible for Pell grants did not complete the FAFSA, amounting to more than $58 million in federal aid that students left on the table.
The FAFSA is also vitally important for Governor Northam’s new “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back” (G3) initiative, which provides financial support to cover tuition, fees, and books to eligible Virginia students who complete a FAFSA. The G3 Program aims to make community college more affordable for low- to middle-income individuals seeking employment in high-demand sectors such as technology, skilled trades, health care, early childhood education, and public safety.
“The launch of this new advising tool comes at a critical time when we must double down on our efforts to support the future success of our students and our Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “While we have a lot of ground to make up this year, we are committed to helping every Virginia student get the federal student aid they are entitled to, and that starts with connecting them with the resources they need to complete the FAFSA.”
To meet the Governor’s goal of ensuring that every eligible Virginia student completes the FAFSA, he has directed Secretary Qarni to convene a workgroup tasked with forming long-term legislative and budgetary recommendations to improve Virginia’s FAFSA completion rates. This group will include representatives from SCHEV, Virginia Community College System, and the Virginia Department of Education, along with other key stakeholders and college access experts. The workgroup will conduct listening sessions with community groups to collect input which will inform their final recommendations to the Governor.
“Right now, Black, African American, Hispanic, and low-income students are less likely to enroll in college than the state average,” said SCHEV Director Peter Blake. “The Virginia Plan for Higher Education calls for closing gaps in college access and improving FAFSA completion is the first step in closing those gaps.”
VirginiaCAN, a non-profit organization with a mission to support and enhance post-high school education access and attainment for Virginians, is the lead organization in the new one-on-one FAFSA advising service. The five college access organizations participating in this effort include the Access College Foundation, ECMC’s The College Place, GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program (GRASP), the Virginia Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (VASFAA), and the Virginia College Advising Corps (VCAC).
“Most people who begin a FAFSA are stymied by questions on the form,” writes Joy Pugh, VirginiaCAN Board President and Executive Director of the Virginia College Advising Corps, in a new op-ed published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “This is where Virginia’s access providers can help. In the spirit of collective impact, these organizations have banded together to meet this critical FAFSA completion need for students and families across the Commonwealth.”
College students reflect on COVID-19 anniversary: ‘I’ve grown up’
Shayla McCartney remembers where she was when the pandemic closed her university.
“It was spring break,” said McCartney, a junior at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. “I was at home with my mom, we were marathoning ‘Gilmore Girls.’ We got the email that said ‘don’t come back.’”
McCartney said she was upset at the news.
“I had plans,” she said. “I had people I wanted to see.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the lives of more than half a million Virginia college students, including McCartney’s.
“My mental health plummeted, and I didn’t get to see friends,” McCartney said. “I had to come to terms with how to be alone this year.”
The pandemic has impacted lives globally. For young people around the world, the coronavirus disrupted their education, jobs, and social lives. Many universities and K-12 schools switched to online learning. Some students left campuses to live with their families, while others stayed in on-campus or off-campus housing while taking classes online.
Virginia’s first case of COVID-19 was announced on March 7— with the first death announced a week later on March 14.
VCU junior Yonathan Mesfun was at his student apartment in Richmond when he received the announcement spring break was extended and in-person classes would move online.
“I got everything, packed up, and headed home,” said Mesfun, who lives in Northern Virginia. “I was just thinking about when it would end, honestly.”
VCU biology major Sellas Habte-Mariam was picking her sister up from track practice when she saw the email that announced the school’s closure.
“My dad had been scaring me the whole time,” Habte-Mariam said. “He said ‘you’re not going back to school.’”
The sophomore said that she spent much of the quarantine period re-reading books. “My favorite is ‘Little Women,’” she said.
Habte-Mariam said adjusting to online classes was difficult.
A survey of over 1,000 Virginia college students by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia found that 76% reported challenges to their mental health during the first months of the pandemic. Another survey of more than 2,000 students at Texas A&M University showed that 71% reported increased stress and anxiety levels. Only 43% said they were able to cope with this stress.
Clinical depression increased 90% among college-aged young adults in the first few months of the pandemic, according to a recently published study. The students’ screen time more than doubled, socialization decreased by over half, and average steps taken declined from 10,000 to 4,600 per day.
College students in the Southeastern U.S. reported higher levels of mood disorder symptoms, stress, and alcohol use during the spring 2020 semester, according to another survey. These returned to pre-pandemic levels by the fall.
Some students faced unique challenges during the pandemic— including international students attending colleges away from their home country.
Sailor Miao, a student from China, returned to his home country and started his first semester at the College of William & Mary online. Miao said the 12-hour time difference made attending class difficult.
“I had to wake up at 2 a.m. for class,” Miao said. “I decided to return to the U.S. because I couldn’t complete another semester online.”
Miao, a political science and government major, said that the pandemic allowed him to finally spend time with his parents.
“I’d been living with a host family for four years,” said Miao, who attended high school in Alabama through an international exchange program. “When I went back to China, I missed graduation. I was the valedictorian of my class, so it was hard.”
Adjusting to online learning was also difficult for students in hands-on majors, such as arts and lab sciences.
George Mason University sophomore Chandler Herr recalled being upset when his school announced it would be closing. He went back to GMU to pack his belongings, then returned home.
“I was disappointed because I was supposed to work on film sets when I got back,” Herr said. “I was wondering how I could even get a grade for some of my hands-on film classes.”
Herr, a film and video studies major, said he and his professors “mostly gave up” during that spring semester. Remote learning meant the events and hands-on projects “couldn’t be done,” he said.
“We were just flabbergasted to have it all happen,” Herr said. “It was surreal.”
Students have lost jobs, internships, and job offers. Many say they expect to earn less at age 35 than previously anticipated, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. Almost half of the students SCHEV surveyed reported concern over employment.
One recent win for college students will be their first stimulus check. University students whose parents claim them as dependents did not receive stimulus checks during the early months of the pandemic. The American Rescue Plan, a federal stimulus package that was signed into law on March 11, will allow college students who are dependents to claim the upcoming $1,400 stimulus checks.
The number of daily vaccines given out in Virginia has risen since December. The state has administered almost 2 million first doses of the vaccine and almost 1 million of the second dose. College students usually fall into the lowest-priority group, and many won’t be vaccinated until late spring or early summer. Cases of COVID-19 in Virginia have been trending downward since early February.
Many campuses around the state have reopened with coronavirus testing and new procedures in place.
Kim Case is the director for faculty success at VCU. She oversees the Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence, which promotes faculty development. The CTLE pivoted quickly last spring and helped prepare instructors to launch remote classes. Case said that she sees hope on the horizon after a year of helping colleagues navigate virtual learning.
“We were all pretty stressed in March 2020 and had no idea how long we would be apart,” she said. “At this point, I am much more hopeful about the future in terms of getting back on campus.”
Shayla McCartney said this year was disorienting, but it helped her grow.
“I’m only just now feeling kind of comfortable,” McCartney said. “I’ve grown up a little bit. I do my schoolwork a lot more.”
By Anya Sczerzenie
Panel calls for ‘paradigm shift’ in Virginia school-to-prison pipeline
Schools have become places of trauma for students of color and help reinforce centuries of systemic racism by driving students into the criminal justice system, according to speakers at a recent University of Richmond symposium.
The UR School of Law hosted a six-hour event via Zoom with four presentations, nine panelists, and over 200 attendees. The event featured UR law students, educators, social justice advocates, and activists.
Suspension and expulsion are used disproportionately against Black students, other students of color, and those with disabilities, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Those punishments, along with arrests at school, often lead to students having a criminal record, according to the NAACP. The trend is known as the school-to-prison pipeline.
Julie McConnell, a UR law professor, said the origins of the school-to-prison pipeline are decades old. McConnell is the director of the university’s Children’s Defense Clinic, a program where law students represent indigent children in court.
The school-to-prison pipeline has been an issue for many years, but it began to take hold during the “super-predator era” in the 1990s, following incidents such as the Columbine High School shooting, McConnell said. The super-predator theory centered around fear there was going to be a wave of violent kids threatening communities and schools. The theory popularized strict zero-tolerance policies in schools.
“We would automatically suspend and expel kids who got in trouble in school for very minor offenses in many cases,” McConnell said.
She referenced a 2015 incident in South Carolina when a school resource officer tossed a student across a classroom after she refused to surrender her cellphone.
Zero tolerance policies mandate predetermined punishments for certain offenses in schools, including the possession of a weapon, alcohol, or drugs, according to Shared Justice. Minor offenses often punishable by suspension or expulsion include disorderly conduct and insubordination.
McConnell and other speakers discussed how punitive policies often drive students into incarceration, as some offenses previously handled within schools are now dealt with by juvenile courts. McConnell said suspending minors results in higher rates of dropout, mental health problems, delinquency, and substance abuse issues.
Virginia lawmakers have worked to return punishment back to the schools. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, sponsored two measures that passed the Virginia General Assembly last year. Students cannot be charged with disorderly conduct during school, on buses, or at school-sponsored events. School principals no longer have to report student acts that constitute a misdemeanor to law enforcement, such as an assault on school property, including on a bus or at a school-sponsored event.
Valerie Slater, executive director for the RISE for Youth Coalition, said there are disproportionate rates of suspension in Virginia. RISE for Youth is a campaign focused on dismantling the youth prison model.
Black youths from ages 15 to 17 made up 21% of the state’s overall population during the 2016-2017 school year, but they accounted for 57% of youths suspended statewide, according to a 2019 Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis and RISE for Youth report. Black teens also made up 49% of Virginia minors reported to juvenile courts by school authorities and 54% of minors detained in local jails, according to the same report.
The country’s history of racial bias and discriminatory practices have enabled the school-to-prison pipeline, speakers said.
One panel focused on Richmond’s history of segregated housing trends, such as the illegal practice of redlining. That is when creditworthy applicants are denied housing loans based on the applicants’ race or neighborhood where they lived. White students as a result were concentrated in wealthier suburban areas and Black students in underprivileged urban centers, said panelist Genevieve Siegel-Hawley, an associate professor of educational leadership at Virginia Commonwealth University.
“We can easily see the vestiges of this history just in the way that we assign students to schools,” said panelist Kathy Mendes, a research assistant at the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis.
Mendes said children of color from under-resourced areas often attend schools with insufficient resources.
Panelist Rachael Deane, legal director of Legal Aid Justice Center’s JustChildren program, said communities of color are “incredibly over-policed.” Community policing of these areas spills into schools, exposing children of color to constant surveillance by school resource officers, Deane said.
Heavy policing in schools does not effectively prevent juvenile delinquency, speakers said. Zero tolerance policies fail to consider the mental well-being of disadvantaged children. Children with behavioral problems may experience external stressors such as high rates of neighborhood crime, domestic violence, and extreme poverty.
“If you never got into the issue of why a student was fighting, then you are doing nothing but delaying another fight after suspending them,” said Rodney Robinson, winner of the 2019 National Teacher of the Year award. Robinson is a 19-year teaching veteran of Richmond Public Schools.
Schools need to replace school resource officers with mental health counselors, and teach students how to cope with trauma rather than driving them out of schools, Robinson said.
Robinson said he witnessed the severity of the school-to-prison pipeline issue while teaching convicted juveniles at Virgie Binford Education Center. He said there is a need for reformative school programs.
“To me, it wasn’t about the school-to-prison pipeline, it’s a school-to-cemetery pipeline,” Robinson said. “Because if you’re failing these kids, and they’re not graduating, and they’re ending up in such horrible conditions, then eventually they will end up a victim of street violence.”
Educator bias against students of color needs to be eliminated, Robinson said. He said teachers should understand how their privilege may affect how they view students.
Valerie L’Herrou, a Virginia Poverty Law Center staff attorney, said she feels “hopeful” about recent racial justice protests. L’Herrou said the protests showed more people are open to reexamining their privilege and role in maintaining racist structures.
Siegel-Hawley and other speakers proposed altering schools’ rezoning criteria in order to fully desegregate Richmond communities.
Slater encouraged leaders to focus on the “roots” over the “symptoms” of the school-to-prison pipeline and to create programs to permanently rehabilitate children and communities.
Educational funding needs to be equally distributed throughout the commonwealth, Slater said. She also proposed expanding the definition of school resource officers to include other forms of support such as credible messengers. Credible messengers are individuals who have passed through the justice system, transformed their lives, and provide preventative support to at-risk youth, according to the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.
“It is time for a paradigm shift in Virginia,” Slater said. “It is time to realize that a healthy, thriving community is the greatest deterrent to justice system involvement.”
By Christina Amano Dolan
‘Superheroes’ keep hungry Virginia students fed during pandemic
Many Virginia public school students are returning to the classroom after a year away, but their access to school meals never stopped.
No Kid Hungry Virginia recently hosted a discussion with three administrators to highlight how their districts made school meals available despite the pandemic. No Kid Hungry is an organization that works to make sure children have access to proper nutrition.
“When schools closed last March … we knew right away that we still had to feed our students,” said Chip Jones, superintendent of Cumberland County Public Schools. “That was the priority.”
Cumberland schools gave children a week’s worth of food at a time to take home. The pandemic made Jones appreciate the resources at Cumberland’s disposal, he said. It also made him think outside the box for getting meals to students.
“We’ve seen how much a school means to a community, and what a school can do for a community,” Jones said.
Jones said school nutrition workers—who prepare and serve school meals—kept students fed.
“School nutrition workers are usually some of the lowest-paid professionals in the school community,” Jones said. “Yet, they were willing to take on one of the biggest jobs and be on the front lines.”
Clint Mitchell, principal at Mount Vernon Woods Elementary School in Fairfax County, also praised school nutrition employees.
“Nutrition teams are superheroes,” Mitchell said. “They never complained about coming to work. They found a way to do it.”
Larry Wade, director of school nutrition at Chesapeake Public Schools, said staff only had a weekend to come up with a plan to feed students once schools closed.
The department developed multiple distribution models to get food to families, Wade said. That included “grab and go” service at schools and used school buses to transport multiple days worth of meals to families.
Fairfax County Public Schools also utilized the bus delivery system. Mitchell said some students didn’t have transportation to get to the “grab and go” sites.
A No Kid Hungry study found that 47% of American families live with hunger. The statistics are worse for Black and Latino families, 53% and 56%, respectively.
“Students of color are disproportionately impacted by the hunger crisis,” Mitchell said. “When it comes to equity, we must focus not only on school meals but on transportation and public health issues as well.”
Fairfax County also added weekend meal pickups for those that couldn’t make it to the weekday grab and go locations, Mitchell said.
“It’s all about access,” Mitchell said. “When we talk about equity, it’s about making sure we provide our students with exactly what they need.”
The first wave of Mount Vernon Woods students returned to the classroom this week. Mitchell said with students in the building, it will help remove the “stigma that resides in standing in line at a grab and go site.”
“We are able to now serve more kids in the building,” Mitchell said. “I’m super proud our food service staff is ready to go in the morning with our meal service and our breakfast service by delivering meals to teachers at their door.”
Chesapeake, Cumberland, and Fairfax school districts are among many in the state that provides free meals for students with U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers that were extended until Sept. 30.
The waivers provide a form of “universal meals,” said Del. Danica Roem, D-Manassas, in a February interview with Capital News Service. Roem is part of a national effort to establish universal school meals, or free school meals for all children, not just those who qualify for reduced breakfast and lunch. The General Assembly passed eight school meal bills since 2019 that Roem introduced. She said she won’t stop introducing these bills until the problem is solved.
“My ultimate goal is for a universal free breakfast, free lunch that meets all the USDA guidelines and standards available to any student who wants it without question, without payment,” Roem said. “Anyone who’s hungry eats.”
The waivers help all 45 schools in the Chesapeake Public Schools system provide breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks through curbside service, Wade said. Chesapeake schools provided more than 38,000 meals to students during winter break, he added.
“The waivers and flexibility that have been offered, have opened the opportunity to see our program through a different lens and perspective,” Wade said. “By allowing students to receive meals regardless of their economic status, it’s allowed our communities to come together to support a need that’s always been there.”
Mitchell said the waivers are a start, but there are still things to be addressed.
“I think all children in this country should be fed when they walk through our doors, regardless of what school they’re in,” Mitchell said. “It’s a hunger issue, it’s an American issue, it’s an issue that we have to deal with directly, and I thank the USDA for taking the initial steps, but we still have work to do.”
By Noah Fleischman
Virginia Individual Income Tax filing and payment deadline extended to May 17, 2021
On March 19, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that he is directing the Department of Taxation to extend the individual income tax filing and payment deadline in Virginia from Saturday, May 1, 2021, to Monday, May 17, 2021.
This extension aligns Virginia with the recent announcement from the United States Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service that federal income tax filings and payments would be extended from Thursday, April 15, 2021, to Monday, May 17, 2021.
“Aligning Virginia’s filing and payment deadline with the federal government will provide additional flexibility and simplify the process for taxpayers,” said Governor Northam. “Even with this extended deadline, we encourage Virginians to file as soon as possible, so we can get people the refunds they are entitled to while also protecting the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing.”
This deadline extension affects only individual income taxes and does not apply to estimated payments. Individuals who owe taxes will need to make payments by Monday, May 17, 2021, to avoid penalties. While interest may still accrue beyond the original deadline, legislation to address this issue will be considered at April’s reconvened session.
“This extension should provide certainty to tax preparers so that we can conclude the tax filing season,” said Secretary of Finance Aubrey L. Layne, Jr.
There are a number of ways to pay including online, directly from a bank account, check or money order, and credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee. The Department of Taxation recommends electronic filing, which is easy, secure, and free to use, and requesting direct deposit if a refund is expected.
“Filing electronically is the fastest and most efficient way to submit your return, get it processed and get your refund,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. “Due to the COVID-19 protocols that are in place, it could take longer for us to process paper returns.”
To check on the status of your refund, call (804) 367-2486 or use the Where’s My Refund application at tax.virginia.gov. Taxpayers who have questions should call the Virginia Tax Individual Customer Service hotline at (804) 367-8031.
Expansion of Virginia’s Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine
By authority granted under Section 3.2-703 of the Code of Virginia, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine (2VAC5-336) on March 17, 2021, to include the counties of Clarke and Warren. Expansion of the quarantine became necessary after surveys indicated that spotted lanternfly populations had become established in these localities and eradication was no longer feasible.
Once established, the spotted lanternfly has the potential to spread to uninfested areas, either through natural means or through the artificial movement of infested articles. The quarantine is intended to prevent the artificial spread of this pest. Under the terms of the quarantine, regulated articles are prohibited from moving out of the quarantined area unless responsible parties first obtain a spotted lanternfly permit and regulated articles are free of life stages of the spotted lanternfly. Regulated articles include, but are not limited to: any life stage of the Spotted Lanternfly, Lycorma delicatula; plants or plant parts, including the following: live or dead trees; nursery stock; green lumber; firewood; logs; perennial plants; garden plants or produce; stumps; branches; mulch; or composted or uncomposted chips, bark, or yard waste; outdoor industrial or construction materials or equipment; concrete barriers or structures; stone or quarry material, ornamental stone, or concrete; or construction, landscaping, or remodeling waste; shipping containers, such as wood crates or boxes; outdoor household articles, including the following: recreational vehicles; lawn tractors or mowers; grills; grill or furniture covers; tarps; mobile homes; tile; stone; deck boards; or any equipment, trucks, or vehicles not stored indoors; any means of conveyance utilized for movement of an article; any vehicle; or any trailer, wagon.
For additional information regarding the Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine and the Spotted Lanternfly permitting process, visit the VDACS website at vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services or contact VDACS at:
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Office of Plant Industry Services
P.O. Box 1163
Richmond, VA 23218
Phone: (804) 786-3515
Hearing Impaired: (800) 828-1120
Email: Spottedlanternfly@vdacs.virginia.gov
How Virginia benefits under the American Rescue Plan
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) highlighted some of the ways in which the American Rescue Plan will help families, workers, small businesses and local governments across Virginia defeat COVID-19 and recover from the health and economic impacts of the virus.
Allocations projections for direct federal aid to Front Royal is $13.89 million and to Warren County is $7.79 million. Unclear the process the Department of Treasury will use in implementation.
“The American Rescue Plan will help us defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and put our nation on a clear path to rebuild from this crisis. Already, Virginians are seeing the benefits, with direct payments hitting bank accounts and much-needed funds going out to expand vaccine distribution, help schools reopen, and provide assistance to small businesses and local governments across Virginia,” said the Senators.
Relief Checks:
- The American Rescue Plan includes an additional round of economic impact payments for individuals making less than $80,000 and joint filers making less than $160,000
- More than 7 million people in Virginia are set to receive $9.32 billion in direct payments, helping them cover essential expenses like food, rent, and medical bills
Child Tax Credit:
- The American Rescue Plan makes the Child Tax Credit fully refundable and increases the credit amount from $2,000 to $3,000 per child age 6 to 17 (and $3,600 per child below the age of 6) for many families
- An estimated 1.5 million children across Virginia will benefit from the expanded child tax credit, including 249,000 children in the Commonwealth who are currently in poverty or deep poverty
Earned Income Tax Credit:
- 417,000 workers in Virginia will benefit from an expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit
Enhanced Unemployment Benefits:
- The bill provides billions in additional federal relief for struggling Virginians – who are out of work through no fault of their own – by extending the historic unemployment insurance reforms established in the CARES Act, through September 6, 2021. The bill extends the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the self-employed, gig workers, freelancers and others in non-traditional employment, the $300 weekly federal enhancement in benefits, and the additional weeks of federal unemployment insurance for workers who exhaust their regular state benefits. 256,320 Virginians faced the possibility of losing benefits in March or April if the programs had not been extended
Child Care:
- To help Virginians afford child care and to help ensure child care providers can continue operating safely, the American Rescue Plan includes:
- $306 million for Virginia Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) programs
- $490 million for Virginia Child Care Stabilization Grants
- $16.557 million for Virginia Head Start programs
- An increase in the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to up to $4,000 for one child or $8,000 for two or more children, and makes the credit fully refundable. This would significantly ease the burden of child care costs for many Virginia families, who pay on average $14,063 annually for infant care and $10,867 for the care of 4-year-olds
Education:
- $2.11 billion for Virginia K-12 schools: These flexible funds will support school districts in reopening safely for in-person instruction and addressing the many needs that students are facing due to the pandemic. A portion of the funds are targeted towards addressing learning loss, providing resources through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), and implementing summer enrichment and afterschool programs
- $846 million for Virginia colleges & universities: Institutions must distribute half of their allocation to students in the form of financial aid awards to address hardships caused by COVID-19. The remaining portion of the funds can be used on reopening costs, revenue losses, classroom retrofits, PPE, and other expenses
Health Care
- The legislation includes $160 billion for national vaccination and other health efforts, including testing, tracing, genomic sequencing, public health staffing, and supplies to slow the spread of COVID-19
- To expand access to affordable health care nationwide, the American Rescue Plan:
- Caps premium payments: The bill lowers or eliminates premium costs on the Affordable Care Act exchange to ensure every family can find a health care plan that’s affordable to them
- Provides uninsured workers with health care: 41,000 uninsured Virginians who rely on unemployment insurance are now eligible for advance premium tax credits to help pay for essential health benefits
- Ensures jobless Virginians can keep their employer-sponsored healthcare coverage: To help Virginians who have lost their job and associated employer-sponsored healthcare coverage, the American Rescue Plan provides a 100% reimbursement so that workers who have lost their job can keep their health care coverage through COBRA
- Expands guaranteed health care coverage for new moms: The American Rescue Plan improves maternal health care with a new provision that will allow state Medicaid programs to offer new moms health care coverage for up to one year post-partum
- COVID-19 has placed an enormous strain on our nation’s healthcare system. To address this, the American Rescue Plan includes:
- $8.5 billion to help struggling rural health care providers and ensure access to care in rural areas
- $7.66 billion dollars to support public health workers in communities across the country, who are the key to getting the virus under control
- $7.6 billion in direct financial support to Community Health Centers, providing immediate relief to frontline providers in community health centers who serve communities of color and underserved populations hardest-hit by pandemic
Housing:
- To help struggling Virginians stay in their homes during the pandemic, the Commonwealth will receive $451 million for emergency rental assistance. An estimated 267,000 renters in Virginia are currently behind on their rent
- The American Rescue Plan also includes $9.9 billion to aid homeowners nationwide who are struggling to afford their mortgage payments, utility bills, and other housing costs. Virginia is expected to receive between $154 million and $276 million from this pot of money to help homeowners who have been financially stressed by the pandemic
Nutrition:
- The legislation extends a 15 percent increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through September 30, 2021, which will help the nearly 50 million Americans who have struggled with hunger during the pandemic. In Virginia, 503,000 adults – 9% of all adults in the state – report not having enough food to eat. This includes 308,000 adults living with children, or 15% of all adults living with children, who report that the children in their household do not have enough to eat
Small Business
- The American Rescue Plan has billions to help small businesses keep their doors open, including:
- $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). As of this month, Virginia businesses have received $3.5 billion in forgivable Second Draw PPP loans to keep workers on the payroll during COVID-19
- $15 billion for the Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Advance Program. As of last month, 74,664 Virginia businesses have received more than $4 billion in low-interest EIDL loans to help them survive the COVID-19 crisis
- $28.6 billion for a new Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide grants to help small local restaurants, bars, and craft breweries stay in business and keep their workers employed. To provide comprehensive support to local restaurants, grants from the fund can be used alongside first and second Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance, and the Employee Retention Tax Credit
- $1.25 billion for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) Program to support live entertainment venues, and a critical fix to ensure venue operators can access both PPP and SVOGs
- $10 billion in new funding for the State Small Business Credit Initiative to help small businesses grow and create jobs
Transportation & Public Transit
- To allow our frontline workers to travel to and from work and to ensure our transit systems are able to survive the pandemic and continue to serve commuters, the American Rescue Plan includes:
- $1.4 billion for transit systems in the DC metro region including WMATA
- $56 million for transit systems in Hampton Roads
- $6 million for transit in and around Blacksburg
- $342,115 for transit in and around Bristol (TN-VA)
- $5.3 million for transit in and around Charlottesville
- $817,426 for transit in and around Fredericksburg
- $884,390 for transit in and around Harrisonburg
- $542,634 for transit in and around Kingsport (TN-VA)
- $3.4 million for transit in and around Lynchburg
- $30 million for transit in and around Richmond
- $3.4 million for transit in and around Roanoke
- $219,506 for transit in and around Staunton-Waynesboro
- $3 million for transit in and around Williamsburg
- $241,677 for transit in and around Winchester
- To allow Virginia airports to weather the storm and to continue delivering crucial supplies to the Commonwealth, the American Rescue Plan includes funding for the following:
- $84 million for Washington Dulles International Airport
- $82 million for Ronald Reagan Washington National
- $18.5 million for Richmond International Airport
- $16.8 million for Norfolk International Airport
- $5 million for Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
- $4.9 million for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport/Woodrum Field
- $3.1 million for Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport
- $1.8 million for Lynchburg Regional Airport/Preston Glenn Field
- $1.1 million for Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport
- $148,000 for Leesburg Executive Airport
- $59,000 for Virginia Highlands Airport (Abingdon)
- $59,000 for Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport
- $59,000 for Culpeper Regional Airport
- $59,000 for Danville Regional Airport
- $59,000 New River Valley Airport (Dublin)
- $59,000 for Blue Ridge Airport (Martinsville)
- $59,000 for Chesapeake Regional Airport
- $59,000 for Hampton Roads Executive Airport
- $59,000 Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County Airport
- $59,000 for Hanover County Airport
- $59,000 for Warrenton-Fauquier Airport
- $59,000 for Winchester Regional Airport
- $32,000 for Franklin Regional Airport
- $32,000 for Front Royal-Warren County Airport
- $32,000 for Twin County Airport (Galax Hillsville)
- $32,000 for Louisa County Airport/Freeman Field
- $32,000 for Luray Caverns Airport
- $32,000 for Mountain Empire Airport (Marion/Wytheville)
- $32,000 for Accomack County Airport
- $32,000 for Orange County Airport
- $32,000 for Dinwiddie County Airport
- $32,000 for New Kent County Airport
- $32,000 for William M. Tuck Airport (South Boston)
- $32,000 for Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional Airport
- $32,000 for Stafford Regional Airport
- $32,000 for Suffolk Executive Airport
- $32,000 for Tappahannock-Essex County Airport
- $32,000 for Middle Peninsula Regional Airport
- $22,000 for Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport
- $22,000 for Farmville Regional Airport
- $22,000 for Ingalls Field (Hot Springs)
- $22,000 for Lee County Airport
- $22,000 for Tazewell County Airport
- $22,000 for Tangier Island Airport
- $22,000 for Lonesome Pine Airport (Wise)
Aid to State & Local Governments
- The American Rescue Plan provides funds to state and local governments to assist with costs associated with responding to COVID-19, support workers performing essential work during COVID-19, cover revenue losses caused by the public health emergency, or to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure
- The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive $3.766 billion in direct state fiscal relief
- Virginia’s counties will receive $1.655 billion, metropolitan cities will get $628 million, and smaller cities and towns will receive $604 million
- The Commonwealth of Virginia will also receive $222 million for building out broadband and other infrastructure projects
Funding figures for individual counties and localities are available here.
