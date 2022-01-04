State News
Governor-elect Youngkin announces key senior staff
RICHMOND, VA – On January 3, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced key senior staff. The new staff announcements include Richard Cullen as Counselor to the Governor, Jeff Goettman as Chief of Staff, Rebecca Glover as a Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director, and Eric Moeller as Chief Transformation Officer.
“I am excited to welcome this group of leaders with a record of experience and serving others. These qualified individuals with various backgrounds bring vast experience that ensure we will deliver on our Day One promises for all Virginians in making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
Richard Cullen, Counselor to the Governor
Richard Cullen is a senior partner at McGuireWoods and has had a distinguished career in both the public and private sectors.
He has served as the Attorney General of Virginia having been appointed by Governor George Allen in 1997. Richard served as Co-Chair of Governor George Allen’s Commission on Parole Abolition and Sentencing Reform with former Attorney General William P. Barr. He also served as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 1991-93, nominated by President George H. W. Bush.
From 2006-2017, Richard served as chairman of McGuireWoods and has represented clients, both corporate and individuals, in the most important investigations in recent years. His clients include former Vice President Mike Pence, The Boeing Company, the Chairman of BP America, and several state and local elected officials including Governor Wilder and Richmond Major Dwight Jones.
Mr. Cullen has represented clients domestically and abroad, including the parents of Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student held hostage by North Korea.
Mr. Cullen, raised in Staunton, VA, now lives in Henrico with his wife. They have four adult children and 11 grandchildren. Richard serves and is active in several civic organizations in the Richmond area and across the Commonwealth.
Jeff Goettman, Chief of Staff
Jeff Goettman has served as the Chief Operating Officer and Policy Director for the Youngkin campaign and as the Transition Director post-election. He holds a B.S. in Economics and Computer Science from Duke University and received an MBA from the Stanford School of Business.
Jeff was appointed as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) in June 2017 to provide executive leadership to the export finance banking teams and the business administration activities of its 400+ employees. Starting in September 2019, Jeff also served as a Counselor for Domestic Finance in the U.S. Department of Treasury which included standing up the Operations Group that administered the $80 billion CARES Act program for the airline industry.
Jeff previously enjoyed a successful career in private equity and investment banking and served as the chairman of the board of more than 10 businesses. He founded CameronBlue Capital to invest in small and mid-sized businesses. Previously, he was a Managing Member at Thayer Capital Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm with more than $1.5 billion in equity investments, and he also provided merger and acquisition and financing advisory services with Morgan Stanley, Wasserstein Perella, and Robertson Stephens during his career.
Jeff has lived in Virginia for over 20 years with his wife of 30 years, and they have three wonderful children.
Rebecca Glover, Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director
Becca Glover is a Virginia native with nearly two decades of experience in communications and media relations. Born in Fairfax and a graduate of the University of Virginia, Becca has spent the last two years as Director at the Brunswick Group. In that role, she strategized complex media relations campaigns for Fortune 500 companies.
Prior to the Brunswick Group, she led the communications team at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Becca oversaw communications for 12 bureaus within the Department including the Census Bureau, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Patent and Trademark Office, and International Trade Administration.
Previously, Becca had the opportunity to work for U.S. Senator Richard Burr as Communications Director and assisted on his 2016 campaign. She also led communications for the House Oversight Committee.
Eric Moeller, Chief Transformation Officer
Eric Moeller is a senior operating executive with over 30 years of experience shaping and leading transformational change in companies across the United States. He is currently a Partner at McKinsey & Company.
At McKinsey, he is a leader in the RTS unit where he helps companies seek dramatic and sustainable improvements in performance and organizational health. Eric works with teams in these businesses ranging in size from $1 to $70B and has helped them deliver financial impacts ranging from $100M to $1.5B+ per year.
He has completed successful transformations in diverse industries such as manufacturing, energy, mining, transportation, logistics, financial services, insurance, real estate, data management, and healthcare.
With prior roles as CEO of a small food manufacturer, Trustee of AGE Refining, Vice President of Valero Energy Corporation, and Partner at the Boston Consulting Group, Eric has had an impressive career. The administration is grateful to have Eric’s expertise and ability to create sustainable change.
Eric holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin where he was a member of the national championship rowing team. Eric, his wife Leslie, and his daughter live on a farm in Louisa County. They have two sons who are fourth-generation graduates of the University of Virginia. Eric will join the administration on January 17th.
Governor-elect Youngkin announces selection for Veterans and Defense Affairs Secretary and Commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services
RICHMOND, VA – On January 4, 2021, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen Craig Crenshaw as the next Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs of Virginia and Dan Gade as the Commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services.
“Craig and Dan share my vision for making Virginia the best place for our military heroes to pursue the next chapter of their lives. They are dedicated to caring for our veterans, championing their concerns, connecting them with resources, getting them the proper care, and reducing barriers to their capital and employment opportunities. They share my commitment to ensuring Virginia is competing with neighboring states when it comes to veterans benefits and tax treatment. Their skill set and experience will be crucial in making sure all of our veterans transition from military service into the civilian community smoothly and on Day One we will get to work to make Virginia the best place for our veterans to stay, work, and retire,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
Craig Crenshaw, Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs of Virginia
Craig has over 30 years of leading robust logistics products and services across a global network. Currently, he serves as the president of Claxton Logistics Services. He spent many years in leadership roles in the United States Marine Corps and retired as a Major General. Craig served as the Senior Executive of Logistics and Supply Chain Management and prior to that, he was the Director of Manpower Management for the United States Marine Corps.
Craig also served as the Commanding General and the Director of Logistics Plans and Policy for the United States Marine Corps. Additionally, he served as the Vice Director for Logistics at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Craig received his B.A. in Political Science from Southern University and A&M College. In addition, he has an M.A. from Webster University and an M.S. from the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy.
Dan Gade, Commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services
Daniel Gade graduated with a B.S. degree from West Point and later received his MPA and Ph.D. from the University of Georgia. Daniel has dedicated his life to serving our country and his community.
While serving in Iraq in 2005, he was injured and the severity of his injuries led to the amputation of his right leg. Gade made it his mission to bring awareness to veteran issues across the country. After retiring from the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel, he co-founded The Independence Project, which helps veterans provide for themselves, their family, and bring awareness to the issues facing veterans.
Daniel worked at the White House and taught at West Point for six years before retiring from the Army in 2017 after 20 years of service. In his most recent role, he was a Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Labor in the Veterans Employment and Training Service. Daniel ran for United States Senate in 2020 and works as a professor at American University.
Virginia State Police updated crash & disabled stats
From 12:01 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 4) through 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 4), Virginia State Police have responded to 43 traffic crashes and 111 disabled vehicles.
In addition to those numbers and as of 10 a.m., Virginia State Police are currently on scene of 14 traffic crashes statewide and responding to/aiding 44 disabled vehicles. (The disabled numbers do not reflect those vehicles stuck in the impacted stretch of I-95 near Fredericksburg). The majority of the crashes continue to be only damage to vehicles. There have been few injuries and no reported traffic deaths related to the winter storm.
From 12:01 a.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Police have responded to and cleared:
Richmond Division: 27 Disabled Vehicles & 5 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 11 Disabled Vehicles & 4 Traffic Crashes
Efforts remain underway by VDOT, VSP, and local response agencies to continue operations to clear I-95 in the Fredericksburg region of stuck and disabled vehicles.
Also to note:
• There have been no reported crashes within the impacted stretch of Interstate 95.
• Motorists traveling Interstate 95 today are advised to identify alternate routes before they reach the Interstate closures. For those heading south, the interstate is closed at Exit 152 (Dumfries
Road) in Prince William County. For those heading north, the interstate is closed at Exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County. Those locations are currently experiencing congestion resulting from drivers not exiting the interstate at earlier opportunities.
• In Prince William County, local fire and EMS are utilizing the Express Lanes to reach stranded motorists and provide water, snacks, and gas to those in need.
Appomattox Division: 13 Disabled Vehicles & 8 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 7 Disabled Vehicles & 4 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 15 Disabled Vehicles & 5 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 13 Disabled Vehicles & 5 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 25 Disabled Vehicles & 12 Traffic Crashes
VSP is still advising motorists to avoid traveling on Interstate 95 through the Fredericksburg region, as well as other primary and secondary roadways that are still snow-covered and/or blocked by downed trees and debris.
If you must travel today…
– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.
– Use your headlights – in rain AND snow.
– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
– Buckle Up.
– Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please keep these lines open for emergency calls.
Virginia State Police responding to hundreds of crashes & stuck vehicles across Virginia
As snow, sleet, and rain continue to fall across various regions of Virginia, Virginia State Police troopers continue to respond to traffic crashes and disabled vehicles caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions. State police is still asking people to avoid driving, unless absolutely unnecessary. The drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to your/passenger, or the cost of a repair.
State police have responded to 313 traffic crashes and aided 277 disabled/stuck motorists since 12:01 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3) through 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3). The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported fatalities at this time.
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3), state police are currently responding to 137 traffic crashes and 119 disabled/stuck vehicles across the state.
State police are still on the scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking the westbound lanes on Interstate 64 at the 168-mile marker in Goochland County. There were no injuries and the tractor-trailer is hauling 18,000 lbs of plastic furniture.
From 12:01 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police have responded to:
Richmond Division: 52 Disabled Vehicles & 108 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes
Appomattox Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 56 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 11 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 48 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 43 Disabled Vehicles & 33 Traffic Crashes
If you must travel during the storm:
– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.
– Use your headlights – in rain AND snow.
– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
– Buckle Up.
– Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please keep these lines open for emergency calls.
Governor Northam announces launch of Virginia Mortgage Relief Program
On December 30, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced the launch of a statewide Mortgage Relief Program to help people stay in their homes and help ease mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures due to the pandemic.
Applications open on Monday, January 3.
The Mortgage Relief Program is similar to the highly successful Virginia Rent Relief Program which has received national recognition for its success. Virginia was one of the first states in the nation to create a statewide rent and mortgage relief program with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
The Commonwealth has implemented rent and mortgage relief programs through designated state and federal resources. Combined, these programs have provided more than $519.5 million in 106,621 rent relief payments for more than 76,500 households across Virginia. Families with children represent the majority of households assisted by the program.
“Virginia is taking aggressive steps to help people stay in their homes,” said Governor Northam. “Owning a home is the American dream, and this new program will help keep that dream alive.”
The Commonwealth of Virginia received more than $258 million through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Homeowners Assistance Fund to support homeowners facing housing instability resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Providing housing stability and supporting Virginia homeowners is of the utmost importance right now as we continue to advance our recovery efforts from the pandemic,” said Virginia Housing Chief Executive Officer Susan F. Dewey. “This program will protect homeowners at risk of losing their homes thereby strengthening our communities and our economy and improving the lives of many Virginians across the Commonwealth. Our mission is to help Virginians attain quality, affordable housing and foster successful homeownership, and this program directly aligns with our goals by providing vital financial support to homeowners during a time of great need.”
Eligible homeowners must have experienced a reduction of income or increase in living expenses after January 21, 2020, and must currently own and occupy the property as their primary residence. In addition, there are maximum income limits and other eligibility requirements. More information on eligibility requirements from the U.S. Department of the Treasury can be found here.
Funds from the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program will be distributed directly to mortgage lenders and servicers, contracts for deed holders, county treasurers or local taxing authorities, property insurance companies, and homeowner and condominium associations. Utility assistance is not an eligible expense under the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program but is available under other state, local, or private sector programs. For other housing-related resources visit www.211Virginia.org.
To apply or learn more about VMRP, visit www.VirginiaMortgageRelief.com or call 833-687-8677 (833-OUR-VMRP).
To apply for Rent Relief, click here.
Herring files suit against Town of Windsor for pattern of unconstitutional and discriminatory policing by Police Department
RICHMOND (December 30, 2021) – After a months-long investigation revealed disturbing evidence of discriminatory, unconstitutional policing, Attorney General Mark R. Herring today filed suit against the Town of Windsor alleging that its police department has operated in a way that led to discrimination against African Americans and violated their constitutional rights. This is the first enforcement action against a law enforcement agency under the new state law empowering the attorney general to file suit to stop systemic violations of Virginians’ civil rights.
“While our investigation was spurred by the egregious treatment against Lt. Nazario that we all saw in bodycam footage, we discovered that this incident was indicative of much larger problems within the department,” said Attorney General Herring. “Our months-long investigation uncovered huge disparities in enforcement against African American drivers, and a troubling lack of policies and procedures to prevent discriminatory or unconstitutional policing. We even discovered evidence that officers were actually being trained to go ‘fishing’ and engage in pretextual stops. That is why I have now filed suit to ensure accountability and to protect Virginians’ rights.
“I believe that Virginians should be able to count on their attorney general to identify and stop violations of their constitutional rights. That’s why I worked with legislators to authorize this kind of investigation and enforcement, and to make the Office of Civil Rights a permanent part of the Office of Attorney General. This work to protect the rights of Virginians must always be at the heart of the OAG’s mission.”
In his suit filed today in Isle of Wight Circuit Court, Attorney General Herring alleges that the Town of Windsor “violated the Virginia Human Rights Act (‘VHRA’) and the Virginia Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Misconduct Act (‘VPLEM’) in its provision of law enforcement services through the Windsor Police Department.
The suit further states that “The Department lacks adequate policies to ensure that it is using force in a non-discriminatory manner, that it is performing traffic stops in a constitutional, non-pretextual, and bias-free manner, and that members of the public are able to submit and have their complaints heard in a transparent way that upholds the principles of due process.”
The investigation into the Windsor Police Department was prompted by a traffic stop involving two WPD officers who pulled over Lieutenant Caron Nazario, a Black Latino man, and proceeded to spray him repeatedly with pepper spray and point firearms at him.
Among the troubling findings uncovered by the investigation are:
• Disproportionate traffic stops of Black drivers—Black drivers accounted for approximately 42% of the department’s traffic stops from July 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021 (810 of 1,907 stops.) During that time period, the Town stopped Black drivers between 200% and 500% more often than would be expected based on the number of Black residents in the town or county.
• Disproportionate searches of Black drivers’ vehicles—From July 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021, the Department searched more vehicles driven by Black drivers than White drivers, even though Black residents do not constitute the majority of the population of the Town or the Commonwealth.
• Discrepancy in data reported to Town Council and state authorities. For many of the examined months, there was a significant discrepancy between the number of traffic stops and citations reported to the town council and reported to the Virginia State Police for tracking and reporting purposes. In all instances, the numbers reported to the Commonwealth were lower than those shared with the town council, and the discrepancy has not yet been explained.
In order to protect the rights of Virginians and ensure accountability for the Windsor Police Department, the suit seeks:
• A court order barring the Windsor Police Department from engaging in discriminatory law enforcement activities;
• Court ordered policy changes in the department to:
• ensure that traffic stops are conducted in a constitutional bias-free, non-pretextual manner,
• ensure that the use of force is consistently applied and that use of force incidents are properly reported to the Department of State Police in accordance with state law,
• ensure the public can file complaints, have their complaints taken seriously, and provide the opportunity for an appeal;
• A court-ordered period of third-party monitoring of the Department, at its own expense, to ensure compliance with the Virginia Human Rights Act, Virginia Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Misconduct Act, and the U.S. Constitution; and,
• A civil penalty of $50,000 for each proven violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.
This case is being handled by Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights.
Walmart and Sam’s Club Pharmacies in Virginia to dispense authorized COVID 19 antiviral medication
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Virginia through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starting this week. Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication. The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.
Customers and healthcare providers can go to walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription. Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.
Walmart worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states’ determined the treatment was needed most. While initial treatment supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies stand ready to help expand treatment access nationwide.
“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication, and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the access and availability of authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication and COVID-19 vaccines. Walmart will also continue to make flu vaccines and other preventative vaccines available. To stay up-to-date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, visit corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.
More information about these new medications to help treat COVID-19 can be found here:
- FDA News Release: FDA Authorizes First Oral Antiviral for Treatment of COVID-19
- Paxlovid EUA Letter of Authorization
- Frequently Asked Questions on the Emergency Use Authorization for Paxlovid
- Molnupiravir EUA Letter of Authorization
- Frequently Asked Questions on the Emergency Use Authorization for Molnupiravir
PAXLOVID has not been approved but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under a EUA, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high-risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death;
MOLNUPIRAVIR has not been approved but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under a EUA, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.
The emergency use of PAXLOVID and Molnupiravir is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of drugs and biological products during the COVID-19 pandemic under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1) unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner.
