State News
Governor-elect Youngkin announces selection of Administration Secretary
RICHMOND, VA – On January 5, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Margaret “Lyn” McDermid as the next Secretary of Administration of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Lyn will play a pivotal role in making Virginia’s government work for the people. Her vast experience will allow us to hit the ground running on Day One as we seek to revamp our cybersecurity system to keep pace with growing security risks; root out waste, fraud, and abuse; and fix the Department of Motor Vehicles and Virginia Employment Commission,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
Margaret “Lyn” McDemid, Secretary of Administration
Lyn McDermid brings vast knowledge and experience to the administration. At a young age, Lyn was the first woman accepted to the Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding. She received a B.A. from Mary Baldwin College and an MBA from the University of Richmond.
From 2013-2020, Lyn worked at the Federal Reserve System as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Director of Federal Reserve Information Technology (FRIT). There, she oversaw the Federal Reserve System IT strategy, IT investment and spending, and enterprise cyber security. She also directed the management of national IT operations, project services, and enterprise architecture and standards. Prior to joining the Federal Reserve, she served as senior vice president and chief information officer at Richmond-based Fortune 500 company.
Lyn has served on several boards including Chair of the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Mary Baldwin College, Chair of the Board of the Greater Richmond Technology Council, and currently Chair of the ChildFund International Board.
Her commitment to education is reflected in the long-standing support of Reynolds Community College, the University of Richmond, and Virginia Commonwealth University. She also serves on the IT visiting committee for Harvard University.
Lyn was named to the Computerworld’s list of Premier 100 IT Leaders for 2004, received the 2008 Executive Women in Business Achievement Award, was recognized as one of the Richmond YWCA’s 2010 Outstanding Women, and was honored with the RichTech Chairman’s Award in 2013. She co-founded the Richmond Women in Technology group and is honored with the naming of their annual recognition of women technologists as the Margaret “Lyn” McDermid awards.
Local News
VDOT: Snow preparations and pretreatment underway for January 6th forecasted storm
The Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District began pretreating roads on Wednesday morning, January 5. Pretreatment operations are expected to conclude early on Thursday. VDOT will have crews deployed to monitor and treat roads as needed. Beginning on Thursday crews will remain on 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day until roads have had at least one pass. Snow amounts of three to five inches are forecasted for Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. The public is asked to monitor weather forecasts for any changing conditions.
Wreckers will be staged at various locations and tree crews will be on standby.
VDOT crews continue to clear roads and restore service following the effects of the unprecedented snowfall on Monday, Jan. 3. Parts of the state received more than a foot of snow during the winter storm, with snowfall rates exceeding two inches per hour. Total snowfall accumulations ranged from two to 14 inches across the Commonwealth.
People are asked not to travel during the storm if possible. Information on road conditions, crash sites, and road closures can be found on VDOT’s 511 sites at http://www.511Virginia.org, The 511 app is available on Android and Apple devices. The 511 services can be used by dialing 511 within the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623). Callers can speak to agents 24/7 every day of the year. The customer service center has a mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.
Personal emergency winter driving kits can include flashlights and batteries, ice scraper, cell phone and charger, jumper cables, blankets or quilts, first aid kit, bottled water, non-perishable food, abrasive material for traction, and a shovel.
For a text listing of winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
State News
Governor-elect Youngkin announces selection of the Natural Resources Secretary and Director of Environmental Quality
RICHMOND, VA – On January 5, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen Andrew Wheeler as the next Secretary of Natural Resources and Michael Rolband as the next Director of Environmental Quality.
“Virginia needs a diverse energy portfolio in place to fuel our economic growth, the continued preservation of our natural resources, and a comprehensive plan to tackle rising sea levels. Andrew and Michael share my vision in finding new ways to innovate and use our natural resources to provide Virginia with a stable, dependable, and growing power supply that will meet Virginia’s power demands without passing the costs on to the consumer,” said Governor-elect Youngkin. “Together, we will address Virginia’s ongoing environmental, energy, and natural resources challenges, including protecting the Chesapeake Bay, fully funding our best management practices, solving longstanding stormwater management issues, and establishing a Coastal Virginia Resiliency Authority. Finally, David Paylor should be commended for his decades of service to DEQ. He has been an invaluable public servant, and I wish him well in his next adventures. I’m sure he will continue to make significant contributions to the Commonwealth.”
The Honorable Andrew Wheeler, Secretary of Natural Resources
Andrew brings extensive experience and passion to the administration, dedicating his career to advancing sound environmental policies. He completed his law degree at Washington University in St. Louis, his MBA at George Mason University, and his undergraduate work at Case Western Reserve University in English and Biology
In 2019, the U.S. Senate confirmed Andrew as the 15th Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. He was previously confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the EPA Deputy Administrator in 2018. He began his career during the George H. W. Bush Administration as a Special Assistant in EPA’s Pollution Prevention and Toxics office as a career employee.
He served as a Principal and the team leader of the Energy and Environment Practice Group at FaegreBD Consulting, as well as Counsel at Faegre Baker Daniels law firm, where he practiced since 2009. He also served as the Co-chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Industry team across the entire firm.
Prior to his work with the firm, Andrew served for six years as the Majority Staff Director and Chief Counsel, as well as the Minority Staff Director, of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. Before his time at the full Senate EPW Committee, he served in a similar capacity for six years for the Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate Change, Wetlands, and Nuclear Safety.
Andrew is the past Chairman of the National Energy Resource Organization (NERO) and a Stennis Fellow. He is also an Eagle Scout.
Michael Rolband, Director of Environmental Quality
Mike Rolband comes to the administration with an abundance of knowledge and hands-on experience, known as an environmental expert by colleagues across the United States, the team is grateful to have him as part of the administration. A graduate of Cornell University, Mike has a B.S. degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering along with an MBA and Master of Engineering Degree.
Mike founded Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc. (WSSI), and grew the company from a one-man firm to a multi-disciplinary natural and historic resources consulting firm where he managed and led over 160 regulatory and compliance specialists, scientists, engineers, surveyors, GIS specialists, archeologists, ecosystem and restoration specialists, and arborists. Over nearly 30 years, his company provided services and permit approvals on over 8,000 projects across 300,000 acres in the region, including data centers, major transportation infrastructure, master-planned communities, and office and industrial developments. He founded WSSI to assist economic developers in navigating the Clean Water Act, Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act, and local environmental regulations.
Mike and WSSI started Virginia’s first wetland mitigation bank in 1991 (approved in 1994, fourth in the U.S.). Virginia’s first mitigation bank to provide stream credits (2001), and Virginia’s first urban stream bank in 2006. He has received numerous industry achievement and civic engagement awards and is frequently invited by public and private sector entities to conduct seminars on stormwater management, mitigation, wetland and stream regulatory policy, and the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act regulations.
Mike established the Resource Protection Group, Inc., a 501(c) 3 non-profit that has awarded over $5.4 million in grants to date, advancing the science of wetland and stream restoration, and funding the graduate school education of dozens of students over the years through these research projects. From 2017 to 2020, Cornell University appointed him a Professor of Practice where he taught Wetlands and Stream Restoration. Mike is a registered Professional Engineer, Professional Wetland Delineator, and Professional Wetland Scientist (Emeritus).
State News
Governor-elect Youngkin announces selection for Veterans and Defense Affairs Secretary and Commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services
RICHMOND, VA – On January 4, 2021, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen Craig Crenshaw as the next Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs of Virginia and Dan Gade as the Commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services.
“Craig and Dan share my vision for making Virginia the best place for our military heroes to pursue the next chapter of their lives. They are dedicated to caring for our veterans, championing their concerns, connecting them with resources, getting them the proper care, and reducing barriers to their capital and employment opportunities. They share my commitment to ensuring Virginia is competing with neighboring states when it comes to veterans benefits and tax treatment. Their skill set and experience will be crucial in making sure all of our veterans transition from military service into the civilian community smoothly and on Day One we will get to work to make Virginia the best place for our veterans to stay, work, and retire,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
Craig Crenshaw, Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs of Virginia
Craig has over 30 years of leading robust logistics products and services across a global network. Currently, he serves as the president of Claxton Logistics Services. He spent many years in leadership roles in the United States Marine Corps and retired as a Major General. Craig served as the Senior Executive of Logistics and Supply Chain Management and prior to that, he was the Director of Manpower Management for the United States Marine Corps.
Craig also served as the Commanding General and the Director of Logistics Plans and Policy for the United States Marine Corps. Additionally, he served as the Vice Director for Logistics at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Craig received his B.A. in Political Science from Southern University and A&M College. In addition, he has an M.A. from Webster University and an M.S. from the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy.
Dan Gade, Commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services
Daniel Gade graduated with a B.S. degree from West Point and later received his MPA and Ph.D. from the University of Georgia. Daniel has dedicated his life to serving our country and his community.
While serving in Iraq in 2005, he was injured and the severity of his injuries led to the amputation of his right leg. Gade made it his mission to bring awareness to veteran issues across the country. After retiring from the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel, he co-founded The Independence Project, which helps veterans provide for themselves, their family, and bring awareness to the issues facing veterans.
Daniel worked at the White House and taught at West Point for six years before retiring from the Army in 2017 after 20 years of service. In his most recent role, he was a Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Labor in the Veterans Employment and Training Service. Daniel ran for United States Senate in 2020 and works as a professor at American University.
Local News
Virginia State Police updated crash & disabled stats
From 12:01 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 4) through 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 4), Virginia State Police have responded to 43 traffic crashes and 111 disabled vehicles.
In addition to those numbers and as of 10 a.m., Virginia State Police are currently on scene of 14 traffic crashes statewide and responding to/aiding 44 disabled vehicles. (The disabled numbers do not reflect those vehicles stuck in the impacted stretch of I-95 near Fredericksburg). The majority of the crashes continue to be only damage to vehicles. There have been few injuries and no reported traffic deaths related to the winter storm.
From 12:01 a.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Police have responded to and cleared:
Richmond Division: 27 Disabled Vehicles & 5 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 11 Disabled Vehicles & 4 Traffic Crashes
Efforts remain underway by VDOT, VSP, and local response agencies to continue operations to clear I-95 in the Fredericksburg region of stuck and disabled vehicles.
Also to note:
• There have been no reported crashes within the impacted stretch of Interstate 95.
• Motorists traveling Interstate 95 today are advised to identify alternate routes before they reach the Interstate closures. For those heading south, the interstate is closed at Exit 152 (Dumfries
Road) in Prince William County. For those heading north, the interstate is closed at Exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County. Those locations are currently experiencing congestion resulting from drivers not exiting the interstate at earlier opportunities.
• In Prince William County, local fire and EMS are utilizing the Express Lanes to reach stranded motorists and provide water, snacks, and gas to those in need.
Appomattox Division: 13 Disabled Vehicles & 8 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 7 Disabled Vehicles & 4 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 15 Disabled Vehicles & 5 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 13 Disabled Vehicles & 5 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 25 Disabled Vehicles & 12 Traffic Crashes
VSP is still advising motorists to avoid traveling on Interstate 95 through the Fredericksburg region, as well as other primary and secondary roadways that are still snow-covered and/or blocked by downed trees and debris.
If you must travel today…
– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.
– Use your headlights – in rain AND snow.
– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
– Buckle Up.
– Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please keep these lines open for emergency calls.
State News
Governor-elect Youngkin announces key senior staff
RICHMOND, VA – On January 3, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced key senior staff. The new staff announcements include Richard Cullen as Counselor to the Governor, Jeff Goettman as Chief of Staff, Rebecca Glover as a Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director, and Eric Moeller as Chief Transformation Officer.
“I am excited to welcome this group of leaders with a record of experience and serving others. These qualified individuals with various backgrounds bring vast experience that ensure we will deliver on our Day One promises for all Virginians in making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
Richard Cullen, Counselor to the Governor
Richard Cullen is a senior partner at McGuireWoods and has had a distinguished career in both the public and private sectors.
He has served as the Attorney General of Virginia having been appointed by Governor George Allen in 1997. Richard served as Co-Chair of Governor George Allen’s Commission on Parole Abolition and Sentencing Reform with former Attorney General William P. Barr. He also served as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 1991-93, nominated by President George H. W. Bush.
From 2006-2017, Richard served as chairman of McGuireWoods and has represented clients, both corporate and individuals, in the most important investigations in recent years. His clients include former Vice President Mike Pence, The Boeing Company, the Chairman of BP America, and several state and local elected officials including Governor Wilder and Richmond Major Dwight Jones.
Mr. Cullen has represented clients domestically and abroad, including the parents of Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student held hostage by North Korea.
Mr. Cullen, raised in Staunton, VA, now lives in Henrico with his wife. They have four adult children and 11 grandchildren. Richard serves and is active in several civic organizations in the Richmond area and across the Commonwealth.
Jeff Goettman, Chief of Staff
Jeff Goettman has served as the Chief Operating Officer and Policy Director for the Youngkin campaign and as the Transition Director post-election. He holds a B.S. in Economics and Computer Science from Duke University and received an MBA from the Stanford School of Business.
Jeff was appointed as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) in June 2017 to provide executive leadership to the export finance banking teams and the business administration activities of its 400+ employees. Starting in September 2019, Jeff also served as a Counselor for Domestic Finance in the U.S. Department of Treasury which included standing up the Operations Group that administered the $80 billion CARES Act program for the airline industry.
Jeff previously enjoyed a successful career in private equity and investment banking and served as the chairman of the board of more than 10 businesses. He founded CameronBlue Capital to invest in small and mid-sized businesses. Previously, he was a Managing Member at Thayer Capital Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm with more than $1.5 billion in equity investments, and he also provided merger and acquisition and financing advisory services with Morgan Stanley, Wasserstein Perella, and Robertson Stephens during his career.
Jeff has lived in Virginia for over 20 years with his wife of 30 years, and they have three wonderful children.
Rebecca Glover, Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director
Becca Glover is a Virginia native with nearly two decades of experience in communications and media relations. Born in Fairfax and a graduate of the University of Virginia, Becca has spent the last two years as Director at the Brunswick Group. In that role, she strategized complex media relations campaigns for Fortune 500 companies.
Prior to the Brunswick Group, she led the communications team at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Becca oversaw communications for 12 bureaus within the Department including the Census Bureau, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Patent and Trademark Office, and International Trade Administration.
Previously, Becca had the opportunity to work for U.S. Senator Richard Burr as Communications Director and assisted on his 2016 campaign. She also led communications for the House Oversight Committee.
Eric Moeller, Chief Transformation Officer
Eric Moeller is a senior operating executive with over 30 years of experience shaping and leading transformational change in companies across the United States. He is currently a Partner at McKinsey & Company.
At McKinsey, he is a leader in the RTS unit where he helps companies seek dramatic and sustainable improvements in performance and organizational health. Eric works with teams in these businesses ranging in size from $1 to $70B and has helped them deliver financial impacts ranging from $100M to $1.5B+ per year.
He has completed successful transformations in diverse industries such as manufacturing, energy, mining, transportation, logistics, financial services, insurance, real estate, data management, and healthcare.
With prior roles as CEO of a small food manufacturer, Trustee of AGE Refining, Vice President of Valero Energy Corporation, and Partner at the Boston Consulting Group, Eric has had an impressive career. The administration is grateful to have Eric’s expertise and ability to create sustainable change.
Eric holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin where he was a member of the national championship rowing team. Eric, his wife Leslie, and his daughter live on a farm in Louisa County. They have two sons who are fourth-generation graduates of the University of Virginia. Eric will join the administration on January 17th.
Local News
Virginia State Police responding to hundreds of crashes & stuck vehicles across Virginia
As snow, sleet, and rain continue to fall across various regions of Virginia, Virginia State Police troopers continue to respond to traffic crashes and disabled vehicles caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions. State police is still asking people to avoid driving, unless absolutely unnecessary. The drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to your/passenger, or the cost of a repair.
State police have responded to 313 traffic crashes and aided 277 disabled/stuck motorists since 12:01 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3) through 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3). The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported fatalities at this time.
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3), state police are currently responding to 137 traffic crashes and 119 disabled/stuck vehicles across the state.
State police are still on the scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking the westbound lanes on Interstate 64 at the 168-mile marker in Goochland County. There were no injuries and the tractor-trailer is hauling 18,000 lbs of plastic furniture.
From 12:01 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police have responded to:
Richmond Division: 52 Disabled Vehicles & 108 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes
Appomattox Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 56 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 11 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 48 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 43 Disabled Vehicles & 33 Traffic Crashes
If you must travel during the storm:
– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.
– Use your headlights – in rain AND snow.
– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
– Buckle Up.
– Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please keep these lines open for emergency calls.
