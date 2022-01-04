Governor-elect Youngkin announces key senior staff

RICHMOND, VA – On January 3, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced key senior staff. The new staff announcements include Richard Cullen as Counselor to the Governor, Jeff Goettman as Chief of Staff, Rebecca Glover as a Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director, and Eric Moeller as Chief Transformation Officer.

“I am excited to welcome this group of leaders with a record of experience and serving others. These qualified individuals with various backgrounds bring vast experience that ensure we will deliver on our Day One promises for all Virginians in making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.

Richard Cullen, Counselor to the Governor

Richard Cullen is a senior partner at McGuireWoods and has had a distinguished career in both the public and private sectors.

He has served as the Attorney General of Virginia having been appointed by Governor George Allen in 1997. Richard served as Co-Chair of Governor George Allen’s Commission on Parole Abolition and Sentencing Reform with former Attorney General William P. Barr. He also served as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 1991-93, nominated by President George H. W. Bush.

From 2006-2017, Richard served as chairman of McGuireWoods and has represented clients, both corporate and individuals, in the most important investigations in recent years. His clients include former Vice President Mike Pence, The Boeing Company, the Chairman of BP America, and several state and local elected officials including Governor Wilder and Richmond Major Dwight Jones.

Mr. Cullen has represented clients domestically and abroad, including the parents of Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student held hostage by North Korea.

Mr. Cullen, raised in Staunton, VA, now lives in Henrico with his wife. They have four adult children and 11 grandchildren. Richard serves and is active in several civic organizations in the Richmond area and across the Commonwealth.

Jeff Goettman, Chief of Staff

Jeff Goettman has served as the Chief Operating Officer and Policy Director for the Youngkin campaign and as the Transition Director post-election. He holds a B.S. in Economics and Computer Science from Duke University and received an MBA from the Stanford School of Business.

Jeff was appointed as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) in June 2017 to provide executive leadership to the export finance banking teams and the business administration activities of its 400+ employees. Starting in September 2019, Jeff also served as a Counselor for Domestic Finance in the U.S. Department of Treasury which included standing up the Operations Group that administered the $80 billion CARES Act program for the airline industry.

Jeff previously enjoyed a successful career in private equity and investment banking and served as the chairman of the board of more than 10 businesses. He founded CameronBlue Capital to invest in small and mid-sized businesses. Previously, he was a Managing Member at Thayer Capital Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm with more than $1.5 billion in equity investments, and he also provided merger and acquisition and financing advisory services with Morgan Stanley, Wasserstein Perella, and Robertson Stephens during his career.

Jeff has lived in Virginia for over 20 years with his wife of 30 years, and they have three wonderful children.

Rebecca Glover, Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director

Becca Glover is a Virginia native with nearly two decades of experience in communications and media relations. Born in Fairfax and a graduate of the University of Virginia, Becca has spent the last two years as Director at the Brunswick Group. In that role, she strategized complex media relations campaigns for Fortune 500 companies.

Prior to the Brunswick Group, she led the communications team at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Becca oversaw communications for 12 bureaus within the Department including the Census Bureau, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Patent and Trademark Office, and International Trade Administration.

Previously, Becca had the opportunity to work for U.S. Senator Richard Burr as Communications Director and assisted on his 2016 campaign. She also led communications for the House Oversight Committee.

Eric Moeller, Chief Transformation Officer

Eric Moeller is a senior operating executive with over 30 years of experience shaping and leading transformational change in companies across the United States. He is currently a Partner at McKinsey & Company.

At McKinsey, he is a leader in the RTS unit where he helps companies seek dramatic and sustainable improvements in performance and organizational health. Eric works with teams in these businesses ranging in size from $1 to $70B and has helped them deliver financial impacts ranging from $100M to $1.5B+ per year.

He has completed successful transformations in diverse industries such as manufacturing, energy, mining, transportation, logistics, financial services, insurance, real estate, data management, and healthcare.

With prior roles as CEO of a small food manufacturer, Trustee of AGE Refining, Vice President of Valero Energy Corporation, and Partner at the Boston Consulting Group, Eric has had an impressive career. The administration is grateful to have Eric’s expertise and ability to create sustainable change.

Eric holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin where he was a member of the national championship rowing team. Eric, his wife Leslie, and his daughter live on a farm in Louisa County. They have two sons who are fourth-generation graduates of the University of Virginia. Eric will join the administration on January 17th.